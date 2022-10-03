ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Cinemablend

Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sister Reacts After Chris Rock Cracked A Joke About Her Death On Stage

It’s been months since the 2022 Academy Awards, but the public is still reeling from the wild events from the night. Specifically, when Will Smith walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock on TV shortly before winning the Best Actor award. Folks have largely rallied around Rock in the wake of this incident, but the comic has gotten in some hot water lately over his stand-up, where he made a reference to the death of Nicole Brown Simpson. And now her sister Tanya Brown has reacted after Rock made a connection between The Slap and Simpson’s murder while on stage.
Rolling Stone

Noah Cyrus Grapples with Her Desires in Lockdown on ‘I Just Want a Lover’ as New Album Drops

Noah Cyrus just wants a love that’s real. Is that too much to ask for? On Friday, as she celebrated the release of her LP The Hardest Part, Cyrus dropped the introspective, metaphoric video for her single “I Just Want a Lover.” “In the united hate of America/The hearts are just as broken as the nation,” she sings to open the track. “Where all they do is tear each other down/Trapped inside this permanent staycation.” The Actual Objects-directed video captures Cyrus in several blurried scenes — a bright purple entryway, a completely darkened room, and as she stands in front of...
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Goes Off & Says J.Lo Would ‘Never’ Have Been Treated Like She Was During Conservatorship

Britney Spears, 40, name-dropped Jennifer Lopez, 53, when she slammed her abusive conservatorship on Instagram. “I’d like to see somebody tell Jennifer Lopez to sit down eight hours a day seven days a week … no car, own security of 5 years telling me at my own door I can’t walk outside for 4 months, the singer wrote on Sunday, September 25. Britney added, “No door for privacy…and watched me change naked and shower.”
Fox News

Christian Bale credits Leonardo DiCaprio for helping career: 'Any role anybody gets' is 'because he passed'

Christian Bale is getting candid about how Hollywood actors only get offered roles in movies after star Leonardo DiCaprio turns them down. During a recent interview, the "Batman Begins" actor claimed most roles get offered to DiCaprio first and then become open to everyone else if he decides to pass on the offer. One example of Bale almost losing a role to his fellow actor includes "American Psycho."
thebrag.com

Dave Chappelle sings Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ at Taylor Hawkins tribute

It was an all-star affair as artists took to the stage to celebrate the life of late Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Joan Jett, Pink, Miley Cyrus, Def Leppard, Travis Barker, Kesha, Josh Homme, Joe Walsh, Wolfgang Van Halen and more came joined the Foo fighters in a musical extravaganza at the Kia Forum in Inglewood on Tuesday to pay tribute to the late music legend.
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Claps Back At Mom Lynne After She Apologizes To Singer & Asks To Be Unblocked On IG

Britney Spears made it clear on Instagram that she has no interest in reconciling with her family, including her mother Lynne Spears. After Lynne, 67, pleaded with Britney, 40, to “unblock” her, the “Womanizer” hitmaker told her mother, “take your apology and go f*ck yourself.” Britney made those remarks in an Oct. 5 IG post, which included a quote by Rita Mae Brown that read, “One of the key to happiness is a bad memory.” In her caption, Britney crucified her family for their involvement in her 13-year conservatorship.
Variety

Fiona Apple Drops New Song, ‘Where the Shadows Lie,’ From ‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’

Fiona Apple has dropped a new song as part of the season finale of Amazon Studios’ series “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” With vocals by Apple and music by Bear McCreary, the song is titled “Where the Shadows Lie” and is from a J.R.R. Tolkien poem that appeared in the original books — the song appears only on Amazon Music but a link and excerpt is below. “The musical legacy of ‘The Lord of the Rings’ brings to mind ethereal vocals carrying lyrical melodies over evocative harmonies, so it was my natural inclination to compose such a song for ‘The Rings of Power,’” said McCreary. “Based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s iconic...
Fox News

William Shatner explains why his trip to space ‘felt like a funeral’: ‘I saw death and I saw life’

William Shatner made history when he became the oldest person to travel to space – but the experience left him in tears. In October 2021, the "Star Trek" alum embarked on the adventure of a lifetime with the help of Jeff Bezos’ aerospace company Blue Origin. The Amazon empire founder credited the actor with igniting his interest in space travel.
The Independent

Beyoncé responds after Right Said Fred claim she didn’t ask permission to use their song

Beyoncé’s team have responded after Right Said Fred claimed that the singer used their song without “approaching” them.Earlier this week the pop duo criticised the use of their 1992 hit song “I’m Too Sexy”, which is sampled on Beyoncé’s track “ALIEN SUPERSTAR”."Normally the artist approaches us but Beyoncé didn’t because she is such an arrogant person, she just had probably thought ‘come and get me’, so we heard about it after the fact when you did,” they said speaking at the 2022 BMI Awards.“But everyone else, Drake and Taylor Swift – they came to us. To use our melody...
