Florence Woman Facing Drug Trafficking Charges

THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS A FLORENCE WOMAN IS FACING A DRUG TRAFFICKING CHARGE AFTER MORE THAN 8 OUNCES OF CRYSTAL METHAMPHETAMINES WERE FOUND BY POLICE INSIDE THE VEHICLE, SHE WAS DRIVING OVER THE WEEKEND. AFTER POLICE OBSERVED HER ON SATURDAY PULLING INTO A PARKING LOT OF A RESTAURANT LOCATED ON COX CREEK PARKWAY, THE OFFICER IDENTIFIED THE DRIVER OF THE VEHICLE, KIMBERLY NICHOLE VINZANT, WHO HAD A SUSPENDED DRIVER’S LICENSE. THE OFFICER APPROACHED VINZANT, AND SHE CONFIRMED HER IDENTITY AND THAT SHE HAD A SUSPENDED DRIVER’S LICENSE. AS THEY SEARCHED THE VEHICLE AND HER BELONGINGS, THEY $4,237 IN CASH AND ABOUT $9,000 IN METHAMPHETAMINES WHICH WEIGHED ABOUT 8.1 OUNCES. VINZANT WAS CHARGED WITH DRUG TRAFFICKING AND WAS BOOKED INTO JAIL ON SATURDAY AND RELEASED THE SAME DAY ON A $50,000 BOND.
FLORENCE, AL
