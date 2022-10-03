ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midpines, CA

sierranewsonline.com

Fire Alert Manzanita and Rd 426 Bass Lake

BASS LAKE–A residential structure with a threat to the vegetation has been reported near Manzanita Drive and Road 426 in the Bass Lake area. Ground and structure crews are battling the fire at this time. Upon arrival, fire crews found a structure fully involved in fire with no extension into the vegetation but continued air crews to the area to watch for spots in the vegetation. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
BASS LAKE, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Caltrans Traffic Advisory: Mariposa County

MARIPOSA COUNTY – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will perform various operations next week on State Routes 49, 132 and 140.. One-way traffic control from Tiptop-Usona Road to Hirsch Road for tree work beginning Monday, October 10, through Friday, October 14, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

What led to Merced family of four being found dead

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office laid out the timeline leading up to the bodies of 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri being found in an orchard field near Dos Palos on Wednesday night. Merced County Sheriff Vernon Warnke said around 11:30 a.m. on […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
Midpines, CA
Mariposa, CA
YourCentralValley.com

How the Friant Dam uncovered a gold mine

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – During the construction of Friant Dam, crews found hundreds of pounds of gold that would be worth a fortune today. In the late 1930s, crews began working to quarry rock and cement in an area that was later turned into the Lost Lake Recreation Area. During the quarrying process, about […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Suspect worked for Merced family before kidnapping, sheriff says

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect in the kidnapping of four family members had previously worked for the family, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday night, investigators said they found 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri dead in an orchard near Dos Palos. All four […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Truck Crash on Southbound SR-99 and Briggsmore Avenue in Modesto

On October 4, 2022, a big rig crash occurred on southbound SR-99 in the Modesto area, according to the California Highway Patrol. The incident took place shortly before 7:50 a.m. on southbound State Route 99 near the North Briggsmore Avenue onramp, officials said. Details on the Big Rig Crash on...
MODESTO, CA
ABC10

Improvements coming to Modesto traffic light system to increase safety

MODESTO, Calif. — Modesto City Council approved new traffic light safety enhancements last Tuesday with the goal of reducing major collisions in busier parts of the city. The improvements are intended to decrease left turn accidents at intersections up to 35% by implementing modernized traffic signal technology, according to City Traffic Engineer, Scott Collins.
MODESTO, CA
sierranewsonline.com

The Dave Henderson Group Coming to Queen’s Inn by the River

OAKHURST — The Dave Henderson Group will be coming to the Queen’s Inn by the River in Oakhurst on October 8, 2022. Idle Hour Winery & Kitchen and Queen’s Inn & Wine Bar are located on the same property, 13 miles south of Yosemite National Park in the beautiful western Sierra Nevada foothills.
OAKHURST, CA
YourCentralValley.com

WATCH: What we know so far about the kidnapped family of 4 in Merced County

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference Wednesday morning to provide an update on the investigation into the kidnapping of four family members, including a baby girl. The sheriff’s office identified 48-year-old Jesus Manuel Salgado as a person of interest Tuesday in the kidnapping of 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
abc45.com

Surveillance video shows delivery driver throwing packages in California

CLOVIS, Calif. (KMPH) — A delivery driver, or drivers, for the company OnTrac, was caught on camera throwing packages on multiple occasions at a home in the foothills east of Clovis, a city in Fresno county, California. The homeowner said he had three separate packages delivered to their house...
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

New details released in kidnapping of Merced family

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have released new details about what happened in the lead-up to the kidnapping of three adults and an eight-month-old baby in Merced this week. According to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office, at 11:39 a.m. on Monday, firefighters with Cal Fire were called out to the area of Buhach and Oakdale […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

New video shows helicopter as it loses altitude and crashes in Southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Federal investigators believe a tail rotor problem is the preliminary reason for Saturday's helicopter crash in southeast Fresno. According to the National Transportation Safety Board the helicopter lost tail rotor control during a maintenance check flight. New video from a viewer shows the moment the...
FRESNO, CA

