Wintery Montana Rockies Blast? Hold On The Farmers Almanac says
The National Weather service recently called a "Tripple dip" for the third year of La Nina winters. The Montana Winter begins this year on Tuesday, December 21st, 2022. The Winter Solstice is the longest night of the year and the shortest day of the year. Here is a look at Montana’s Winter Weather according to the Farmers' Almanac!
What Happened? Body of Missing Hunter Found in Montana
UPDATE: The hunter has been identified as Joseph Raymond Balyeat, 65 years of age and a resident of Bozeman MT. The death has been determined to be of natural causes. The body of a missing hunter was found by search and rescue crews near Bozeman. According to a press release...
Four Favorable Pheasant Friendly Areas for Montana Hunting Opener
Montana anglers have their "honey holes." Maybe Montana hunters will find some fertile pheasant fields flourishing this weekend. First, good luck to all of Montana's pheasant hunters on opening day this Saturday, October 8. And while there is probably no such thing as a sure thing, four of the state's Wildlife Management Areas are getting a boost from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
Hunter found dead near Bozeman
Volunteers with the Gallatin County Sheriff's Search and Rescue found a hunter dead near the Truman Gulch trailhead outside of Bozeman early Wednesday.
Officials: Wildfire in Nebraska Sandhills nearly contained
HALSEY, Neb. (AP) — Firefighters have nearly contained a large wildfire in the Nebraska Sandhills that has burned roughly 30 square miles and led to the death of a volunteer firefighter. The Bovee Fire began Sunday and spread quickly because of dry conditions. The Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team said Thursday that the fire is 94% contained, with only a few short sections of the fire line surrounding the blaze still unsecure. A night shift of firefighters will no longer be needed. The fire destroyed several buildings at the Nebraska State 4-H Camp and burned part of the Nebraska National Forest. Assistant Chief of the Purdum Volunteer Fire Department Mike Moody died Sunday after suffering an apparent heart attack while fighting the fire.
Boom: Crews blast rock along Montana 135
Montana Department of Transportation crews have removed about 1,500 cubic yards of rock from the face of the cut on Montana 135. They are currently working on further mitigation for future rock fall including rock doweling. MDT said to continue to expect about 20-minute delays Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for another three weeks. Everything should be cleaned up and back to normal traffic flow before winter hits. (Monte Turner/Mineral Independent)
Pilot passes away after plane crashes into Flathead River
A plane crashed into the Flathead River east of Perma Bridge on Sunday morning after authorities say the aircraft struck power lines in the area.
What are These Strange Flying Insects Invading Homes in Montana?
I have been a BIG fan of the genius invention called the "Bug-A-Salt." You may have heard me talk about this device from time to time. Let me just say that it is a far superior way to get rid of flys and spiders than your average fly swatter. For those not familiar with the "Bug-A-Salt," it is a plastic gun that uses regular table salt as ammunition. If you think about the relation of a salt pellet to a fly. It is much like the relation of a shotgun pellet to a duck. These guns a literally shotguns for flies.
A Glaring Problem For Montana Drivers
QUICK: Is there a pedestrian waiting to cross the street in this picture?. If you looked twice, that's ok. Hopefully you're not reading this in a moving vehicle. But what if this is what you saw out your windshield at sunset IRL?. With the autumnal equinox behind us in Montana,...
Off The Grid. Is This The Most Beautiful Small Town In Montana?
The great state of Montana has lots of small towns that dot the map, however, according to the Youtube channel Living in Montana, the most beautiful small town might be one that you're not familiar with. Just outside of Glacier National Park, in the northwestern part of the state, is...
Gas Explosion at Frugals Restaurant in Missoula Tuesday Night
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - (UPDATED: 3:59pm 10/5/22) At about 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, there was a gas explosion inside Frugals Drive-In restaurant located on Brooks. KGVO News spoke to Fire Investigator Jamie Porter with the Missoula City Fire Department, who described what happened inside the restaurant that had closed for the night.
Missoula Police Arrest Man for His 7th DUI
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 1, 2022, at approximately 10:55 a.m., a Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Deputy observed a black Ford F150 make a northbound turn onto Old Highway 93 South from Brooks Street. The driver made a wide right turn and veered over the center yellow line. The driver then came to an almost complete stop in the roadway after the turn even though there were no obstructions in the way.
Montana VA employees surveyed on work conditions
A recently released nationwide survey on "employee engagement" by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs showed the Montana VA Healthcare System received comparable ratings to several other regional VA services in five key areas. The key areas include decisional involvement, innovation, skill development, senior leader ethics and talents. In terms...
New To Missoula? The God Awful Reserve Street Smell Explained
Let's get into this once and for all. If you are new to Missoula, there is a good chance you are wondering what that smell is right off the Reserve street bridge. There are so many positive things that make Missoula unique. I mean why else would the entire state of California up and move here? For the natives, however, we forget about some of the other "unique" Missoula things, or we have just gotten used to them. One of which is the god-awful smell right by the Walmart on North Reserve street. I get so tired of newcomers asking what the smell is I've honestly just started making up answers to entertain myself but to avoid confusion I'll just get the honest answer out there now.
Montanans 40 and Under are Rocking a Favorite ‘Granny Hobby’
Full disclosure: We did not coin the term "Granny Hobby." So hopefully nobody takes offense to the seasoned generation reference. Maybe old-school hobbies is a better fit. Timeless activities like gardening, crafting, and knitting. Well, those and many more have seen a surge in popularity over the past few years, especially among younger generations who identify as "old souls in young bodies".
Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame announces honorees for 2023 induction class
WOLF POINT — The Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame and Western Heritage Center on Wednesday announced its 2023 induction class. The inductees were chosen from a field of candidates nominated by the general public from 12 trustee districts. Criteria allowed for the election of one living inductee and one...
Fuel Fitness gyms in Butte and Helena closed
The windows and front entrance of the Butte location off Harrison Avenue were boarded up Sunday and a sign stated the gym was permanently closed.
Summit Career Center to expand to Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - As the state continues to struggle with labor shortages, Summit Career Center is expanding to Missoula. In September, the Department of Labor and Industries reported unfilled job openings rose above 40,000 per month in the second half of 2021. Summit Career Center works to answer that need...
BNSF Takeover One Step Closer as MRL Engineers Ratify Implementation Agreement
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Rail Link engineers approved an implementation agreement with BNSF Railway last week, paving the way for BNSF Railway’s planned takeover of the regional railroad as early as 2023. Earlier this year, MRL announced that it was ending its lease of the former Northern Pacific...
Idaho Potato Truck Gets Pulled Over By California Highway Patrol
One of our state's most famous moving attractions, the Big Idaho Potato Truck, recently ran into trouble with the California Highway Patrol (CHIPS). The vehicle is renowned for traveling across the country, appearing in national commercials promoting Idaho Potatoes. The truck has traveled all over the country, but we know...
