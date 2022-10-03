Help sought in locating missing 15-year-old Spring Valley girl

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The public is being asked to be on the lookout for a teen girl from Spring Valley who has not been seen since late September.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said 15-year-old Alena "Gracie" Mitchem was reported missing on Sept. 22, leaving a note for her family that told them she was running away.

The girl's mom says the night before was a typical evening, there was no fight, no sign of trouble, but the next morning, the high school sophomore was gone.

The family has been posting fliers of the teenager all over San Diego County. Her parents, Shannon Hoffman and Allen Mitchem said Gracie recently switched to a new high school and didn't have many friends. She enjoyed marching with the JROTC and was excited to get her learner's permit.

"She's a gamer, she's happy in her little gaming world, that's where she lives, that's where she makes her best friends," said Hoffman.

The San Diego Sheriff's Department believes the teen ran away based on the note she left behind, but her parents believe she was lured by someone she met online. The note said an adult female was picking up the teen.

"I've gone to a place for runaways, but what they didn't focus on is that I've gone with a woman who runs the place? Who is this unidentified woman?" questioned Hoffman.

Hoffman says Gracie took her PlayStation, cellphone, birth certificate, and social security card.

"Someone convinced her to take her stuff. She wouldn't just do that, those important documents, she wouldn't just do that, not my little girl," said Hoffman.

Her parents said there's been no activity on any of their daughter's devices.

"I'm sorry, but what 15-year-old doesn't do social media? said her mom. "What 15-year-old takes their PlayStation and doesn't play on it? " said her dad, Allen Mitchem.

The family is working with The Polly Klaas Foundation and San Diego's theradmovement.org to try to find their daughter. But as each day goes by, they are becoming more terrified.

"I don't even think she's in this area. I've been saying it since day one, she's not here. I know she's not in this area, which is really why we just need to get her face out there," said her mom through tears.

Her parents are committed to finding her.

"Gracie, if you're out there, we will not stop. We will not stop looking for you," said her parents.

The family is asking anyone with tips to contact the RAD movement at 619-904-0840.

The teen is 5'4" and 155 lbs. Alena has green eyes and light brown hair, but when she was last seen her hair was dyed green. She was last seen wearing a navy blue "JROTC" sweater and Cookie Monster print shorts.

Anyone with information on Alena’s whereabouts is urged to call the sheriff’s department at 858-565-5200 or 858-285-6354.