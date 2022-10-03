Read full article on original website
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll Reveals Which WR Could Be ‘Big Factor’ by Midseason
There are many unique gems in the Seattle Seahawks receiving room, and second-year receiver Dee Eskridge is no exception. However, on a Seattle offense under quarterback Geno Smith that is just now finding its footing four games in, Eskridge's numbers have left more to be desired after he showed flashes as a rookie last season.
Tri-City Herald
What Will the Roles for Jimmie Ward and Jason Verrett be in Return to 49ers Defense?
The rich keep getting richer. Kyle Shanahan at his Tuesday conference call revealed that Jimmie Ward and Jason Verrett are set to return to practice on Wednesday. Whether the two will be able to be active for the Week 5 matchup with the Panthers is still a toss up. Either way, the 49ers defense is going to receive some hefty quality in Ward and Verrett.
Tri-City Herald
‘Inspiring’ Falcons RBs Tyler Allgeier, Caleb Huntley Poised for Big Role
The Atlanta Falcons entered their Week 4 contest against the Cleveland Browns with the NFL's fifth-best rushing attack, spearheaded largely by the efforts of Cordarrelle Patterson, the team's leader in all-purpose yards. Atlanta defeated Cleveland 23-20 and rushed for over 200 yards, but Patterson, the reigning NFC Offensive Player of...
Tri-City Herald
Two Key Members of the Bengals’ Defense Cleared to Practice
CINCINNATI — The Bengals cleared defensive end Khalid Kareem and rookie cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt for practice on Wednesday morning. Both players are eligible to practice for the next 21 days, without counting against Cincinnati's 53-man roster. They can be activated any time in that window. The Bengals currently have...
Tri-City Herald
Jaguars vs. Texans: 5 Pressing Questions on Key AFC South Battle
With the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2) set to host their second AFC South divisional bout this weekend in the form of the Houston Texans (0-3-1), there is a chance to build some momentum in the division and build a gap between opposing teams. To preview this week's big game, we spoke...
Tri-City Herald
Tom Brady Confirms He Will Play, Gives Shoulder Update
View the original article to see embedded media. Less than a day after a lingering right shoulder issue kept him off the practice field, Tom Brady addressed his playing status ahead of the Buccaneers’ Week 5 matchup with the Falcons. Brady entered the week with a number of questions...
Tri-City Herald
Colts’ Kwity Paye Carted Off in Early 4th Quarter
What has been an absolutely brutal Thursday Night Football game to watch for viewers got even worse for Indianapolis Colts fans as defensive end Kwity Paye left the game early in the fourth quarter with an injury. Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson lofted a pass downfield which was intercepted by...
Tri-City Herald
Dolphins Opponent Breakdown: New York Jets
The Miami Dolphins will look to rebound from their first loss of the season when they face the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. The Dolphins will look to move to 3-0 in division games after their victories against the New England Patriots in Week 1 and the Buffalo Bills in Week 3.
Tri-City Herald
BREAKING: Short-Handed Colts Lose RB on 1st Drive
With Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor inactive for Thursday night's game, the last thing the Colts needed was something to happen to Nyheim Hines. The worst came true on the first drive of the night as Hines was tackled on a 3rd down and got up wobbly. The new concussion protocols put in place after Tua Tagovailoa was seriously injured last week almost guarantee Hines won't return.
Tri-City Herald
Week 5 Power Rankings: Falcons Flying High After Win vs. Browns?
The Atlanta Falcons (2-2) are looking to keep their winning streak intact this weekend as they travel to the Sunshine State to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-2). The winner of Sunday's game will take sole possession of first place in the NFC South, which should garner each of the teams respect going into the game.
Tri-City Herald
Steelers vs. Bills: Stopping Buffalo’s Closer and 4 Other Things to Watch
The Pittsburgh Steelers are riding a three-game losing streak and face an improbably task this week, facing off against the highflying act that is the Buffalo Bills. The Steelers enter as 14-point underdogs for the first time since the merger. This week will be a critical visual test for a team in transition and should give clues to how far the team is away from competing with the best squads in the AFC conference.
Tri-City Herald
Giants’ Defensive Coordinator Compares Rodgers to Python
GREEN BAY, Wis. – A lot of defensive coordinators are ready for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to drive off into the sunset. New York Giants defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale has a different sort of drive in mind to celebrate Rodgers’ sometime-in-the-future retirement. “When...
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks vs. Saints GAMEDAY Preview: Will Explosive Seattle Offense Punt?
A team coming off a double-doink loss meets one coming off a historic win in which it didn't punt. The Seattle Seahawks travel to face the New Orleans Saints in NFL Week 5 action on Sunday from Caesars Superdome. Quarterback Geno Smith and the Seahawks look to keep their fiery offensive momentum alive against a Saints team fresh off a heartbreaking loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London.
Tri-City Herald
Giants Update: Kadarius Toney Tweaked Other Hamstring, Doesn’t Make Trip to London
New York Giants receiver Kadarius Toney can't seem to catch a break. The second-year receiver, who has missed the last two games with a hamstring issue, had been making slow and steady progress in his recovery--that is until he tweaked his other hamstring on Wednesday during his limited participation in practice, in essence putting him back to square one.
Tri-City Herald
Rams vs. Cowboys Week 5: How to Watch, Betting Odds
The Los Angeles Rams host the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium on Sunday in a game that could have NFC playoff implications. But both teams have to get there first. The Rams' season is in jeopardy as quarterback Matthew Stafford is dealing with an elbow injury dating back to the offseason, and his performance on the field has suffered. Through four games, Stafford is 106-for-150 with 1,015 yards passing but has thrown just four touchdowns against six interceptions.
Tri-City Herald
New York Giants Final Injury Report: Daniel Jones Will Play
View the original article to see embedded media. Friday Injury Report: Daniel Jones is Good to Go; Most of Inactive List is Set. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is expected to start Sunday when the Giants face the Green Bay Packers in London. Jones, who suffered a sprained ankle in last...
Tri-City Herald
What Does Tom Brady Say About ‘Very Different’ Falcons?
Tom Brady will always have a connection to the Atlanta Falcons, but that feels like ancient history. A new chapter between Brady and the Falcons began when the undisputed greatest quarterback of all-time signed with the NFC South rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers two years ago, but even that feels like it was way too long ago.
Tri-City Herald
Q&A: Lions Chris Board Has Unique Linebacker Skills
Veteran linebacker Chris Board went undrafted after playing collegiately at North Dakota State. After signing with the Baltimore Ravens in 2018, Board steadily earned more playing time on defense, while earning a stellar reputation for excelling on special teams. Last season, he earned a PFF special teams of 83.5. Now...
Tri-City Herald
Jadeveon Clowney Returns to Practice, Browns One Step Closer to Having Pass Rush Tandem Back
Jadeveon Clowney returning to the o practice field on Friday was a welcome sight. Clowney missed the passed couple of games with a sprained ankle and is close to a return. That return could come as soon as Sunday against the Chargers. The Browns were down three starting defensive linemen...
Tri-City Herald
McDaniel Ready for Old Friends on Jets Staff
There's going to be an awful lot of familiarity for Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel when his team faces the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. It's actually almost going to be like being back on the San Francisco 49ers coaching staff. While the Dolphins have wide...
