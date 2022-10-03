Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Real Fires Burn at the Amazon Fulfillment Center 'HSV1' in Huntsville, AL, and at Tesla Gigafactory BerlinZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL Announces Transit Transfer Transportation Station as City Builds, and Greyhound Discreetly Stops ServiceZack LoveHuntsville, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Where Are They Now, Alabama? Antoine DodsonApril KillianHuntsville, AL
Huntsville Mother Searching For Answers And Justice In The Disappearance Of Her SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHuntsville, AL
Related
Athens man charged with reckless murder in Huntsville crash that killed 2, injured 5
An Athens man is facing reckless murder charges in Huntsville in connection with a fatal 2021 traffic crash. Huntsville police today announced that Jacob Stephens, 27, has been charged with two counts of reckless murder, two counts of first degree assault, and one count of reckless endangerment. He is being...
Huntsville police: Person in car shot after woman tried to run over man
Huntsville police say an early morning argument resulted in a shooting. Sgt. Rosalind White said officers responded to a shooting-in-progress call at the intersection of Pulaski Pike and Carmichael Avenue shortly before 12:30 a.m. Friday. Officers believe a man and woman got into an argument. Then the woman tried to...
radio7media.com
Florence Woman Facing Drug Trafficking Charges
THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS A FLORENCE WOMAN IS FACING A DRUG TRAFFICKING CHARGE AFTER MORE THAN 8 OUNCES OF CRYSTAL METHAMPHETAMINES WERE FOUND BY POLICE INSIDE THE VEHICLE, SHE WAS DRIVING OVER THE WEEKEND. AFTER POLICE OBSERVED HER ON SATURDAY PULLING INTO A PARKING LOT OF A RESTAURANT LOCATED ON COX CREEK PARKWAY, THE OFFICER IDENTIFIED THE DRIVER OF THE VEHICLE, KIMBERLY NICHOLE VINZANT, WHO HAD A SUSPENDED DRIVER’S LICENSE. THE OFFICER APPROACHED VINZANT, AND SHE CONFIRMED HER IDENTITY AND THAT SHE HAD A SUSPENDED DRIVER’S LICENSE. AS THEY SEARCHED THE VEHICLE AND HER BELONGINGS, THEY $4,237 IN CASH AND ABOUT $9,000 IN METHAMPHETAMINES WHICH WEIGHED ABOUT 8.1 OUNCES. VINZANT WAS CHARGED WITH DRUG TRAFFICKING AND WAS BOOKED INTO JAIL ON SATURDAY AND RELEASED THE SAME DAY ON A $50,000 BOND.
Decatur woman arrested in connection with vehicular assault
The Decatur Police Department (DPD) arrested a woman in connection with assault charges.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Decatur woman arrested after person run over in parking lot
Decatur police have arrested a woman who they say struck another person with a vehicle. The incident happened last Friday, when officers began an assault investigation following an incident at 1214 West Moulton St. Officers at the scene found a victim in the business’ parking lot who had been ran...
1 charged with intentionally hitting Decatur woman with her car
A Decatur woman has been arrested after court documents allege that she intentionally hit another woman with her vehicle.
Alabama bar patrons, bartender stop robber armed with gun
Athens police said a man who wanted to rob a bar was thwarted by the bartender and patrons. The incident happened Saturday just after midnight at Mac’s Sports Bar & Grill, 733 Jefferson St. S.E. Officers were dispatched to the area on a report of a person with a...
WAAY-TV
Decatur Police investigating multiple overdoses involving spice laced with fentanyl
Decatur Police responded to several calls Monday involving people under the influence of synthetic cannabinoids, or spice. In some cases, people were showing signs of overdose. In all of the overdoses, police said, investigators found high levels of fentanyl. Police are warning citizens that spice currently being distributed in the...
RELATED PEOPLE
WAFF
Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office investigators find human remains of missing person
MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office found human remains on Sept. 30 that have been identified as a missing person. Investigators found the human remains in Blount County after receiving a tip. The remains were sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences and were positively identified as James Tracy Denson.
Judge orders mental evaluation for accused Alabama cop killer
A man accused of killing a Sheffield police officer and a longtime friend last year has been ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation. Circuit Judge Jacqueline Hatcher wants Brian Lansing Martin to undergo an outpatient mental evaluation after a motion by prosecutors last week. Martin, 42, is charged with capital...
Officer placed on leave after Alabama pharmacy shooting
One person was shot by a Decatur Police officer during an altercation at a pharmacy Tuesday.
Body of north Alabama man missing for 2 months found in Blount County
The body of a north Alabama man who disappeared for nearly a month was found Friday in Blount County following a tip, authorities said Wednesday. Human remains found near the Town of Susan Moore were positively identified by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences as those of James Tracy Denson, who was last seen alive Aug. 6 in Guntersville and reported missing Sept. 2, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman captured in connection to Eva incident
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says one woman is in custody following a series of events in Eva Thursday morning.
Madison man not wearing seatbelt thrown from vehicle, killed in Limestone County crash
A Madison man died this morning following a crash in Limestone County. Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the incident happened at about 8:30 a.m. on U.S. 72 near York Lane, about one mile west of Athens. Mark Anthony Stacey, 57, was critically injured when...
WAAY-TV
Man arrested in Jackson County after dog found tied atop pile of debris with no food, water
A Jackson County man has been charged with animal cruelty after police in Hollywood found a severely malnourished dog tied into a pile of debris. Hollywood Police Department said officers received a complaint Monday about an animal living in poor and unsanitary conditions. When they arrived, they found items piled several feet high, with a dog tied by a short rope in the middle.
Missing former THP Trooper last seen in Okaloosa County, Florida
The Columbia Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating former Tennessee Highway Patrol officer Harvey Briggs, 54, who went missing Saturday morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hartselle Enquirer
Released then jailed, chiropractor accused of poisoning wife wants back out of jail
A chiropractor whose bond was revoked when he failed to surrender a passport he said he couldn’t find is seeking release from jail so he can support the wife he is charged with attempting to kill. Brian Thomas Mann, 34, a Hartselle resident with a chiropractic business in Decatur,...
Madison Police seek help in identifying woman in connection to stolen wallet
The Madison Police Department (MPD) is asking for public assistance in identifying a person in connection with the theft of a wallet.
Witnesses stop would-be thief with gun at Athens bar
One man is behind bars after authorities say he tried to rob a local bartender in front of an entire restaurant as witnesses stepped in to help.
WAFF
Animal shelter calls for help as sheriff’s office prepares to seize dozens of dogs
LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Florence Lauderdale Animal Services is calling for help as the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office prepares to seize dozens of dogs from a property in the Center Star area. Investigator Matt Burbank with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office said deputies served a search warrant at...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
199K+
Followers
59K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 2