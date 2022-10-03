ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Valley, CA

Help sought in locating missing 15-year-old Spring Valley girl

By Jermaine Ong, Rachel Bianco
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0USCGt_0iKJbiwv00

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The public is being asked to be on the lookout for a teen girl from Spring Valley who has not been seen since late September.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said 15-year-old Alena "Gracie" Mitchem was reported missing on Sept. 22, leaving a note for her family that told them she was running away.

The girl's mom says the night before was a typical evening, there was no fight, no sign of trouble, but the next morning, the high school sophomore was gone.

The family has been posting fliers of the teenager all over San Diego County. Her parents, Shannon Hoffman and Allen Mitchem said Gracie recently switched to a new high school and didn't have many friends. She enjoyed marching with the JROTC and was excited to get her learner's permit.

"She's a gamer, she's happy in her little gaming world, that's where she lives, that's where she makes her best friends," said Hoffman.

The San Diego Sheriff's Department believes the teen ran away based on the note she left behind, but her parents believe she was lured by someone she met online. The note said an adult female was picking up the teen.

"I've gone to a place for runaways, but what they didn't focus on is that I've gone with a woman who runs the place? Who is this unidentified woman?" questioned Hoffman.

Hoffman says Gracie took her PlayStation, cellphone, birth certificate, and social security card.

"Someone convinced her to take her stuff. She wouldn't just do that, those important documents, she wouldn't just do that, not my little girl," said Hoffman.

Her parents said there's been no activity on any of their daughter's devices.

"I'm sorry, but what 15-year-old doesn't do social media? said her mom. "What 15-year-old takes their PlayStation and doesn't play on it? " said her dad, Allen Mitchem.

The family is working with The Polly Klaas Foundation and San Diego's theradmovement.org to try to find their daughter. But as each day goes by, they are becoming more terrified.

"I don't even think she's in this area. I've been saying it since day one, she's not here. I know she's not in this area, which is really why we just need to get her face out there," said her mom through tears.

Her parents are committed to finding her.

"Gracie, if you're out there, we will not stop. We will not stop looking for you," said her parents.

The family is asking anyone with tips to contact the RAD movement at 619-904-0840.

The teen is 5'4" and 155 lbs. Alena has green eyes and light brown hair, but when she was last seen her hair was dyed green. She was last seen wearing a navy blue "JROTC" sweater and Cookie Monster print shorts.

Anyone with information on Alena’s whereabouts is urged to call the sheriff’s department at 858-565-5200 or 858-285-6354.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC San Diego

18-Year-Old Shot to Death in Mira Mesa Was a College Student, Aspiring Barber

Family members say an 18-year-old shot outside of his home in Mira Mesa on Wednesday was hard-working college student who cut hair on the side. Brian Mendoza was cutting hair in his garage on Deering Street just before 9:30 when he was shot. Officers found him laying in the street with a gunshot wound and were unable to save him.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

North County woman stopped by fake deputy speaks out

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A North County woman is speaking out after a man who was impersonating a deputy tried to stop her at night in Oceanside. Alicia Engel has a warning for other drivers: don't pull over if you feel unsafe. “I was driving to work – I work...
OCEANSIDE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Spring Valley, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Spring Valley, CA
County
San Diego County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
kusi.com

Search continues for missing Spring Valley girl

Update: The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and the Rad Movement are investigating the disappearance of a 15-year-old girl, Alena Mitchem. Mitchem is a student at Monte Vista High School and went missing September 22, 2022. KUSI’s Teresa Sardina has the story.
SPRING VALLEY, CA
NBC San Diego

Man Convicted of Knifepoint Rapes in San Diego Gets Nearly Two Centuries in Prison

A man who was convicted of raping two women at knifepoint in San Diego County was sentenced Thursday to 175 years to life in state prison. Seth Alan Roberts, 22, was convicted by a jury earlier this year of seven felony counts, including two forcible rape counts, for a pair of assaults that occurred about a week apart in Pacific Beach and Otay Mesa, when Roberts was 18 years old.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Valley Girl#Lured
NBC San Diego

Prisoners Kill One of Their Own: San Diego Sheriff's Department

Correction: This story headline had been updated to reflect the San Diego County Sheriff's Department as the source, not SDPD. A man in custody at the George Bailey Detention Facility was being assaulted by other inmates and died, authorities said Thursday. Just after 7 p.m., "deputies observed several incarcerated persons...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Repeat DUI Offender Sentenced to 6 Years in Prison for Killing Valley Center Motorcyclist

An unlicensed drunk driver who struck and killed a motorcyclist in Valley Center last year was sentenced Thursday to six years in state prison. Oswaldo Garcia, 41, pleaded guilty in August to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated in connection with the death of Kaulana Miller, 26, of Valley Center, who was hit by a pickup truck on May 16, 2021.
VALLEY CENTER, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mynewsla.com

Two People Shot in Mar Vista Area; Suspect Sought

Two people were shot and wounded Wednesday in the Mar Vista area, and a suspect was being sought, police said. The shooting was reported at about 11:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of South Barrington Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Paramedics rushed the victims to a hospital....
VISTA, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

Passages: Thomas Moreno

October 5, 2022 (Lakeside) -- On August 1, 2022, Thomas “Bogi” Moreno's body was found in the pond at Willow Road and Moreno Road, Lakeside. He was 50 years old. This investigative reporter has followed up with conversations with his sister, Rosa Moreno of Los Angeles, with a San Diego County Sheriff’s homicide investigator, to learn more about the victim’s life and the circumstances surrounding his death.
LAKESIDE, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy