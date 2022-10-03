Read full article on original website
Thunder Blowout Adelaide Behind Mann’s Big Game
The game went about as expected when comparing teams on paper. Oklahoma City dismantled the Adelaide 36ers in their third preseason game of the season. The Thunder left the Paycom Center with a 131-98 win. The Thunder jumped on Josh Giddey’s former NBL team early and never turned back. OKC...
LeBron James to Own Las Vegas? Lakers Star’s Message to Adam Silver
DALLAS - Oh, it was an "exhibition,'' alright. LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers this week played a preseason game in Las Vegas - a 119-115 loss to the Phoenix Suns, not a surprise given the state of the Lakers - and following LeBron putting on a show ... He put...
Dallas Mavs at OKC Thunder GAMEDAY: Preview, Betting Odds, Injury Report
At long last, the Dallas Mavericks will play NBA basketball again on Wednesday night for the first time since falling to the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals. Albeit, it's just a preseason game ... but after what seemed like an extra-long offseason, Mavs fans will be happy to soak in any game action they can with the regular-season opener two weeks away.
Rockets Coach Enters Health & Safety Protocols, Ruled Out vs. Raptors
The Houston Rockets will have a former Toronto Raptors player manning the sideline Friday night in the third preseason game of the season. View the original article to see embedded media. John Lucas III, the 39-year-old former Raptors guard who played in 63 games for Toronto in the 2012-13 season,...
Miami Heat’s Nikola Jovic Has Yet To Earn High School Diploma
Miami Heat rookie Nikola Jovic is so young he's yet to earn his high school diploma. Head coach Erik Spolestra touched on it a little after Thursday night's victory against the Brooklyn Nets. "To put it in perspective,” Spoelstra said. “He's still waiting to do his final exam to graduate...
Dillon Brooks says he 'loves' new rookies and schematic changes
The Grizzlies forward hopes that this season looks a little different than the last, and not only because he played just 32 games due to injuries.
