Read full article on original website
Related
sparkstrib.com
Volunteers sought for foster grandparent program
Seniors in Service- a division of AmeriCorps Seniors- is looking for grandparents to volunteer in the Northern Nevada region. Headquartered in Sparks, the Foster Grandparent Program currently has 76 volunteers. The main prerequisite for being a volunteer is to be at least 55 years or older, enjoy spending time with children, and be able to dedicate at least five hours a week mentoring and tutoring them.
3 Great Seafood Places in Nevada
If you live in Nevada or wish to travel there soon, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Nevada that are known for serving high-quality food and that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
wnc.edu
PHOTO GALLERY: Coffee with a Cop
On the morning of Oct. 5, Coffee with a Cop brought Western Nevada College students, faculty and staff to the Dini Student Center to mingle with University Police Officers, WNC Security Officers and the Carson City Sheriff’s Office. Attendees enjoyed donuts, coffee, conversation and games as the event helped...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno housing complex receives upgrades with kids in mind
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The outdoor areas of Birch Manor used to look at lot different. “Vacant, weed infested. Not the most glamourous place,” said Oscar Delgado of the Reno Housing Authority. And for parents, the result was not ideal. “You’d find the kids all over the neighborhood,” said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOLO TV Reno
Illegal sideshows draw large crowds to Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The intersection of Lakeside and McCarran is just one of many locations with tire marks all over it as a result of sideshows that happened this past weekend. The Instagram account @775sideshows encouraged people from northern California and Portland to come to Reno to either spin...
“Special” missing diamond found in Placer County
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A diamond ring was found in a Colfax business parking lot and the Placer County Sheriff’s Office is looking to return it to its rightful owner. The sheriff’s office said on Thursday that this “special” diamond eternity ring has a distinguishing characteristic on it that only the owner would know. […]
KOLO TV Reno
Fall community clean-up dates released
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno has announced the dates for its Fall clean-up. The community is invited to come down and bring the appropriate waste at each event, or to volunteer by contributing their time. “We can all play a role in keeping our city clean and...
Plumas County News
Plumas County hosts a sister event Oct. 7 for the Women’s March
Join the “Women’s Wave” and a National Weekend of Action Oct. 7-9, sponsored by the Women’s March organization. The march on Washington is on Oct. 8, but sister events will take place nationwide Oct. 7-9. Plumas County will hold its own event on Friday, Oct. 7, from 4:30- 5:30 p.m. at Dame Shirley Plaza in Quincy.
RELATED PEOPLE
Record-Courier
Hundreds attend Main Street Fall Fest in Gardnerville
After more than eight years, Gardnerville resident Alyssa Ingram brought her family with her to Saturday’s Main Street Fall Fest to make a scarecrow. Ingram said she attended her last scarecrow festival when it was still in Minden Park. The event moved to Heritage Park in 2015 to join the rest of the festivities welcoming autumn.
Sierra Sun
Truckee-Tahoe events: Fall Festival, Made in Tahoe event, Tiki Party on tap
Truckee’s premier family-friendly harvest celebration is back for it’s 11th year. From 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, the Fall Festival will be hosting families and friends of all ages for a full day of fun with seasonal-themed events and activities. The festival will be happening at the...
cityoffernley.org
City of Fernley Spooktacular Event
With the 2022 Halloween season is almost upon us, we are excited to announce our Annual Safe Trick or Treating Spooktacular Event! This event is scheduled for Monday, October 31st from 4:00 pm-7:00 pm at City Hall, and will feature bounce houses and pumpkin painting free to the public. We...
KOLO TV Reno
Get ready for the return of the Beer and Chili Festival at the Grand Sierra Resort
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Cold beers team up with spicy hot bowls of chili at the Grand Sierra Resort for a taste of fall next weekend!. David Wimberly, director of restaurants and assistant executive chef, and Kaycea Wallin, executive director of marketing, stopped by Morning Break to talk about the Beer and Chili Festival.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Plumas County News
Rounds on Graeagle courses are a ‘Fall to Remember’
This week the women participated in a couples tournament hosted by the Graeagle Men’s Golf Association — the annual Big Chief Couples Golf Tournament and awards dinner on Sept. 25. The dinner was held at the Graeagle Picnic Grounds where BBQ chef John Grasso and his crew served a very popular prime rib dinner. Medallions were given to winners of prior tournaments.
Record-Courier
The Oct. 6, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — A very nearly full house attended the Good Governance Group’s school board debate on Wednesday night. The event was well-run and the questions relevant to the campaign. Next up is the Town Hall Debate, 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center.
Record-Courier
Oct. 5, 2022, Letters to the Editor
If watching the Blue Angels doesn’t instill pride in being an American, nothing will. The Candy Dance is a great event, so many talented people and their wares. However, I stayed home. It was too many people for me, especially with COVID in the air. I am glad the...
Plumas County News
Zip Books, E-Books, the October Book Giveaway, and more at your library!
First, Plumas County Library is incredibly excited to announce the Zip Book Program returned Oct. 1! Zip Books is a way for you to request books that our library does not own. Eligible books are purchased and shipped directly to your home — at no cost to you! When you’ve finished with the book, simply return it to the branch you requested it from. Visit www.plumascounty.us/2842 for more information or to print out the form. (Available at all Plumas and Sierra library branches and stations.) Just a reminder, if you haven’t returned your zip book from earlier this year, you will need to do so before you can order a new one.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOLO TV Reno
Fire burns attic above northwest Reno businesses
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department is working to determine what started an attic fire at a northwest Reno shopping center. The fire was reported just before 3:30 Thursday morning at Robb Drive and Mae Anne Avenue. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the attic above YogaSix and Pizza Guys.
2news.com
Some Washoe, Churchill County areas experiencing 911 Calling Issues
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is letting the public know about some issues with 911 calls throughout northern Nevada. As of 5:25 p.m. today, Oct. 5, 911 calls are working in Incline Village but could be busy. If you get a busy signal when dialing 911, call back or...
Plumas County News
Architectural design students help Greenville imagine itself anew
Indian Valley has always had a reputation for project-based learning in its Indian Valley Academy charter school curriculum. For years, Greenville’s own Tyler Pew through his company LMNOP Design + Build, (based in San Francisco) returned to the mountains to mentor students and bring them possible opportunity in learning to work in design. Pew, a graduate of California College of Arts Architecture program felt strongly about bringing opportunity to students in his hometown to expand their horizons.
2news.com
Police Agencies Team Up to Tackle Area Sideshows
Since this summer, police say sideshows have been popping up in Reno, Sparks, Washoe County and more areas nearby. Now agencies from all over are teaming up to tackle the issue. “Because of the culture of these shows and how they move from location-to-location, we really need that regional approach...
Comments / 0