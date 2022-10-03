70-foot-tall oak tree crashes through Columbia musicians' house during Hurricane Ian

Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
Table Crumbs: Granby Grill introduces BYOB option, Columbia Craft opens rooftop bar
Editor's note: Table Crumbs is an occasional roundup of a week's serving worth of Columbia food news, in brief. Downtown's Smoked restaurants unveils fall menu: Just in time for the cooler weather, Smoked, a combination oyster bar, restaurant and microbrewery on Main Street, has released its fall menu. New items include selections like a Cherry-Bourbon Smoked Duck — featuring duck from a local Leesville farm, smoked in a cherry-bourbon glaze and served alongside seasonal vegetables — and a Smoked Pumpkin Seed Salad on the lighter end.
The Post and Courier
Once a funeral home, historic downtown Columbia house nearly ready for its next life
COLUMBIA — A house that has had an outsize role in several periods of Columbia's history almost is ready for a new one: as apartments and a café. The W.B. Smith Whaley House, downtown at the corner of Gervais and Pickens, has undergone major renovation after sitting vacant for more than a decade.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Wingard’s Market Hosts Tatanka Bison Tour
Lexington, SC –Wingard’s Market hosts it’s Tatanka Bison Ranch Tour, led by Wingard’s Naturalist Zach Steinhauser. The Tatanka Bison Tour takes place Sunday, October 16th at 1:00 pm in York, SC. Members of the tour will join Captain Zach as they visit Tatanka Bison Ranch, where guests will learn the history of the bison herd, how to manage a bison herd, and experience the bison thunder across pastures from ranch owner Fred Ilse.
franchising.com
Bojangles Unveils Remodel Project in Columbia, South Carolina
October 06, 2022 // Franchising.com // CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Bojangles announced today a plan to remodel 25 restaurants in Columbia, South Carolina. Over the next three months, the brand will modernize 25 of its restaurants in the market, with each location adding elements of the brand’s new Genesis prototype by undergoing one of two remodel plans. The project showcases Bojangles’ ongoing investment to enhance the guest experience through operational upgrades that meet current consumer demands.
Florida family evacuates home, moves to Sumter
SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter community is rallying around a family who has lost everything to Hurricane Ian. Aimee Boots and her family were already planning to move from their home in Pine Island, Florida to Sumter when Hurricane Ian forced them out earlier than expected. "If I don’t...
Person killed while walking across Kelly Mill Road in northeast Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle early Thursday morning in northeast Richland County. The collision took place at 6:18 a.m. at Kelly Mill Road near Stallion Drive. That's near the Lake Carolina community and about three miles north of Pontiac.
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia extending popular Food Truck Fridays through October
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia plans to extend their initiative Food Truck Fridays through October. The popular event brings food vendors and food trucks with different types of cuisines to the public. The trucks will be open from 11 am- 3pm at 2300 Bull Street. Please find...
QSR Web
Bojangles to implement Genesis redesign in 25 South Carolina stores
Bojangles will modernize more than 20 of its restaurants in the Columbia, South Carolina market, according to a press release. The remodels are part of Bojangles' ongoing investment to enhance the guest experience through operational upgrades that meet current customer demands. "We are excited to upgrade Bojangles restaurants in Columbia,...
coladaily.com
Gervais Street Bridge Dinner set for Sunday, Oct. 9
It doesn’t take a stretch of the imagination to see the Gervais Street Bridge Dinner is a big deal — or at least, a really long one. The annual fundraising dinner spans nearly the length of the bridge’s 1,415 feet. That’s longer than the height of the Eiffel Tower at a mere 1,083 feet.
Traffic slowed on Highway 1 near Lugoff after collision between tractor-trailer, power line
LUGOFF, S.C. — A collision on Highway 1 near Lugoff is blocking traffic Thursday afternoon. The collision is on U.S. Highway 1 South near Highway 34. While the details of what led up to the incident haven't been released, pictures posted online show a tractor-trailer with fallen electrical lines on it. A power pole nearby was also on the ground.
The Post and Courier
Columbia's Devine Street to add first Sully's Steamers location in area plus local bakery
COLUMBIA — A first Midlands location for a popular Greenville sandwich shop and a local bakery are coming to the heart of the Devine Street retail corridor. A new building in the 2800 block of Devine will host the first Columbia location for Sully's Steamers, the sandwich chain known for building its creations on bagels and serving them steamed to be hot and moist.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: SC native and fashion designer launches Fall collection with Target
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sergio Hudson, a South Carolina native from Ridgeway has put the Palmetto State on the map in the world of fashion. He’s designed pieces and styled some of biggest names known around the globe, Vice President Kamala Harris, Former First Lady Michelle Obama, Beyoncé, Rihanna and J Lo.
South Carolina principal keeps his promise and goes skydiving after students hit fundraising goal
Daugherty said he's a man of his word, and this week, he kept a promise he made to students during the school's boosterthon fundraiser for the parent teacher organization.
The Post and Courier
Edgefield's wild turkey museum to close; collections headed to Missouri
The Winchester Museum in Edgefield has for decades celebrated the wild turkey and its preservation, but the collections there are soon to be packed up, shipped out and installed at the Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium in Springfield, Missouri. The National Wild Turkey Federation, whose collection is at...
Sumter residents prepare for 13th annual Porches of Sumter
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter residents are opening their porches to the community tonight. The 13th annual Porches of Sumter event encourages residents to get to know each other. For this year's event, residents in the historic district are setting up tables on their porches and in their front yards where different local businesses and community members will be stationed to hand out food and drinks "to really showcase the neighborhoods that make Sumter so special," as Eric Reisenauer puts it.
WRDW-TV
Rescuers respond to injury accident on I-20 in Aiken County
NEW HOLLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol and rescuers responded to a traffic accident late Thursday afternoon near New Holland. The crash with injuries was reported at 3:13 p.m. on eastbound I-20 at mile marker 34, according to SCHP. The crash brought traffic to a near standstill...
SCDOT to replace US 301 bridges over Four Hole Swamp in Orangeburg County
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) announced plans for the replacement of US 301 bridges over Four Hole Swamp in Orangeburg County. Both the north- and south-bound bridges will be replaced and the shoulders along the route will be widened. The $23 million project is...
WIS-TV
“We’re trying to keep her spirits lifted,”: driver of car crushed by tree now recovering with severe injuries
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - WIS is learning more about the driver who was behind the wheel when a tree landed on her car in Irmo, S.C. 29-year-old Jessie Jeffcoat was driving to class along Piney Grove Road Thursday evening, around 3 p.m. when a tree landed on top of her car, knocking her unconscious while still traveling.
WLTX.com
Some residents have safety concerns about Highway 321 project in Gaston
GASTON, S.C. — Residents in Gaston have questions about a state transportation project along Highway 321. They are learning progress comes with growing pains when it comes to various SCDOT projects under construction. The patching, resurfacing and two-inch widening northbound from Jimmy Martin Circle to Old Wire Road, Old...
