Auburn didn’t score any second-half points in consecutive weeks headed into Saturday’s 2:30 CT game against No. 2 Georgia on CBS at Sanford Stadium. Bryan Harsin’s squad beat Missouri 17-14 in overtime and had a chance in the fourth quarter to overcome blowing a 17-point lead against LSU.
Auburn (3-2, 1-1) vs No. 2 Georgia (5-0, 2-0) This game will determine... How Auburn bounces back from giving up 21 unanswered points in a 21-17 loss against LSU. The Tigers have historically played UGA closely; however, the Dawgs have won 16 of the last 21 games in the series.
Auburn and Georgia renew the “Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry” this weekend, with the 127th meeting taking place on Saturday in Athens. The top-ranked Bulldogs are a heavy favorite to beat the struggling Tigers for the sixth consecutive time and the eighth time in nine meetings. But it’s been a close rivalry over the years, with Auburn winning 56 times and tying Georgia on eight other occasions.
The AL.com Recruiting Show takes a look at Auburn’s future defensive backs this week, along with a conversation on how the Tiger’s coaching questions may be impacting recruits. Sponsored by Inline Lighting, watch reporter Nick Alvarez and social media producer Patrick Greenfield break it down, specifically looking at...
The Auburn Tigers head to Athens Saturday to take on the defending national champions on their turf, where AU hasn’t won in 17 years. Following a tough home loss to LSU last week, the 3-2 Tigers can shock the college football world with an improbable win over Georgia, which actually seems less improbable after the Bulldogs showed they are far from invincible against Missouri a week ago.
It’s time for Auburn to hit the road. Following a five-game homestand to open the season, Auburn (3-2, 1-1 SEC) will play it first game away from Jordan-Hare Stadium when it travels to Athens, Ga., on Saturday for its cross-division rivalry game against No. 2 Georgia (5-0, 2-0). The Tigers and Bulldogs will square off at Sanford Stadium for the 127th installment of the stories rivalry, with kickoff set for 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.
Auburn’s first game away from Jordan-Hare Stadium won’t be a walk in the park. After opening the season with a five-game homestand, Auburn will travel to No. 2 Georgia for the latest installment of The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry. The Tigers (3-2, 1-1 SEC) and Bulldogs (5-0, 2-0) will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT from Sanford Stadium in with the game airing on CBS.
Jeff Whitehead is Auburn’s new senior associate athletic director for compliance, the school announced on Thursday. Whitehead comes to Auburn after serving in a similar role since 2018 at the University of South Carolina. He was the primary liaison overseeing the Office of Compliance Services operations and providing legislative interpretations to coaches and staff. He was the primary compliance liaison for the football and men’s basketball teams while assisting with all other varsity sports.
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin spoke to reporters on Wednesday for the weekly Southeastern Conference teleconference, three days before the team travels to play defending National Champion Georgia. The Tigers (3-2, 1-1) are a 29.5 point underdog against (5-0, 2-0) Georgia for Saturday’s (2:30 C.T.) game on CBS at Sanford...
Brandon Council isn’t lacking confidence heading into Auburn’s most difficult challenge to date — a road game against No. 2 Georgia. In fact, the Tigers’ new starting center appeared to be brimming with it Wednesday as his team prepares for its first road game of the year.
Plans are moving ahead for a second public high school in Auburn. A woman bought at auction the contents of a storage unit in Mobile, and got a surprise at some of the contents. Fisher vs. Saban is Saturday. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to...
One year ago, Gov. Kay Ivey and the Legislature approved a $1.3 billion plan to build two 4,000-bed prisons, a project the governor and lawmakers said would begin to reverse decades of neglect of Alabama’s overcrowded, decaying system. But since the projects were approved, the Alabama Department of Corrections...
Auburn City Schools is making preparations for a second high school to be opened in 2027, a move that will help the district accommodate its growing population. The total construction cost of the new school is projected to be $139 million, according to the district. The plan states that the...
Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant chain Cava opened its first location in Montgomery last month. Weeks later, the chain opened a storefront in Birmingham at Brook Highland Plaza along the U.S. 280 corridor. The restaurant replaced the former Zoe’s Kitchen, which closed over the summer, reported the Birmingham Business Journal. Founded...
A 60-year-old man died early Wednesday morning after the vehicle he was driving got in an accident involving a tractor-trailer near Montgomery, authorities said Wednesday night. William D. Feagin, 60, of Andalusia, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Highway 31 near the 172-mile marker, about five...
