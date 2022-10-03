RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures tonight will be very cold with parts of our area dropping into the 20s. There are Freeze Warnings and Freeze Watches in effect for parts of South Dakota. The rain we are seeing now will dry up by overnight as well. Temperatures tomorrow will remain cold with highs expected to be in the 50s. Temperatures will be better by the weekend with highs back in the 60s. We also will see mostly sunny skies and that will continue for most of next week.

