TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - St. John’s Jesuit is announcing a new campaign that’s focusing on entrepreneurship in northwest Ohio. According to SJJ, “The Campaign for Innovation” is a $15.8 million campaign focused on strengthening academics with an emphasis on entrepreneurship. The campaign will also fund a “Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship” in a state-of-the-art facility which will serve to complete necessary stadium enhancements.

