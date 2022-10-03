ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Havertown, PA

Music therapy wows kids with special needs at MusicWorks

6abc Action News
 4 days ago

To Jerry O'Leary, music is everything. From the moment he can remember, he's been awed by the magic of music.

He is a lifelong musician and guitarist. After a few career detours, he set his sights on creating a music therapy program where he can help people of all ages.

It's called MusicWorks and they're based out of Havertown, Pennsylvania.

"It came to me in a dream." says O'Leary. "I can apply my musical talents. I got a masters degree in a local college, started my own business and gave myself a four-year window to study everything I can about music therapy."

MusicWorks is a music therapy service provider which helps people of all ages who may be challenged by autism, aging, ADHD, or depression.

Jerry O'Leary and Executive Director Lori O'Leary have been providing this service at the non-profit since 2002. Their goal at MusicWorks is to find those little miracles when the impact of music is felt.

These are the moments when the individual comes out of their shell and finds the rhythm of the music to fully participate.

Jerry says, "It may not come the first session or the second or for six months, but we work and work and we keep moving the needle and then the moment happens when it clicks and it's a lot of fun."

Among many benefits, music helps clients with a routine, lets them practice social skills and helps individuals maintain attention.

Jerry says, "Helping others find their way through life, that's what music means to me."

To find out more information about MusicWorks please visit https://musicworkswonders.org

Music Therapy for Autism, Special Needs and Seniors
"If you are looking for a place where your child will be immersed in a caring and educational setting, where one is blessed with the joys of playful and positive interaction with peers as well as delight in the wonders of music with a wide variety of instruments to catch your child's attention, MusicWorks is the place for you." musicworkswonders.org

