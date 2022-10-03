Read full article on original website
Fuel Fitness owner responds to closing of Butte, Helena locations
Employees and members of Fuel Fitness are left with more questions than answers when the facility was boarded up without a warning.
montanarightnow.com
Montana VA employees surveyed on work conditions
A recently released nationwide survey on "employee engagement" by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs showed the Montana VA Healthcare System received comparable ratings to several other regional VA services in five key areas. The key areas include decisional involvement, innovation, skill development, senior leader ethics and talents. In terms...
Four Favorable Pheasant Friendly Areas for Montana Hunting Opener
Montana anglers have their "honey holes." Maybe Montana hunters will find some fertile pheasant fields flourishing this weekend. First, good luck to all of Montana's pheasant hunters on opening day this Saturday, October 8. And while there is probably no such thing as a sure thing, four of the state's Wildlife Management Areas are getting a boost from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
KULR8
27th St. WB off-ramp on I-90 in Billings to close for 2 weeks
BILLINGS, Mont. - The 27th Street Interchange westbound off-ramp on I-90 in Billings will be closing for two weeks beginning Monday, Oct. 10 due to construction. Crews will be constructing the connection from the interstate to the off-ramp. The Montana Department of Transportation said via Facebook crews will be working...
Wintery Montana Rockies Blast? Hold On The Farmers Almanac says
The National Weather service recently called a "Tripple dip" for the third year of La Nina winters. The Montana Winter begins this year on Tuesday, December 21st, 2022. The Winter Solstice is the longest night of the year and the shortest day of the year. Here is a look at Montana’s Winter Weather according to the Farmers' Almanac!
KULR8
'Season of Serving' asks for Donations to help Struggling Families in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - The Rimrock Mall is partnering with Family Service for their Season of Serving Campaign to support the most vulnerable in Yellowstone County. Merchants including Dillard’s, JCPenney, GNC and others at Rimrock Mall will have donation bins set outside their shops to collect non-perishable food, clothing and household items.
KULR8
Montanans reminded to keep properties clean to avoid bear interactions
BILLINGS, Mont. - Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) is giving residents a reminder to keep properties clean to reduce your chances of a bear interaction. Bears are preparing for winter hibernation, and Montana residents are being asked to keep properties clean and free of any attractants, including open garbage cans, barbecue grills and fruit from trees.
FUELed by what? Fuel CEO 4 Page Rant On Butte and Helena Closure
You may remember the other day, an article I wrote about Fuel Fitness in Butte and Helena. It’s Not Working Out? Fuel Fitness Shutters Doors in Butte, Helena. Billings next?. They suddenly closed their doors this past weekend, leaving their customers AND employees high and dry, seemingly with no response coming. However, yesterday, all media outlets in the state that wrote on this received a FOUR PAGE statement from the CEO himself. Let's dive into it. (If you want the direct PDF of his complete response, you'll find a button at the bottom of this article.)
KULR8
Wyoming Department of Health looking to adjust public health efforts for young adults with survey
CHEYENNE, Wyo. - Wyoming residents ages 18 to 29 are being asked to fill out a survey about substance use and other health-related behaviors. Melissa Taylor, epidemiologist with the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) says the information gathered will help the department know if they need to adjust their public health efforts to help meet the needs of the young adult age group.
It Wouldn’t be “Welcome to Billings” Without This…
Working downtown in Billings has its perks. It also has headaches that come with it. Working atop the double tree hotel is the best thing ever! We get to see the sunrise, and we have 360 views of the entire city. You could say we are BLESSED in that department.
KULR8
More housing is coming to Downtown Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. -- More housing is coming to the Downtown Billings area. The old hardware building on Montana Ave. and Broadway is currently being developed into multi–use space which will include more than 20 residential units. The renovation will cost a little over $7.4 million dollars, but last month...
KULR8
Zimmerman Trail in Billings open again following repairs
BILLINGS, Mont. - Zimmerman Trail is open again after being closed for repairs. The road was closed Friday morning while a contractor made repairs to damaged guardrails. While the closure was in place, minor repairs and maintenance were also completed.
KULR8
DEA talks fentanyl impact on Montana
MONTANA - The Drug Enforcement Agency said they have seen an increase of over 200% in overdoses involving fentanyl in Montana since last year. DEA Montana Resident Agent in Charge Stacy Zinn said a newer concern is rainbow fentanyl (multi-colored fentanyl pills). She said the fist seizure of rainbow fentanyl happened at a gas station in Butte.
General hunting season kicks off soon in Montana
The General Hunting season in Montana kicks off in a couple of weeks and Fish Wildlife and Parks want everyone to be ready.
Hunter found dead near Bozeman
Volunteers with the Gallatin County Sheriff's Search and Rescue found a hunter dead near the Truman Gulch trailhead outside of Bozeman early Wednesday.
KULR8
The Yellowstone National Cemetery memorial service for Unaccompanied Veterans
BILLINGS, Mont. - Wednesday at the Yellowstone National Cemetery a memorial service was held for Unaccompanied Veterans. This year, there have been two dozen unaccompanied veterans honored at Yellowstone National Cemetery. Volunteers and other veterans who do not know the soldiers personally, came to honor their fellow service members. According...
Bozeman High teacher struck by vehicle while biking to work
A Bozeman High School teacher was seriously injured and flown to Billings for surgery after a vehicle struck him while he was riding his bike on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.
What Happened? Body of Missing Hunter Found in Montana
UPDATE: The hunter has been identified as Joseph Raymond Balyeat, 65 years of age and a resident of Bozeman MT. The death has been determined to be of natural causes. The body of a missing hunter was found by search and rescue crews near Bozeman. According to a press release...
Why Montana Still Doesn’t Recognize Indigenous People’s Day
Montana is one of 36 states that do not celebrate Indigenous People's Day. Not even alongside the existing federal holiday Columbus Day. Despite our rich native culture and history with the Blackfeet, Kootenai, Salish, Cree, Crow and other Nations the Treasure State still refuses to adopt it as a state holiday. Why?
montanasports.com
Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame announces honorees for 2023 induction class
WOLF POINT — The Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame and Western Heritage Center on Wednesday announced its 2023 induction class. The inductees were chosen from a field of candidates nominated by the general public from 12 trustee districts. Criteria allowed for the election of one living inductee and one...
