Michelle Phillips, 78, Reunites With Wilson Phillips To Honor ‘Mama’ Cass Elliot With Hollywood Star

Nearly fifty years after “Mama” Cass Elliot’s death, the singer – who helped shape the folk rock movement of the 1960s as part of The Mamas & The Papas – received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday (Oct. 3). Helping to celebrate was Michelle Phillips, who sang alongside “Mama” Cass, Denny Doherty, and John Phillips in the iconic group. The ceremony was a family affair, as Michelle, 78, joined daughter Chynna Philips, Carnie Wilson, and Wendy Wilson – aka Wilson Philips – as well as other living legends.
Kourtney Kardashian says she is not as close to sister Khloé anymore

They were once joined at the hip, but it seems as though Kourtney Kardashian Barker and sister Khloé Kardashian aren’t as close as they once were. Sister relationships are often complicated, but even Kourtney acknowledged that the pair aren’t inseparable these days during an Oct. 4 appearance on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast.
Natalie Mordovtseva Flips Out on Josh After Sleepover: He Used Me!!

On 90 Day: The Single Life Season 3, Natalie Mordovtseva has a new look and a new love. At least, that was what she hoped to find in Josh. The hard-working DILF is successful and charming and calm enough to balance out Natalie’s high-strung nonsense. On last week’s episode,...
Jennifer Aniston & Ex Justin Theroux Reunite For NYC Dinner Date 4 Years After Split

Jennifer Aniston, 53, and Justin Theroux, 51, proved they’re still very friendly when they met up for a dinner at Laser Wolf in New York City on Sept. 30. The former couple, who were married from 2015 until 2018, were photographed sitting at a table in a restaurant with Howard Stern, his wife Beth, Jason Bateman, Jon Hamm and Jimmy Kimmel. The photo was shared on Reddit and made its way across social media, bringing on speculation that the two could be reigniting a spark.
Hilary Swank Just Announced She’s Pregnant With Twins at 48—She ‘Can’t Believe It’

Buns in the oven! The celebrity pregnancies of 2022 include Rihanna, Nicky Hilton and many more stars who are expecting babies this year. For some celebs like Rih, this marks the first time they’re expecting; meanwhile, others are no strangers to expanding the family (hello, Nick Cannon!) Whether they’re about to be first-time parents or turning out to be a family of 10, these celebs are proud to share the news. But before we get into these celebrity pregnancies of 2022, let’s take a walk down memory lane and remember all the celebrity babies welcomed thanks to the pregnant celebrities in...
Tori Spelling Reveals 'Best Patient' Son Beau Was Admitted To ER

Tori Spelling's son appeared to have had a scare. The reality star revealed on Monday, October 3, that she took her and Dean McDermott's youngest, 5-year-old son Beau, to the ER. Though she didn't clarify on why her child was admitted to the hospital, Spelling applauded her youngster on his bravery."Just when you think retrograde is over… in ER with Beau," she wrote on her Instagram Story alongside a photo of his hospital wristband. "He said he's being the best patient the Dr's have ever had." TORI SPELLING BRINGS KIDS TO THE 'MINIONS' PREMIERE — BUT HUSBAND DEAN MCDERMOTT...
Dylan Dreyer’s Son Russell Is Her Little Buddy! See Photos of the ‘Today’ Host’s Youngest Child

Nothing makes Dylan Dreyer smile more than her three adorable kids! The Today host is a mom to Calvin Bradley, Oliver George and Russell James, whom she welcomed with her husband, Brian Fichera. Their youngest son, Russell, better known as Rusty, has become the star of his mom’s Instagram account, as she continues to document some of his biggest milestones with sweet photos.
Real Housewives of Potomac's Karen Huger Slams Cheating Rumors

Watch: RHOP's Karen Huger SHUTS DOWN Cheating Rumors. The Grande Dame and her man are doing just fine. The Real Housewives of Potomac's Karen Huger is putting cheating rumors to rest after her co-star Candiace Dillard Bassett alleged in the show's latest trailer that "Karen was sneaking out of town with someone that wasn't Ray," a.k.a. her husband of more than 25 years.
Diane Wakes Up and Remembers the Hook Was a Woman as [Spoiler] Returns to Port Charles

In Florida, Carly and Drew arrive out front of John F. Kennedy High School, which Carly attended. Carly needed to see the spot where her life changed in an instant. She recalls becoming best friends with Reese, who gave her access to a life she wouldn’t otherwise have had. They were best friends until junior year. She recalls one afternoon when she was to meet Reese and two other girls after school to go home in Reese’s convertible. She had to go back in to get her sweater, and when she returned, Reese made sure that she knew they were gossiping about her. Reese pulled off and Carly says she yelled, “I hope you crash and burn.” Ten seconds later Reese pulled out in front of a tractor-trailer, leaving two girls dead and one in a coma right before her eyes.
