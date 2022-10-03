Read full article on original website
WWMT
Fellow anglers help rescue a fisherman from the Grand River
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Anglers fishing off the Grand River Thursday rushed to rescue a fellow fisherman who appeared to be drowning near the 6th Street dam, according to local authorities. In Kalamazoo: Nonprofit completes new housing project with LodgeHouse. One of the assisting anglers, identified as Abe, recalled...
WWMT
Michigan 211 supports Florida in helping residents impacted by Hurricane Ian
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Michigan 2-1-1 network began answering calls to assist Central Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian. VIDEOS: Hurricane Ian batters Florida as one of the most powerful US storms ever recorded. The network has a standing mutual aid relationship with the Heart of Florida United Way and agreed...
WWMT
Three siblings in double murder case, mobile nuisance parties & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. McDonalds to start selling Happy Meals to adults, but with a twist. McDonald’s is collaborating with a popular streetwear brand to sell happy meals to adults!. Monday, customers were able to order the new...
WWMT
Shots fired near Gull Road in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Multiple shots were fired Thursday around 9 p.m. near the area of Gull Road and Heatherdown Lane, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Police are currently on scene in the area. Stay with Newschannel 3 for any new developments.
WWMT
Kalamazoo non-profit completes new housing project with LodgeHouse
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The latest effort to help with the Kalamazoo's homeless crisis reached completion Friday. May 2021: Ampersee homeless encampment grows as former Knights Inn motel closes. The LIFT Foundation, a non-profit organization, and their fellow partners repurposed the Knights Inn Motel at 1211 South Westnedge into LodgeHouse.
WWMT
Portage Cross Country Invitational returns for 24th race
PORTAGE, Mich. — The 24th Portage Cross Country Invitational will be held on Saturday at West Middle School. For anyone who plans to attend, they might want to head there earlier than expected. They won't be the only ones with the races running through their minds. The annual event...
WWMT
Allegan County election inspectors prepare for November with 7-hour training
WAYLAND, Mich. — Election inspectors in Wayland gathered Thursday to train for the upcoming November election. "It's going to go about seven hours long today which is a much bigger commitment than I can even ask through the state. Pretty excited about it. Got some really good people who care deeply about making sure our elections run smoothly and fairly," Allegan County Clerk Bob Genetski said.
WWMT
Portage first responders rescue parrot from tree
PORTAGE, Mich. — Local first responders came to the rescue of a bird who had flown from its coop. Unusual rescue: South Haven responders attempt raccoon rescue. The Portage Department of Public Safety were called to rescue a parrot from a tree in Lakeview Park Tuesday night. The owner...
WWMT
Man slain after exchanging gunfire with police in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A man has been shot and killed while exchanging gunfire with police outside a home in Lansing. Officers were attempting to serve a search warrant about 5 a.m. Tuesday when the man threatened them with a weapon, Police Chief Ellery Sosebee told reporters. As officers...
WWMT
Pop-up bike lane in Kalamazoo to be dismantled this weekend
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A pop-up bike lane in Kalamazoo is expected to be taken apart this weekend, according to city officials. After the project was pushed back a week, the one-mile wave bike lane along Lovell Street is scheduled for take-down Sunday Oct. 9, city officials said. City bike...
WWMT
$100 million apartment project proposed for downtown Kalamazoo along Arcadia Creek
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A prominent Kalamazoo commercial real estate developer has plans to build 400 apartment units in downtown Kalamazoo, in a long-vacant plot of land adjacent to the proposed location of an event center. PlazaCorp LLC. said it's proposing to build a $100 million apartment complex on four...
WWMT
Hudsonville residents seriously injured in Ottawa County crash
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 20-year-old woman of Holland was driving eastbound on Greenly Street in Jamestown Township when she failed to yield to a 73-year-old woman of Hudsonville at a stop sign, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. After the Holland woman stopped at a stop...
WWMT
Vicksburg Middle School closes Friday due to anonymous threat
VICKSBURG, Mich. — Vicksburg Middle School closed Friday after being notified of a threat made in an eighth-grade survey. Re-enlisted: Wish comes true for WWII veteran celebrating 100th birthday in Battle Creek. The survey company found a threat made anonymously in one of the survey responses and told the...
WWMT
Duncan Aviation holds groundbreaking for new $40 million expansion project
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Duncan Aviation leaders broke ground Friday morning on a $40 million expansion project. The 100,000 square foot expansion is expected to include a hangar for employees to service the aircraft, and an office space, shop space and storage space to help work on them, Andy Richardson, chief operations officer for Duncan Aviation's Michigan Operations, said.
WWMT
Kalamazoo employees to wear sensors, target toxic chemicals at treatment plant
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo employees will wear chemical sensor cartridges to target elevated levels of toxic gas at the wastewater plant, according to the city. Northside odor: Kalamazoo drops plans to install biofilter near Graphic Packaging facility. The city hired an industrial hygienist to begin the investigation into high...
WWMT
MDARD: Human waste found at mid-Mich. farm that distributes across state
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has announced that products and produce from Kuntry Gardens in Homer, Michigan, have been contaminated. During an inspection of the farm MDARD found raw, untreated human waste on the fields where produce was grown. Some of that produce was...
WWMT
1995 murder victim's family wants closure after fugitive suspect's arrest
PAW PAW, Mich. — A 52-year-old man has been extradited from Mexico to Michigan to face charges in an unsolved 1995 Van Buren County homicide. Juan Luis Solis-Reyna, 52, was arraigned Wednesday in Van Buren County District Court on one count of open murder and felony firearm in the shooting death of Jose Cruz Armijo, 30.
WWMT
Sgt. Ryan Proxmire golf outing raises over $40,000 toward scholarship fund
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An inaugural golf outing in honor of late Kalamazoo Sgt. Ryan Proxmire raised over $40,000 toward a scholarship fund in his name, according to the Kalamazoo Fraternity of Police. A total of $40,593.61 was deposited to the Ryan Proxmire Memorial Fund from the golf outing held...
WWMT
Local artist paints mural for Bike Friendly Kalamazoo
PORTAGE, Mich. — A mural created by a local artists, that aims to encourage bike ridership and promote bike safety is going up on Lovers Lane in Portage. The massive 17 by 58 foot painting is the first public mural as part of of Bike Friendly Kalamazoo's public mural program.
WWMT
FireKeepers Casino Hotel announces departure of CEO
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The five-year CEO of FireKeepers Casino Hotel announced she is leaving the company Wednesday. Kathy George played a key role in the expansion and growth of the Battle Creek hotel during her tenure, according to the company. “It has been an honor and privilege to...
