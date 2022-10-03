Read full article on original website
4 Buffalo Bills Players Almost Died On The Field
Seven Buffalo Bills are on this week’s list for the injury report, including Jordan Phillips, Isaiah McKenzie, and Jamison Crowder. It’s questionable if any of these athletes will be back before the upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. All of these recent injuries really make you reflect on...
Report: Bills and Veteran Wide Receiver Agree to Part Ways
The Buffalo Bills all of a sudden have question marks at one position that fans thought they would not have any question marks, along with the fact that they throw the ball more than any other team -- wide receiver. Jamison Crowder broke his ankle against the Baltimore Ravens on...
Buffalo Bills Rookie Putting Up Insane Stats
One of the biggest gambles in Pro Sports is the draft. Year after year we see can't miss picks flame out and late-round picks who didn't have a chance become all-pros. So it is always a good story when your team's high-round draft pick actually works out. The Buffalo Bills should be celebrating their scouting department. Not only did they find one of those late-round gems their 1st round pick is also producing.
No Dawson Knox or Jordan Poyer For Sunday’s Buffalo Bills Game
The Buffalo Bills are favored to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Highmark Stadium. The 14.5-spread in Buffalo's favor is the largest point spread underdog the Steelers have ever been. Pittsburgh will also be starting a rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett, which will be his first career NFL start. However,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Josh Allen To Promote His Heritage This Weekend
Josh Allen is the man holding the flag for Buffalo, New York right now. Not even just for the Buffalo Bills, but for all of Western New York. This guy is more than just football. He gets what it means to be from Buffalo, New York. He's building a brand...
Odell Beckham Jr. Asks What’s Good to Eat in Buffalo?
We're about to kick off week 5 of the 2022 NFL season and one of the biggest storylines are the sheer number of injuries that have happened around the league. It feels like most teams have a long injury list, including the Buffalo Bills, who have another long list of injuries this week.
Open Letter to Josh Allen: Please Stop Doing This
There's no doubt that the Buffalo Bills have a fun time on and off the field. Since 2019, the Bills have won 10 games every season and have made three playoff runs, including making it to the AFC Championship game in January of 2021. The biggest reason why that is...
