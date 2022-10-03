Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Pete Davidson has seemingly already removed one of his Kim Kardashian tattoos￼
Well, that was fast! Just two months after his high profile split from Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson seems to be in the process of removing the tattoos he dedicated to his ex of roughly nine months, as one does following a high profile breakup — if you’re Pete Davidson, anyway.
Gisele waiting on 'big gesture of support' from Tom as relationship experts detail what went wrong in marriage
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen divorce looms after lawyers were reportedly hired by the Super Bowl champ and his supermodel wife following 13 years of marriage.
Michelle Phillips, 78, Reunites With Wilson Phillips To Honor ‘Mama’ Cass Elliot With Hollywood Star
Nearly fifty years after “Mama” Cass Elliot’s death, the singer – who helped shape the folk rock movement of the 1960s as part of The Mamas & The Papas – received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday (Oct. 3). Helping to celebrate was Michelle Phillips, who sang alongside “Mama” Cass, Denny Doherty, and John Phillips in the iconic group. The ceremony was a family affair, as Michelle, 78, joined daughter Chynna Philips, Carnie Wilson, and Wendy Wilson – aka Wilson Philips – as well as other living legends.
‘Today’ Host Kristen Welker Found Her Prince Charming! Meet Her Husband John Hughes
Today host Kristen Welker found her happily ever after! The White House correspondent married her husband, John Hughes, in 2017. Keep scrolling to learn more about the talk show personality’s spouse. Who is Kristen Welker’s Husband, John Hughes?. Kristen and John met in October 2014 when they were...
RELATED PEOPLE
Diddy Discusses Moving on From Cassie After She Married Another Man
Diddy and Cassie dated for 10 years. The two didn't confirm their romance until several years into their relationship. Cassie quickly married after her and Diddy split.
Kristen Welker’s Daughter Margot Is Her Little Blessing! Meet the ‘Today’ Anchor’s Only Child
A dream come true! Today anchor Kristen Welker is constantly gushing over her daughter, Margot Lane Welker Hughes, whom she welcomed in June 2021 via surrogate. She and her husband, John Hughes, were so happy to become parents to their first child. Keep scrolling to learn more about their adorable little girl.
Kourtney Kardashian says she is not as close to sister Khloé anymore
They were once joined at the hip, but it seems as though Kourtney Kardashian Barker and sister Khloé Kardashian aren’t as close as they once were. Sister relationships are often complicated, but even Kourtney acknowledged that the pair aren’t inseparable these days during an Oct. 4 appearance on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast.
The Hollywood Gossip
Natalie Mordovtseva Flips Out on Josh After Sleepover: He Used Me!!
On 90 Day: The Single Life Season 3, Natalie Mordovtseva has a new look and a new love. At least, that was what she hoped to find in Josh. The hard-working DILF is successful and charming and calm enough to balance out Natalie’s high-strung nonsense. On last week’s episode,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bravotv.com
Sutton Stracke Meets Up with Denise Richards, Who Has a Message for Garcelle Beauvais
ICYMI: Sutton also ended up hanging out with another RHOBH alum in the same week. Sutton Stracke and Denise Richards recently had a reunion, and based on what they shared on Instagram, it looks like reuniting felt so good — even if they were down a member of their posse.
Jennifer Aniston & Ex Justin Theroux Reunite For NYC Dinner Date 4 Years After Split
Jennifer Aniston, 53, and Justin Theroux, 51, proved they’re still very friendly when they met up for a dinner at Laser Wolf in New York City on Sept. 30. The former couple, who were married from 2015 until 2018, were photographed sitting at a table in a restaurant with Howard Stern, his wife Beth, Jason Bateman, Jon Hamm and Jimmy Kimmel. The photo was shared on Reddit and made its way across social media, bringing on speculation that the two could be reigniting a spark.
‘GMA’s Rob Marciano cuddles with his kids amid divorce from wife Eryn
“Good Morning America” meteorologist Rob Marciano has reunited with his kids after reporting on Hurricane Ian in Florida. Marciano posted a photo on Instagram Wednesday of his two kids piled on top of him on their couch with grins glued to their faces and captioned it, “Happy to be home 🥰🥰🙏 #smushparty.”
Seraphina Affleck, 13, Is Taller Than Mom Jennifer Garner On Pumpkin Patch Outing: Photos
Scary how fast they grow up! Jennifer Garner, 50, kicked off the Halloween season by taking her kids Samuel, 10, and Seraphina, 13, to a Moorpark, California pumpkin patch on Oct. 5, 2022. It was clear that Jen’s kids, who she shares with ex Ben Affleck, 50, were getting older....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hilary Swank Just Announced She’s Pregnant With Twins at 48—She ‘Can’t Believe It’
Buns in the oven! The celebrity pregnancies of 2022 include Rihanna, Nicky Hilton and many more stars who are expecting babies this year. For some celebs like Rih, this marks the first time they’re expecting; meanwhile, others are no strangers to expanding the family (hello, Nick Cannon!) Whether they’re about to be first-time parents or turning out to be a family of 10, these celebs are proud to share the news. But before we get into these celebrity pregnancies of 2022, let’s take a walk down memory lane and remember all the celebrity babies welcomed thanks to the pregnant celebrities in...
Will Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's marriage 'end catastrophically' amid divorce woes? Brand expert weighs in
The Fox News Entertainment newsletter brings you the latest Hollywood headlines, celebrity interviews and stories from Los Angeles and beyond.
Tori Spelling Reveals 'Best Patient' Son Beau Was Admitted To ER
Tori Spelling's son appeared to have had a scare. The reality star revealed on Monday, October 3, that she took her and Dean McDermott's youngest, 5-year-old son Beau, to the ER. Though she didn't clarify on why her child was admitted to the hospital, Spelling applauded her youngster on his bravery."Just when you think retrograde is over… in ER with Beau," she wrote on her Instagram Story alongside a photo of his hospital wristband. "He said he's being the best patient the Dr's have ever had." TORI SPELLING BRINGS KIDS TO THE 'MINIONS' PREMIERE — BUT HUSBAND DEAN MCDERMOTT...
Dylan Dreyer’s Son Russell Is Her Little Buddy! See Photos of the ‘Today’ Host’s Youngest Child
Nothing makes Dylan Dreyer smile more than her three adorable kids! The Today host is a mom to Calvin Bradley, Oliver George and Russell James, whom she welcomed with her husband, Brian Fichera. Their youngest son, Russell, better known as Rusty, has become the star of his mom’s Instagram account, as she continues to document some of his biggest milestones with sweet photos.
Real Housewives of Potomac's Karen Huger Slams Cheating Rumors
Watch: RHOP's Karen Huger SHUTS DOWN Cheating Rumors. The Grande Dame and her man are doing just fine. The Real Housewives of Potomac's Karen Huger is putting cheating rumors to rest after her co-star Candiace Dillard Bassett alleged in the show's latest trailer that "Karen was sneaking out of town with someone that wasn't Ray," a.k.a. her husband of more than 25 years.
Kourtney Kardashian Gives Update on Baby Plans With Travis Barker After Pausing IVF Journey
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Reveals HOW FAR She'd Go For Flawless Skin. If it's meant to be, it will be... bible. Kourtney Kardashian is getting candid over what led her and Travis Barker to hit the pause button on trying conceive a baby using in vitro fertilization earlier this year. "It...
SheKnows
Diane Wakes Up and Remembers the Hook Was a Woman as [Spoiler] Returns to Port Charles
In Florida, Carly and Drew arrive out front of John F. Kennedy High School, which Carly attended. Carly needed to see the spot where her life changed in an instant. She recalls becoming best friends with Reese, who gave her access to a life she wouldn’t otherwise have had. They were best friends until junior year. She recalls one afternoon when she was to meet Reese and two other girls after school to go home in Reese’s convertible. She had to go back in to get her sweater, and when she returned, Reese made sure that she knew they were gossiping about her. Reese pulled off and Carly says she yelled, “I hope you crash and burn.” Ten seconds later Reese pulled out in front of a tractor-trailer, leaving two girls dead and one in a coma right before her eyes.
Extra
Selma Blair Gets Emotional After Blindfolded ‘DWTS’ Dance (Exclusive)
Selma Blair continues to raise the bar as she battles for the Mirrorball Trophy on “Dancing with the Stars.”. “Extra’s” Melvin Robert was with Selma and dance partner Sasha Farber after they danced the rumba on Bond Night with Blair blindfolded!
Fox News
832K+
Followers
6K+
Post
664M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0