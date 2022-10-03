ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
13abc.com

13abc Big Story: Homelessness

LaRose to campaign with Majewski Saturday, says it's "up to him" to explain military record. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, who served as an Army Green Beret and earned a Bronze Star, will campaign with JR Majewski this weekend, who has been accused of misrepresenting his own military record.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Ohio leaders to visit NW Ohio on Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two Ohio leaders are set to visit northwest Ohio on Friday. Ohio Senator Rob Portman will be visiting the 180th Fighter Wing at the Toledo Air National Guard Base in Swanton on Friday morning. A spokesperson for Portman says while at the base, Portman will receive...
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

St. John’s Jesuit announces campaign focusing on entrepreneurship in NW Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - St. John’s Jesuit is announcing a new campaign that’s focusing on entrepreneurship in northwest Ohio. According to SJJ, “The Campaign for Innovation” is a $15.8 million campaign focused on strengthening academics with an emphasis on entrepreneurship. The campaign will also fund a “Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship” in a state-of-the-art facility which will serve to complete necessary stadium enhancements.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Toledo, OH
13abc.com

Ohio Secretary of State launching unit to investigate voter fraud, suppression

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio’s Secretary of State announced Wednesday his office is launching a new public integrity division and hiring election investigators. The move, however, is drawing criticism from political leaders on the other side of the aisle. Frank LaRose, a Republican who is running for reelection, said...
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Ottawa Hills ranked in the top ten for all Ohio public schools

OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ottawa Hills was ranked the #9 best public school in Ohio and the top public school in the region by data website Niche.com. The site evaluated schools based on surveys and data from the department of education. Criteria included Academics, Diversity, Teachers, College Prep, Clubs...
OTTAWA HILLS, OH
13abc.com

New partnership expands drinking and dining options to NW Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fowl & Fodder announced its newly formed partnership with HEAVY Beer Company, Toledo Spirits Company and Black Kite Coffee, to work together and create elevated food and beverage programs. The beverage teams at HEAVY, Toledo Spirits and Black Kite will work with Fowl & Fodder’s Chef...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Post offices to be closed on Columbus Day

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Post Offices will be closed on Monday in recognition of Columbus Day. The United States Postal Service says on Oct. 10, there will be no mail delivery, caller service or Post Office Box service. All services will resume on Tuesday, Oct. 11. According to USPS,...
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
13abc.com

10/5/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast

Body cam footage from Liquor Cabin fight; cops return to Liquor Cabinet requesting footage. Ohio is hiring dedicated elections investigators, the secretary of state announced Wednesday. He explains why it's necessary despite seeing rare voter fraud and suppression cases.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy