The Lender Center for Social Justice Seeks Applicants for Student Fellows
The Lender Center for Social Justice is seeking students from all academic disciplines to apply as a 2022-24 Lender Student Fellow. The center welcomes students who are passionate about finding solutions to complex problems and want to sustain and encourage diversity and inclusion at Syracuse University. The fellowships will allow...
University Student, Staff Member Concluding Stand-To Veteran Leadership Program at the George W. Bush Institute
A Syracuse University student and staff member are among 50 scholars and professionals participating in the Stand-To Veteran Leadership Program from the George W. Bush Institute. Student John Nipper, completing his master in public administration (MPA) degree at the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs, and Kathryn Warren, program manager for the D’Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families Onward to Opportunity (O2O) program in Southern California, are honored to represent Syracuse University as the best place for veterans.
Land Acknowledgement and Resurgence: Unveiling of ‘Gayaneñhsä•ʔgo•nah’ by Onondaga Artist Brandon Lazore to Be Held Oct. 10
Unity. Duality. Contribution. Influence. Longevity. These are just a few of the themes conveyed by a stunning and thought-provoking new piece of artwork gracing the landscape of the Kenneth A. Shaw Quadrangle on campus this fall. “Gayaneñhsä•ʔgo•nah” (Guy-AH-na Set GO-na, which translates to “the Great Law of Peace”), created by...
CUSE Grant Funding Moves Virtual Resilience Writing Project Forward
As a master’s student years ago, Lenny Grant did community outreach for his college’s writing center, working with a group of widows aged 75 to 96 as they wrote about their life experiences. Little did he know that he’d take lessons from them, have one of the most rewarding experiences of his career and gain inspiration for future research.
Syracuse University’s College Bowl Team Vying For a Spot in the Semifinals
As the final seconds ticked off the clock of their opening match on NBC’s “Capital One College Bowl,” the Syracuse University team of trivia experts—consisting of Sanjeev Uppaluri ’24, Zoë McCreary ’23, Emma Lambiaso ’24 and alternate Adam Schulman ’25—knew they had fallen to their counterparts from Penn State University.
Family Weekend 2022 Welcomes Celebration of Connection
Throughout Family Weekend, Oct. 14-16, the campus community with an emphasis on the special connections shared between students and their parents, families and supporters will be celebrated. Registration and Arriving. Helping support attendee experiences, Family Weekend registration is encouraged by Tuesday, Oct. 11. For details surrounding transportation, parking, dining, lodging...
Performances of Syracuse Stage’s ‘How To Dance in Ohio’ Cut Short Due to COVID Cases in the Cast
Syracuse Stage announced that its groundbreaking, world-premiere production of “How to Dance in Ohio” will be cut short due to numerous COVID-19 cases in the company. Despite regular testing, stringent adherence to Actors Equity Association’s COVID protocols and an above-standard number of understudies in place, proceeding with performances has become impossible with the number of positive cases. The production was originally scheduled to play through Sunday, Oct. 9. Plans for future productions at locations outside of Syracuse will be announced at a later date.
Syracuse University Hosts Micron Technology as Company Announces $100B Historic Investment for Computer Chip Manufacturing Complex in Central New York
Earlier today, Syracuse University was the site of a historic announcement of a transformational investment by Micron Technology in the Central New York region: a $100 billion semiconductor fabrication facility in the Town of Clay—the largest investment and facility of its kind in the United States. Officials with Micron announced plans to build a leading-edge memory fab in New York state this morning during an event in the K.G. Tan Auditorium, at the Daniel and Gayle D’Aniello Building, home of the National Veterans Resource Center.
