msn.com
Ford Unveils Gas-Fueled Pickup That’s Funding Its EV Future
(Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co.’s redesigned F-Series Super Duty pickup may lack the sex appeal of the Mustang introduced earlier this month, but this hulking warhorse is critical to funding the automaker’s electric future. Most Read from Bloomberg. The new Super Duty introduced Tuesday is the antithesis of...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sticker Price Shock: Ford Lifts Price Tag on 2023 F-150 Lightning Pro, Again
Those waiting to get their hands on Ford's (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report wildly popular all-electric F-150 Lightning aren’t just going to have to wait longer for the privilege: they’re going to have to pay more for it. For the second time in less than two...
CNBC
Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles
Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
electrek.co
Ford sets new requirements for dealers to sell EVs, including mandatory fast chargers and non-negotiable pricing
Ford Motor Company has unveiled a new companywide strategy to its dealership network of nearly 3,000 locations. Ford dealers have been alerted that they have until October 31 to decide whether they will invest their own money into one of two “certified” EV tiers to partake in Ford’s Model e business. Only those dealers who buy in will be authorized to sell EVs from January 1, 2024, onward. There’s a lot to unfold here, so let’s get right to it.
FOXBusiness
Ford CEO Farley explains why the brand isn't going all-electric like GM
Ford is putting its foot on the gas pedal. The automaker has committed over $50 billion to electrify its lineup with new products and the factories needed to build them, but Ford CEO Jim Farley said it is also continuing to spend on future internal combustion engine (ICE) models like the 2024 Ford Mustang unveiled at the Detroit Auto Show and the upcoming F-Series Super Duty pickups.
SFGate
Weekly Recalls: Audi, Chevrolet, Ford, Ford/Lincoln, Kia, Jeep/Ram, Ram Trucks
Manufacturer Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Volkswagen) is recalling certain 2022 Audi S3, A3, and RS3 vehicles. The front passenger air bag may have been folded incorrectly. Remedy. Dealers will replace the front passenger air bag module, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected...
Detroit News
Dingell asks Ford, GM, Stellantis and Toyota to stop use of cancer-causing supplier product
Washington — U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Ann Arbor, asked the CEOs of Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Stellantis NV and Toyota Motor Corp. in a letter Thursday to stop using a cancer-causing chemical in their supply chains. In late July, Tribar Manufacturing in Wixom discharged liquid containing hexavalent...
daystech.org
Toyota’s CEO cautions against electric vehicles hype, views them as just one option in his ‘department store’ of powertrains
Toyota Motor Corp. plans to maintain gas-powered vehicles as a key a part of its lineup, rejecting efforts by rivals to go absolutely electrical amid considerations over how rapidly customers will embrace new applied sciences. While the world’s largest automaker will introduce extra electrical automobiles within the coming years, it...
US News and World Report
GM Outsells Toyota in U.S. as Industry Braces for Brakes on Demand
(Reuters) - General Motors Co outsold Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp in the United States in the third quarter, data on Monday showed, but analysts and investors are fretting that a darkening economic picture will lead to a drop in car sales. Thus far, a shortage of cars due to...
Motley Fool
Why Ford, Tesla, and Lucid All Soared Today
Ford's electric vehicle sales tripled in the month of September versus last year. Tesla produced 22,000 more vehicles than it was able to deliver in the third quarter. Ford's EV news seems to be a good sign for Lucid and other start-ups as well. You’re reading a free article with...
Is Rivian Automotive Stock a Buy Now?
The electric vehicle maker's stock still trades far below its IPO price.
Motley Fool
Why EV Stocks Rivian, Chargepoint, and Lordstown Motors Were Falling Today
Growth stocks, including electric vehicles, fell as the chances of another interest rate hike became more likely. Rivian, Chargepoint, and Lordstown are still highly unprofitable companies. The EV sector still seems overvalued, though there could be room more winners than Tesla. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Motley Fool
Why Ford Stock Has Been Charging Higher This Week
Ford reported its EV sales tripled in September year over year. EV sales still represented only about 3% of total U.S. sales last month. Demand remains strong for Ford's full vehicle lineup, and some investors felt shares had dropped enough. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
2 No-Brainer Buys in This Bear Market
Align can capitalize on the attractive growth potential of the clear aligners market. Visa's business has remained resilient and is effectively a bet on the economy.
electrek.co
Automaker behind internal combustion engine start says buyers will switch to luxury EVs, good for business
Mercedes-Benz, the German automaker known for pioneering the internal combustion engine, says electric vehicles will be the dominant car on the road, particularly luxury EVs. The automaker’s CEO says he sees the switch to luxury EVs happening step-by-step within this decade. It was New Year’s Eve, 1879, when the...
GM has sold 80,000 more cars than Toyota this year, fighting back after losing its 90-year streak as the USA's best-selling automaker
GM was in a minority among its US car market rivals as it saw an uptick in sales during the third quarter of 2022.
Motley Fool
Coupang is the leading e-commerce business in South Korea. Revolve Group is a fast-growing online fashion company.
Ford Hits a Ditch
Ford’s problem has gone beyond the details of why it is not doing well to a concern that its CEO is not the right person to handle it.
People Are Falling In Love With The Chevy Bolt EV Again
GM has faced an uphill battle with its little Chevrolet Bolt EV. The hatchback was recalled due to a dangerous battery fault that set production back by nearly half a year, but now it's back and looks to launch this affordable EV into the stratosphere by increasing sales and keeping prices low.
