POTUS

Daniel Ellis
3d ago

they use the word barriers many times with 0 examples of these so called barriers. thats because its all lies just like every other liberal position.

guest
3d ago

Keep it up you may be able to start another civil war . Maybe we should have dropped the pendulum in the middle . This administration is causing more racism than it curing .

FdementiaJB
3d ago

the joey Bidunce regime defends the anti-american Trileptal- socialism, communism and fascism. congratulations joey Bidunce, you've solidified your position as worst presidunce in the history of humanity.

CNN

Biden caught on hot mic using profanity

President Joe Biden was caught on microphone using profanity while speaking with Fort Myers Beach Mayor Ray Murphy. The White House did not immediately respond to a CNN request for comment.
Fox News

Biden and team shrug after Stacey Abrams' Georgia election lawsuit over 'Jim Crow 2.0' rejected by judge

"Jim Eagle" has landed… with a thud. President Joe Biden famously (and somewhat bizarrely) used the name "Jim Eagle" to characterize the Georgia election law. It was not enough to call it "Jim Crow on steroids" and "sick," President Biden wanted the public to know that the law was flagrantly unconstitutional. Some of us disagreed, but the view that counted was that of U.S. District Judge Steve Jones, an Obama appointee who heard the challenge to the law. This week, Jones found the law to be entirely constitutional.
Fox News

Secret Service claims no records exist of Biden’s Delaware visitors, report says

The U.S. Secret Service insisted that no records exist of who President Biden has met with at his Delaware residences during his presidency, according to a report Wednesday. The New York Post reported that it requested the information about who visited the president at his Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach homes as part of the Freedom of Information Act but had its appeal denied.
Fox News

Fox News

