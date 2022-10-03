Syracuse Stage announced that its groundbreaking, world-premiere production of “How to Dance in Ohio” will be cut short due to numerous COVID-19 cases in the company. Despite regular testing, stringent adherence to Actors Equity Association’s COVID protocols and an above-standard number of understudies in place, proceeding with performances has become impossible with the number of positive cases. The production was originally scheduled to play through Sunday, Oct. 9. Plans for future productions at locations outside of Syracuse will be announced at a later date.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO