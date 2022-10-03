First, Plumas County Library is incredibly excited to announce the Zip Book Program returned Oct. 1! Zip Books is a way for you to request books that our library does not own. Eligible books are purchased and shipped directly to your home — at no cost to you! When you’ve finished with the book, simply return it to the branch you requested it from. Visit www.plumascounty.us/2842 for more information or to print out the form. (Available at all Plumas and Sierra library branches and stations.) Just a reminder, if you haven’t returned your zip book from earlier this year, you will need to do so before you can order a new one.

PLUMAS COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO