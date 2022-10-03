Read full article on original website
Ohioans react to bill that would allow military vets to teach without an education background
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Senators are introducing a new bill this week that would allow military veterans to become teachers without a license, in an effort to combat the continuing teacher shortage. Now, residents across the state have something to say about that. ”I don’t think it’s the best...
13abc Big Story: Homelessness
LaRose to campaign with Majewski Saturday, says it's "up to him" to explain military record. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, who served as an Army Green Beret and earned a Bronze Star, will campaign with JR Majewski this weekend, who has been accused of misrepresenting his own military record.
Ohio leaders to visit NW Ohio on Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two Ohio leaders are set to visit northwest Ohio on Friday. Ohio Senator Rob Portman will be visiting the 180th Fighter Wing at the Toledo Air National Guard Base in Swanton on Friday morning. A spokesperson for Portman says while at the base, Portman will receive...
St. John’s Jesuit announces campaign focusing on entrepreneurship in NW Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - St. John’s Jesuit is announcing a new campaign that’s focusing on entrepreneurship in northwest Ohio. According to SJJ, “The Campaign for Innovation” is a $15.8 million campaign focused on strengthening academics with an emphasis on entrepreneurship. The campaign will also fund a “Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship” in a state-of-the-art facility which will serve to complete necessary stadium enhancements.
Ohio Secretary of State launching unit to investigate voter fraud, suppression
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio’s Secretary of State announced Wednesday his office is launching a new public integrity division and hiring election investigators. The move, however, is drawing criticism from political leaders on the other side of the aisle. Frank LaRose, a Republican who is running for reelection, said...
Ottawa Hills ranked in the top ten for all Ohio public schools
OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ottawa Hills was ranked the #9 best public school in Ohio and the top public school in the region by data website Niche.com. The site evaluated schools based on surveys and data from the department of education. Criteria included Academics, Diversity, Teachers, College Prep, Clubs...
New partnership expands drinking and dining options to NW Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fowl & Fodder announced its newly formed partnership with HEAVY Beer Company, Toledo Spirits Company and Black Kite Coffee, to work together and create elevated food and beverage programs. The beverage teams at HEAVY, Toledo Spirits and Black Kite will work with Fowl & Fodder’s Chef...
Post offices to be closed on Columbus Day
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Post Offices will be closed on Monday in recognition of Columbus Day. The United States Postal Service says on Oct. 10, there will be no mail delivery, caller service or Post Office Box service. All services will resume on Tuesday, Oct. 11. According to USPS,...
BP-Husky Toledo Refinery shutdown contributing to rising gas prices
Body cam footage from Liquor Cabin fight; cops return to Liquor Cabinet requesting footage. Ohio is hiring dedicated elections investigators, the secretary of state announced Wednesday. He explains why it's necessary despite seeing rare voter fraud and suppression cases.
10/5/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
