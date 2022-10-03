Read full article on original website
Related
sierranewsonline.com
Fire Alert Manzanita and Rd 426 Bass Lake
BASS LAKE–A residential structure with a threat to the vegetation has been reported near Manzanita Drive and Road 426 in the Bass Lake area. Ground and structure crews are battling the fire at this time. Upon arrival, fire crews found a structure fully involved in fire with no extension into the vegetation but continued air crews to the area to watch for spots in the vegetation. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
sierranewsonline.com
Caltrans Traffic Advisory: Mariposa County
MARIPOSA COUNTY – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will perform various operations next week on State Routes 49, 132 and 140.. One-way traffic control from Tiptop-Usona Road to Hirsch Road for tree work beginning Monday, October 10, through Friday, October 14, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Pedestrian killed after going through windshield on HWY 41, CHP says
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man in his 60’s was hit and killed by a car on Highway 41 in central Fresno Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP says the man was hit while trying to cross Highway 41 near McKinley Avenue and went through the windshield hitting the driver around 5:30 […]
What led to Merced family of four being found dead
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office laid out the timeline leading up to the bodies of 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri being found in an orchard field near Dos Palos on Wednesday night. Merced County Sheriff Vernon Warnke said around 11:30 a.m. on […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How the Friant Dam uncovered a gold mine
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – During the construction of Friant Dam, crews found hundreds of pounds of gold that would be worth a fortune today. In the late 1930s, crews began working to quarry rock and cement in an area that was later turned into the Lost Lake Recreation Area. During the quarrying process, about […]
System error causes lockdown at Madera County school, deputies say
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An error in an automated communication system caused a school to be put on lockdown on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office. Around 12:30 p.m., deputies were called out to Liberty High School for a report of a possible active shooter. As part of the school district’s […]
Suspect worked for Merced family before kidnapping, sheriff says
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect in the kidnapping of four family members had previously worked for the family, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday night, investigators said they found 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri dead in an orchard near Dos Palos. All four […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Truck Crash on Southbound SR-99 and Briggsmore Avenue in Modesto
On October 4, 2022, a big rig crash occurred on southbound SR-99 in the Modesto area, according to the California Highway Patrol. The incident took place shortly before 7:50 a.m. on southbound State Route 99 near the North Briggsmore Avenue onramp, officials said. Details on the Big Rig Crash on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KMPH.com
Merced Kidnapping: Family of victims killed not asking for donations
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. — The Merced County Sheriff’s Office is making clear the family of the kidnapped and killed victims are not asking for any type of donations. As of now, no credible GoFundMe or other donation sites have been set up. According to the sheriff’s office, they...
Improvements coming to Modesto traffic light system to increase safety
MODESTO, Calif. — Modesto City Council approved new traffic light safety enhancements last Tuesday with the goal of reducing major collisions in busier parts of the city. The improvements are intended to decrease left turn accidents at intersections up to 35% by implementing modernized traffic signal technology, according to City Traffic Engineer, Scott Collins.
Candy scattered across Madera highway after big rig crash
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A lane of a highway was shut down after a two-vehicle crash in Madera on Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol. Around 8:00 a.m., officers were called out to the area of Highway 99 and Avenue 11 after a big rig was involved in a crash with a box truck. […]
WATCH: Body camera footage released of Fresno officer-involved shooting
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department has released body camera footage of officers opening fire on a suspect accused of stabbing a K-9 deputy in January. On January 2, officers said they received information on the whereabouts of 27-year-old Gabriel Mata, a known gang member who was wanted for a felony domestic violence […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sierranewsonline.com
The Dave Henderson Group Coming to Queen’s Inn by the River
OAKHURST — The Dave Henderson Group will be coming to the Queen’s Inn by the River in Oakhurst on October 8, 2022. Idle Hour Winery & Kitchen and Queen’s Inn & Wine Bar are located on the same property, 13 miles south of Yosemite National Park in the beautiful western Sierra Nevada foothills.
Jesus Manuel Salgado booked in the Merced County Jail deputies say
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Jesus Manuel Salgado has been booked into the Merced County Jail on Thursday evening according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. Salgado is the suspect in the kidnapping and murder of Aroohi Dheri, Jasleen Kaur, Jasdeep Singh, and Amandeep Singh. Their bodies were discovered in an orchard near Dos Palos […]
WATCH: What we know so far about the kidnapped family of 4 in Merced County
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference Wednesday morning to provide an update on the investigation into the kidnapping of four family members, including a baby girl. The sheriff’s office identified 48-year-old Jesus Manuel Salgado as a person of interest Tuesday in the kidnapping of 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old […]
abc45.com
Surveillance video shows delivery driver throwing packages in California
CLOVIS, Calif. (KMPH) — A delivery driver, or drivers, for the company OnTrac, was caught on camera throwing packages on multiple occasions at a home in the foothills east of Clovis, a city in Fresno county, California. The homeowner said he had three separate packages delivered to their house...
Motorcyclist arrested after leading deputies on chase in Fresno, officials say
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after he led deputies on a chase through Fresno early Tuesday morning, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Around 3:00 a.m., deputies tried to pull over a motorcyclist near Shields Avenue and First Street. Officials said the motorcyclist refused to stop and ended up speeding […]
55-year-old woman killed in solo-car crash in Merced County, CHP says
A 55-year-old woman has died after a single-car crash in Merced County.
New details released in kidnapping of Merced family
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have released new details about what happened in the lead-up to the kidnapping of three adults and an eight-month-old baby in Merced this week. According to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office, at 11:39 a.m. on Monday, firefighters with Cal Fire were called out to the area of Buhach and Oakdale […]
KMPH.com
New video shows helicopter as it loses altitude and crashes in Southeast Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Federal investigators believe a tail rotor problem is the preliminary reason for Saturday's helicopter crash in southeast Fresno. According to the National Transportation Safety Board the helicopter lost tail rotor control during a maintenance check flight. New video from a viewer shows the moment the...
Comments / 0