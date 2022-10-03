Tom Brady Sends Clear Message Following Bucs' Week 4 Loss To The Chiefs

Tom Brady buccaneers.com

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers lost a tough one to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

However, Brady is already looking forward to getting back to work.

Brady sent a clear message on Twitter this Monday afternoon signaling that he and his teammates are going to learn from the loss.

"Tough one against a GREAT team," said Brady, via Twitter . "Plenty to work on but we’ve got each other in the locker room, and we’ll get it right. Time for a little @tb12sports on this shoulder and a few hours of film to figure out how Pat flicked that TD pass."

It's notable Tom Brady acknowledges the Chiefs as a "GREAT" team. He is clearly impressed with what he saw from Kansas City.

The Buccaneers, meanwhile, are now just 2-2 on the season. The good news is, though, that the rest of the NFC South isn't looking too hot right now.

Brady and the Bucs will try and bounce back this Sunday vs. the Atlanta Falcons.