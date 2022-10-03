70-foot-tall oak tree crashes through Columbia musicians' house during Hurricane Ian

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter residents are opening their porches to the community tonight. The 13th annual Porches of Sumter event encourages residents to get to know each other. For this year's event, residents in the historic district are setting up tables on their porches and in their front yards where different local businesses and community members will be stationed to hand out food and drinks "to really showcase the neighborhoods that make Sumter so special," as Eric Reisenauer puts it.

SUMTER, SC ・ 22 HOURS AGO