dailyhodl.com

Altcoin Built on Ethereum Erupts 75% in Three Days Following Patent Infringement Lawsuit With Coinbase

An Ethereum-based crypto project is quietly outshining other digital assets as markets turn green on a relief bounce. Veritaseum (VERI) is a global blockchain-based software that aims to provide access to peer-to-peer financial marketplaces. Veritaseum offers a suite of various products, including a forensic research tool, a lending or “rental”...
dailyhodl.com

$4,500,000,000,000 Asset Management Giant Fidelity Begins Sales for New Ethereum (ETH) Index Fund

One of the largest financial services giants in the world has begun offering exposure to Ethereum through a new ETH index fund. According to a recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Fidelity, a firm with over $4.5 trillion in assets under management, is launching to start an index fund centered around the second-largest crypto asset by market cap.
blockworks.co

Anchorage Adds Asian Institutional Partnerships

Anchorage Digital is hoping to tap into Asia’s lucrative crypto markets by offering institutions custody and bespoke solutions. Crypto lending platform Anchorage Digital said Tuesday it has decided to plow further into Asia via a partnership with five major domestic institutions. Antalpha, Bitkub, Dream Trade, FBG Capital, GMO-Z.com Trust...
The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
CoinDesk

First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Stays Close to $20K, Sushi's Token Surges 14%

This article originally appeared in First Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. Price Point. Bitcoin (BTC) remained at the $20,000 level on Thursday as U.S. stock futures traded down, suggesting U.S. markets could...
ambcrypto.com

Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Will legal victory finally push XRP to $10?

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The past few days have been remarkable for XRP, the sixth-largest crypto in the world. A massive spike in trading volume and an impressive price rally have rekindled optimistic sentiments in investors of the altcoin.
blockworks.co

Solana NFT Ecosystem’s September Growth Rivals Ethereum

NFT trading volume soared on Solana in September — despite recurring network outages. Solana kicked off October with an hours-long service interruption — the blockchain’s 12th such outage in 2022 — an especially sour note, especially after a month of surging NFT mints and daily volumes rivaling Ethereum.
thecoinrise.com

Coinbase CEO sets to Release Documentary on the Firm’s Journey

In a bid to make it clearer and easier to understand what it takes to build a tech startup, Coinbase co-founder and CEO, Brain Armstrong has announced a documentary that will focus on cryptocurrency and exchange development. In a series of tweets on October 4, Brian said his journey of...
EWN

$5 Million Ethereum Index Fund Debuted By Fidelity

Fidelity announced a new Ethereum index fund per details from a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The mammoth asset manager boasts around $5 million in investments for its latest crypto offering. Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz hinted that the company might provide retail exposure to Bitcoin soon. A...
blockworks.co

NYDIG Raises $720M for Institutional Bitcoin Fund

NYDIG saw a “flight to quality” from institutional types last quarter, doubling its bitcoin balances year-on-year while shopping its new fund. Despite bearish macro trends, investment management firm NYDIG says it has raised nearly $720 million for its Institutional Bitcoin Fund. A total of 59 investors contributed to...
blockworks.co

Bitwise Offers New Web3 ETF as Some Crypto Funds Rebound

The new fund will invest in up to 40 companies using blockchain technology to reshape the internet. Bitwise Asset Management has launched a Web3 ETF as some of the largest crypto-related funds have shown signs of rebounding despite the ongoing crypto downturn. The Bitwise Web3 ETF (BWEB) tracks a proprietary...
blockworks.co

MasterCard Is Tracking Where, and How, Cardholders Buy Crypto

Mastercard is using data from CipherTrace to allow card issuers to assess risk profiles of over 2,400 virtual asset service providers. In Mastercard’s latest step into crypto, the credit card behemoth is leaning on a recently acquired blockchain analytics company to do due diligence on digital asset merchants. Mastercard,...
