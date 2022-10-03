ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady Sends Clear Message Following Bucs' Week 4 Loss To The Chiefs

By Alek Arend
 4 days ago

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers lost a tough one to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

However, Brady is already looking forward to getting back to work.

Brady sent a clear message on Twitter this Monday afternoon signaling that he and his teammates are going to learn from the loss.

"Tough one against a GREAT team," said Brady, via Twitter . "Plenty to work on but we’ve got each other in the locker room, and we’ll get it right. Time for a little @tb12sports on this shoulder and a few hours of film to figure out how Pat flicked that TD pass."

It's notable Tom Brady acknowledges the Chiefs as a "GREAT" team. He is clearly impressed with what he saw from Kansas City.

The Buccaneers, meanwhile, are now just 2-2 on the season. The good news is, though, that the rest of the NFC South isn't looking too hot right now.

Brady and the Bucs will try and bounce back this Sunday vs. the Atlanta Falcons.

ReelPatriot
4d ago

He never should have come back . Gronk was much smarter to retire and stay retired ..There is nothing left to prove when you did it all ..Get out of the way for a new generation

RsRTraitors
4d ago

Tom, Patrick played his game and the Chief's defense had your number all night long.

Steve Radcliff
4d ago

be careful, he likes to smash computers on the side lines. If he doesn't get his way. no class.

