Sporting News

Russell Wilson trade, contract go from bad to worst for Broncos

The Broncos had already lost the Russell Wilson trade with the Seahawks when they gave up way too much for the fading nine-time Pro Bowler before his Age 33 season. Five games into Wilson's time as Denver's starting quarterback, the results look much worse than the process of acquiring him.
DENVER, CO
Sporting News

What channel is Colts vs. Broncos on today? Schedule, time for NFL's 'Thursday Night Football' in Week 5

Coaches are in the spotlight — and maybe on the hot seat — on Thursday night. While the hot-seat talk surrounding Nathaniel Hackett is more than a bit premature, the Broncos' rookie head coach hasn't exactly inspired confidence among Denver fans to be the answer as the team's new boss. Some of that has been exacerbated by Russell Wilson's general ineffectiveness through four games so far this year, but the on-field decisions have trumped the production of the team's new passer.
DENVER, CO
Sporting News

Why Cole Beasley is retiring from the NFL after just two games with Buccaneers

Just two weeks after signing with the Buccaneers, Cole Beasley is retiring from the NFL. The veteran receiver is hanging up his cleats after 11 seasons in the league, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Beasley's agents, Joel and Justin Turner, told Pelissero he made the decision to be able to spend more time with his family.
TAMPA, FL
Sporting News

Wide-open K.J. Hamler rues Russell Wilson miss on Broncos' final play: 'I could have walked in'

The Broncos made the bold decision to go for the win on fourth-and-inches in overtime rather than kick the game-tying field goal. The decision nearly paid off. If Russell Wilson had looked to his right, he would have seen wide receiver K.J. Hamler wide open on a slant route into the end zone, and a good throw to the receiver would have ended the game and won it for the Broncos. Instead, Wilson tried to fit in a tight pass to Courtland Sutton and had the pass broken up to give the Colts the 12-9 win.
DENVER, CO
Sporting News

Tom Brady calls out state of NFL: 'I think there's a lot of bad football'

Tom Brady has been around the NFL for a while now. That would be 23 years to be exact. And evidently, he's seen better football than the quality in his 23rd season. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Brady was asked about the parity in the league, and didn't seem to think too highly of the state of the NFL.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Micah Parsons reacts to viral Melvin Gordon death stare at Russell Wilson after Broncos blunder

In a night full of people who will feel like they’re losers, no one probably feels worse than Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. Armed with a $245 million extension during the offseason, he just hasn’t played up to his usual high standards. And perhaps some of Wilson’s teammates, including Melvin Gordon, are growing frustrated with his play, and Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons couldn’t help but notice.
DENVER, CO
Sporting News

MLB playoff bracket 2022: Full schedule, TV channels, scores for AL and NL games

The 2022 MLB playoffs are set, and they feature some unfamiliar faces along with teams in surprising places. The AL wild card will see the Toronto Blue Jays hosting the Seattle Mariners and the Tampa Bay Rays traveling to play the Cleveland Guardians. In the NL, the Cardinals are hosting the Phillies while the Mets welcome the Padres.
MLB
FOX Sports

Colts promote Phillip Lindsay ahead of game against Broncos

DENVER (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts promoted running back Phillip Lindsay off their practice squad ahead of their game against his former team in Denver on Thursday night. Lindsay replaces Jonathan Taylor, who is out with ankle and toe injuries. Lindsay grew up in Aurora, went to the University...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WGAU

Broncos lose Bolles, Darby to season-ending injuries

The Denver Broncos lost two more starters to season-ending injuries when medical tests Friday morning revealed left tackle Garett Bolles (lower leg) and cornerback Ronald Darby (ACL) need surgery. They were injured in Denver's 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night, just four days after the Broncos lost...
DENVER, CO
profootballnetwork.com

Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts Underdog Pick’ems for Thursday Night Football Include Matt Ryan, Russell Wilson, and Melvin Gordon III

Fantasy football is more than just the weekly head-to-head game we’ve all grown to love. On Underdog Fantasy, managers can put their player-projection skills to the test by predicting player stat lines. Here are my top Underdog Pick’em plays for the Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts Thursday Night Football Pick’em contest.
DENVER, CO
profootballnetwork.com

Thursday Night Football Broncos vs. Colts Prop Bets: Weighing Wagers on Michael Pittman Jr., Nyheim Hines, Melvin Gordon III, and Russell Wilson

Week 4 is in the books, and now things are getting all too real. It’s time for Thursday Night Football, and if you’re making Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts prop bets for Week 5, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated as well as fall short of expectations.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
9NEWS

5 keys to the Broncos beating the Colts

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The feeling is the Indianapolis Colts aren’t very good because they tied the lowly Houston Texans and got shut out by Jacksonville. But they also beat the Kansas City Chiefs – something the Denver Broncos haven’t done in their past 13 games over seven seasons.
DENVER, CO
Sporting News

Sunday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 5 Bengals-Ravens Showdown tournaments

We have an exciting Sunday Night Football matchup in Week 5 between the Bengals and Ravens at 8:15 p.m. ET. The Ravens are 3.5-point favorites heading into this primetime contest, with the total set at O/U 48 points, according to Caesars Sportsbook. This AFC North battle has playmakers on both teams who can set up your DraftKings Showdown lineup for success.
BALTIMORE, MD

