Colleges

KEVN

South Dakota among top states for disastrous weather

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - From floods to wildfires, and blizzards to hail, South Dakota sees its fair share of natural disasters every year, ranking 12th in the county, not far from hurricane-ravaged Florida. WalletHub compared 50 states across two key metrics to rank the states for how prone they...
ENVIRONMENT
KEVN

2 years in a row, Oppelt Brothers win Mines Junior Bladesmithing Championship

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Oppelt brothers Caleb and Evan from Goodwin, SD have landed the top spots in South Dakota Mines Junior Bladesmithing Championship for the second year in a row. The Junior Bladesmithing Competition is open to high school students around the nation who are challenged to craft a knife or sword by hand hammering or trip hammer forging.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Summit Carbon pushes back on CO2 pipeline safety concerns

ONIDA, S.D. - Summit Carbon Solutions CEO Lee Blank says the company’s $4.5 billion dollar investment is good for the state and the globe. “The carbon intensity score around industry, not just agriculture, but industry in general is going to be more relevant moving forward,” Blank told reporters during a media event Tuesday. “And as it becomes more relevant, the penalties for not complying with a certain level is going to hurt plants to where they cannot be competitive in the market anymore.”
ONIDA, SD
State
South Dakota State
KEVN

Very chilly for tomorrow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Clouds will move into the area overnight and bring some showers for tomorrow. Temperatures tomorrow will be much colder with highs only in the 40s for much of Western South Dakota. It will be warmer in Northeast Wyoming with highs expected to be in the 60s. Temperatures will slowly warm up with 60s expected by the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
KEVN

Much nicer by the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures tonight will be very cold with parts of our area dropping into the 20s. There are Freeze Warnings and Freeze Watches in effect for parts of South Dakota. The rain we are seeing now will dry up by overnight as well. Temperatures tomorrow will remain cold with highs expected to be in the 50s. Temperatures will be better by the weekend with highs back in the 60s. We also will see mostly sunny skies and that will continue for most of next week.
ENVIRONMENT
KEVN

Snowplowers prep for this year’s winter season

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There’s no way around it, driving those plows can be a dangerous and challenging job. Winter is coming, and the South Dakota Department of Transportation is preparing for the potential snowy season. At SDDOT’s Snowfigher Roadeo, snowplow drivers are given the chance to sharpen their winter driving skills ahead of the cold weather.
CARS
KEVN

BHNF proposed Moskee Burn restoration project

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Black Hills National Forest officials have proposed to restore the Moskee burn area, located approximately 15 miles southeast of Sundance, Wyo., off Moskee Road. In August 1936, a wildfire burned approximately 4,700 acres on National Forest lands and 2,400 acres on private lands near the...
SUNDANCE, WY
KEVN

Custer is falling hard for this weekends fall festival

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Finding activities in the fall isn’t too hard in the Black Hills, with pumpkin patches, corn mazes, and fall festivals. For people in South Dakota, it’s one last chance to spend time outside with just one or two layers, instead of five. On Saturday at Buffalo Ridge Camp Resort in Custer, the Harvest Moon Fall Festival is celebrating the autumn season. With activities for the whole family, from tie-dying t-shirts to a corn hole tournament.
CUSTER, SD

