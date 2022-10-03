Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll Reveals Which WR Could Be ‘Big Factor’ by Midseason
There are many unique gems in the Seattle Seahawks receiving room, and second-year receiver Dee Eskridge is no exception. However, on a Seattle offense under quarterback Geno Smith that is just now finding its footing four games in, Eskridge's numbers have left more to be desired after he showed flashes as a rookie last season.
Tri-City Herald
What Will the Roles for Jimmie Ward and Jason Verrett be in Return to 49ers Defense?
The rich keep getting richer. Kyle Shanahan at his Tuesday conference call revealed that Jimmie Ward and Jason Verrett are set to return to practice on Wednesday. Whether the two will be able to be active for the Week 5 matchup with the Panthers is still a toss up. Either way, the 49ers defense is going to receive some hefty quality in Ward and Verrett.
Tri-City Herald
‘Inspiring’ Falcons RBs Tyler Allgeier, Caleb Huntley Poised for Big Role
The Atlanta Falcons entered their Week 4 contest against the Cleveland Browns with the NFL's fifth-best rushing attack, spearheaded largely by the efforts of Cordarrelle Patterson, the team's leader in all-purpose yards. Atlanta defeated Cleveland 23-20 and rushed for over 200 yards, but Patterson, the reigning NFC Offensive Player of...
Tri-City Herald
Two Key Members of the Bengals’ Defense Cleared to Practice
CINCINNATI — The Bengals cleared defensive end Khalid Kareem and rookie cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt for practice on Wednesday morning. Both players are eligible to practice for the next 21 days, without counting against Cincinnati's 53-man roster. They can be activated any time in that window. The Bengals currently have...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tri-City Herald
BREAKING: Short-Handed Colts Lose RB on 1st Drive
With Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor inactive for Thursday night's game, the last thing the Colts needed was something to happen to Nyheim Hines. The worst came true on the first drive of the night as Hines was tackled on a 3rd down and got up wobbly. The new concussion protocols put in place after Tua Tagovailoa was seriously injured last week almost guarantee Hines won't return.
Tri-City Herald
Four Giants Starters Don’t Make Trip to London to Play Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The New York Giants will be without at least four starters for Sunday’s game in London against the Green Bay Packers. Receivers Kenny Golladay (knee) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring), outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (calf) and cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (calf) did not join their teammates on the flight to London on Thursday.
Tri-City Herald
Giants’ Defensive Coordinator Compares Rodgers to Python
GREEN BAY, Wis. – A lot of defensive coordinators are ready for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to drive off into the sunset. New York Giants defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale has a different sort of drive in mind to celebrate Rodgers’ sometime-in-the-future retirement. “When...
Tri-City Herald
Dolphins Opponent Breakdown: New York Jets
The Miami Dolphins will look to rebound from their first loss of the season when they face the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. The Dolphins will look to move to 3-0 in division games after their victories against the New England Patriots in Week 1 and the Buffalo Bills in Week 3.
RELATED PEOPLE
Tri-City Herald
Packers Arrive in London, Ready for Giants
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Shortly after landing following a long flight across the Atlantic Ocean, Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur conducted a walk-through practice on Friday to prepare for Sunday’s game in London against the New York Giants. Planning for tired legs and short attention spans, most...
Tri-City Herald
Fan Sues Patriots: ‘Priceless’ Tom Brady Flag Damaged?
A New Hampshire man is suing the New England Patriots organization for improperly handling and causing irreparable damage to an American flag signed by former quarterback Tom Brady. The flag in question, described as “a priceless piece of sports memorabilia and historical artifact,” flew at Foxboro Stadium's final regular season...
Tri-City Herald
Broncos’ Biggest Winners & Losers in Gut-Wrenching Loss to Colts
The Denver Broncos embarrassed themselves again on primetime, blowing a three-point fourth-quarter lead and falling to the Indianapolis Colts in overtime 12-9. It was about as ugly of a game as Broncos fans could ask for, so who came out as the biggest winners and losers in a Week 5 loss that is as deflating as any in the preceding six years?
Tri-City Herald
Week 5 Power Rankings: Falcons Flying High After Win vs. Browns?
The Atlanta Falcons (2-2) are looking to keep their winning streak intact this weekend as they travel to the Sunshine State to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-2). The winner of Sunday's game will take sole possession of first place in the NFC South, which should garner each of the teams respect going into the game.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tri-City Herald
Tom Brady Confirms He Will Play, Gives Shoulder Update
View the original article to see embedded media. Less than a day after a lingering right shoulder issue kept him off the practice field, Tom Brady addressed his playing status ahead of the Buccaneers’ Week 5 matchup with the Falcons. Brady entered the week with a number of questions...
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys at Rams: Bobby Wagner Scouts Ezekiel Elliott & Dallas Run Game
Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner is no stranger to stopping the run. The eight-time Pro Bowler is a tackling machine and will need to play one of his best games of the season in order to contain Dallas Cowboys' running backs, Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. After suffering a...
Tri-City Herald
Jaguars vs. Texans: 5 Pressing Questions on Key AFC South Battle
With the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2) set to host their second AFC South divisional bout this weekend in the form of the Houston Texans (0-3-1), there is a chance to build some momentum in the division and build a gap between opposing teams. To preview this week's big game, we spoke...
Tri-City Herald
Bills Injury Update: How Many Buffalo Starters OUT vs. Steelers?
The Buffalo Bills are just a few days away from hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they will be doing so without some of their best players. The team announced Friday that defensive back Jordan Poyer, tight end Dawson Knox, cornerback Christian Benford and wide receivers Jamison Crowder and Jake Kumerow would not play Sunday against the Steelers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tri-City Herald
What Does Tom Brady Say About ‘Very Different’ Falcons?
Tom Brady will always have a connection to the Atlanta Falcons, but that feels like ancient history. A new chapter between Brady and the Falcons began when the undisputed greatest quarterback of all-time signed with the NFC South rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers two years ago, but even that feels like it was way too long ago.
Tri-City Herald
New York Giants Final Injury Report: Daniel Jones Will Play
View the original article to see embedded media. Friday Injury Report: Daniel Jones is Good to Go; Most of Inactive List is Set. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is expected to start Sunday when the Giants face the Green Bay Packers in London. Jones, who suffered a sprained ankle in last...
Tri-City Herald
McDaniel Ready for Old Friends on Jets Staff
There's going to be an awful lot of familiarity for Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel when his team faces the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. It's actually almost going to be like being back on the San Francisco 49ers coaching staff. While the Dolphins have wide...
Broncos lose Bolles, Darby to season-ending injuries
The Denver Broncos lost two more starters to season-ending injuries when medical tests Friday morning revealed left tackle Garett Bolles (lower leg) and cornerback Ronald Darby (ACL) need surgery. They were injured in Denver's 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night, just four days after the Broncos lost...
Comments / 0