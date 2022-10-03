Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Kevin Hart’s Vegan Fast-Food Restaurant Is Opening in Monrovia This NovemberVegOut MagazineMonrovia, CA
L.A. landmarks will light up across the city in honor of Filipino American History MonthJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
The Problem With NonprofitsSarah RoseLos Angeles, CA
Eater
LA’s Newest Vegan Contender Brings Crispy Pizzas, Mozzarella Sticks, and Punk Music to Silver Lake
Junkyard Dog — Silver Lake’s newest plant-based restaurant — opens today, October 7. The restaurant hails from the creator of Real Food Daily, one of Southern California’s most innovative and longest-standing vegan restaurants. Owner Adaline Hobbs took over the shuttered Ma’am Sir and now offers a...
Kevin Hart’s Vegan Fast-Food Restaurant Is Opening in Monrovia This November
This is Hart House’s second Los Angeles opening in just two months. The San Gabriel Valley is getting another plant-based option! Vegan fast-food restaurant Hart House will be opening in Monrovia this November.
Eater
In Orange County, an Immersive Museum Restaurant From Two Culinary Heavyweights
Perched on the third floor of the Orange County Museum of Art (OCMA), Verdant restaurant is an integral part of the overall museum experience. OCMA’s mission is to transform the way people think about Orange County and to that end, the food and drinks served at the restaurant, along with the ground floor cafe and coffee bar, echo a similar sentiment. Behind the stoves are longtime OC chefs Ross Pangilinan of Long Beach’s ReMix and Terrace by Mix Mix at South Coast Plaza, and Nick Weber of French bistro Populaire at South Coast Plaza. Verdant debuts with a limited menu on Saturday, October 8 to coincide with OCMA’s grand opening.
Eater
A Behind-the-Scenes Look at One of Inglewood’s Best Carnitas Spots
While most of Los Angeles is sleeping soundly at 3:30 a.m., third-generation carnitas cook Gustavo Chavez is prepping 220 pounds of carnitas in the back of his Inglewood restaurant, Carnitas El Artista. In the wee hours of the morning, copper cauldrons bubble as Chavez labors for five hours, using a large wooden oar to turn carnitas, lengua, and buche every few minutes so the meat doesn’t overcook.
beverlypress.com
Beverly Hills plans street festival on South Beverly Drive
South Beverly Drive in Beverly Hills will host an evening of dynamic live music and family entertainment during the 5th annual NEXT NIGHT Street Festival on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 4-9 p.m. The evening will include live musical performances by the “Pop 2000 Tour” featuring Lance Bass of NSYNC, OTown...
yovenice.com
Venice Taco Spot Named Among Top-100 Places in U.S.
Yelp includes El Primo Tacos as one of the top 100 places to get tacos in the United States. El Primo Tacos in Venice has been named by Yelp as one of the top 100 places to get tacos in the United States. The taco truck is located at 845 Lincoln Blvd and is open Sunday through Thursday from 4:30 pm to 12:00 pm and Fridays and Saturdays from 4:30 pm to 1:00 am. Southern California, especially the city of Los Angeles, is a place where you can get great tacos every day from a number of excellent pop taquerias and restaurants.
localemagazine.com
Add These 20 Free Things to Do in SoCal to Your Bucket List
Fun? Count us in. Free? We’re on our way. Fun for free?! We’re there! Whether you’re looking for educational, recreational or sensational, we’ve rounded up 20 things to do in SoCal that you won’t need to open your wallet to enjoy. These free activities are sure to add some fun to your fall calendar.
16 Spellbinding Halloween Happenings In L.A.
L.A. is resurrecting your most beloved Halloween traditions this year which will have the entire city brimming with gourds, ghouls, and the spirit of the season. Fill your month with delightful frights and familiar creeps with our list of haunting happenings across the city. From dark soirees to family-friendly events, here are all the thrilling things to fill your calendar with! Wander through Haunt O’ Ween’s dazzling 150,000-square-foot Halloween haven. While the 2020 drive-thru practically saved the season, this year’s walk-thru experience is set to be bigger,r and better with more themed zones and interactive experiences added to the adventure. It’s Hollywood’s take on all your favorite traditions, so expect epically-scaled tricks and tons of treats for all ages. Get your tickets here.
Eater
LA’s Trap Kitchen Is Bringing Cali Flavor and Loaded Pineapple Bowls to Houston
Trap Kitchen, Los Angeles’s restaurant group, pop-up, and food truck empire, is bringing California-Cajun cuisine and its celebration of Instagram chefs to Houston this fall through its latest restaurant, Cali. The restaurant, which will replace the former Brick House Tavern + Tap outpost at 12910 Northwest Freeway, plans to...
Kevin Hart announces Monrovia restaurant location
Comedian and actor Kevin Hart announced the new Harthouse restaurant location in an Oct.5 Instagram video, ¨We’re getting an amazing response people are loving our food, loving our product. So with that being said, I’m gonna give you more Monrovia California.¨ As of this publication, a date has yet to be announced for the opening.As of this publication, a date has yet to be announced for the opening.
4 Great Steakhouses in California
If you happen to live in California or you have to travel there often because of your work, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for their impeccable service and for offering absolutely delicious food made with high-quality ingredients. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse made it on the list? Continue to read to find out and if you haven't visited the restaurants on the list, definitely make sure you pay them a visit next time you are around.
seniorresource.com
Senior-Friendly Mobile Home Parks Near Los Angeles: Top 10 Highest-Rated
Did you know that one-third of adults who live in mobile home parks are aged 60 or over? A mobile home park can be a great option for retirement living, but many older adults don’t know where to begin their search. Fortunately, you’re already in the right place! If you’re a Southern Californian looking for a senior-friendly mobile home park, we’ve got your back. Check out this list of the top 10 highest-rated mobile home parks near Los Angeles.
3 California taco restaurants named best in the country, according to Yelp
The best tacos in the nation can be found in California, according to Yelp reviews. In honor of National Taco Day, which is Oct. 4, Yelp has released its Top 100 Tacos list, which ranks the best taco shops in the country. Yelp reviewers have spoken, ranking three California restaurants 1-2-3. Ed Fernandez Restaurant Birrieria […]
KTLA.com
Celebrating National Taco Day with Tito’s Tacos
Wirt Morton, co-owner of Tito’s Tacos and comedian Eric Schwartz joined us live with a preview of the Fifth Annual Tito’s Fiesta Mexicana event in Culver City. The event is set to take place today from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Visit the event’s website for more information....
UPS hiring 8,000 employees at Los Angeles job fairs this weekend
Delivery company UPS is hiring around 8,000 seasonal employees at job fairs taking place in Los Angeles this weekend. The company is ramping up hiring efforts across the nation in anticipation of the holiday shopping season. In-person Los Angeles-area job fairs will take place this Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8. Those unable to […]
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Newport Beach in 2022
Newport Beach is a coastal town in Southern California. It is a city that radiates elegance and class. Newport Beach is famous for its coastal life, making it popular among sailors, yachters, surfers, and swimmers. Coastal life means you enjoy eating fresh seafood. There is a wide variety of seafood in this city, with sushi being the most popular. After a day of surfing, swimming, and cruising the bay, there is no better way to end than with a fresh bite of sushi. You can choose the type of sushi you want or allow the chef to choose for you. If you are looking for a place to eat sushi, here are the twenty best sushi restaurants in Newport Beach 2022.
Eater
An Iconic Hollywood Dive Bar Is Back and Just as Gritty as Ever
As of last Thursday, September 29, Los Angeles bar group Pouring With Heart (Golden Gopher, The Normandie Club) has given new life to the 1947-born Power House Bar, which had remained shuttered for more than two years at Hollywood and Highland. The idea is simple: to bring back the local dive bar and do it well.
boardingarea.com
Newport Beach Hotel Lido House Gets It Right
After the last few years of stories about staffing shortages and customer service fails, my expectations were fairly low for our first (and last) hotel trip before our family of three becomes a family of four. Lido House in Newport Beach not only met my expectations; it far exceeded them. The Marriott portfolio property truly earned its Autograph Collection status with exceptional customer service in a uniquely designed hotel that was just a few blocks from the beach.
Chuy’s Tacos Dorados Opening Third Location in Canoga Park
The new location will come to Westfield Topanga and The Village
westsidetoday.com
Culver City Art Walk and Roll Festival Returns This Weekend
Live music, vendors, great food and family-fun activities will all be part of the annual Culver City Art Walk and Roll Festival this weekend. The Culver City Arts District and Arts District Residents Association are proud to present this year’s rockin’ Art Walk & Roll Festival on Saturday, October 8th from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.. Events will take place throughout Culver City Arts District, along Washington Boulevard, which will be closed to cars between Hutchinson Avenue and La Cienega Avenue.
