KEVN
South Dakota among top states for disastrous weather
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - From floods to wildfires, and blizzards to hail, South Dakota sees its fair share of natural disasters every year, ranking 12th in the county, not far from hurricane-ravaged Florida. WalletHub compared 50 states across two key metrics to rank the states for how prone they...
KEVN
South Dakotans Decide Healthcare runs second TV ad advocating for Amendment D
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Representatives from South Dakotans Decide Healthcare announced a new TV ad that gives voice to a woman diagnosed with leukemia who thought, “I can’t afford to live.”. South Dakotans Decide Healthcare is a broad coalition of patient advocates, nurses, healthcare providers,...
KEVN
2 years in a row, Oppelt Brothers win Mines Junior Bladesmithing Championship
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Oppelt brothers Caleb and Evan from Goodwin, SD have landed the top spots in South Dakota Mines Junior Bladesmithing Championship for the second year in a row. The Junior Bladesmithing Competition is open to high school students around the nation who are challenged to craft a knife or sword by hand hammering or trip hammer forging.
KEVN
Summit Carbon pushes back on CO2 pipeline safety concerns
ONIDA, S.D. - Summit Carbon Solutions CEO Lee Blank says the company’s $4.5 billion dollar investment is good for the state and the globe. “The carbon intensity score around industry, not just agriculture, but industry in general is going to be more relevant moving forward,” Blank told reporters during a media event Tuesday. “And as it becomes more relevant, the penalties for not complying with a certain level is going to hurt plants to where they cannot be competitive in the market anymore.”
KEVN
Very chilly for tomorrow
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Clouds will move into the area overnight and bring some showers for tomorrow. Temperatures tomorrow will be much colder with highs only in the 40s for much of Western South Dakota. It will be warmer in Northeast Wyoming with highs expected to be in the 60s. Temperatures will slowly warm up with 60s expected by the weekend.
KEVN
Much nicer by the weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures tonight will be very cold with parts of our area dropping into the 20s. There are Freeze Warnings and Freeze Watches in effect for parts of South Dakota. The rain we are seeing now will dry up by overnight as well. Temperatures tomorrow will remain cold with highs expected to be in the 50s. Temperatures will be better by the weekend with highs back in the 60s. We also will see mostly sunny skies and that will continue for most of next week.
KEVN
Snowplowers prep for this year’s winter season
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There’s no way around it, driving those plows can be a dangerous and challenging job. Winter is coming, and the South Dakota Department of Transportation is preparing for the potential snowy season. At SDDOT’s Snowfigher Roadeo, snowplow drivers are given the chance to sharpen their winter driving skills ahead of the cold weather.
KEVN
BHNF proposed Moskee Burn restoration project
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Black Hills National Forest officials have proposed to restore the Moskee burn area, located approximately 15 miles southeast of Sundance, Wyo., off Moskee Road. In August 1936, a wildfire burned approximately 4,700 acres on National Forest lands and 2,400 acres on private lands near the...
KEVN
Custer is falling hard for this weekends fall festival
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Finding activities in the fall isn’t too hard in the Black Hills, with pumpkin patches, corn mazes, and fall festivals. For people in South Dakota, it’s one last chance to spend time outside with just one or two layers, instead of five. On Saturday at Buffalo Ridge Camp Resort in Custer, the Harvest Moon Fall Festival is celebrating the autumn season. With activities for the whole family, from tie-dying t-shirts to a corn hole tournament.
