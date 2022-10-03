ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, NJ

Comments / 2

Daily Voice

US Marshals Nab NJ Murder Suspect In Philadelphia

Members of the US Marshals Service captured a New Jersey man wanted for murder in Philadelphia, authorities said. Michael Cruz, 20, had been wanted in the Plainfield killing of Somerset's David Michael Buck on Sept. 17, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel and Plainfield Police Director James T. Abney said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Ex-Principal Was Peeping Tom at Night, Police Say

A longtime educator with ties to Pennsylvania and South Jersey who served as a school principal by day was a peeping tom by night, authorities said. Danny McEaddy was denied release during a detention hearing Wednesday following a late September arrest, police said. He’s charged with at least three peeping tom incidents, a burglary, and on at least one occasion, unlawfully entering a home.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
allaroundpennsauken.com

Camden Woman Charged With Felony Murder For January 2022 Fatal Shooting In Pennsauken

Information Provided By The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office. A 28-year-old Camden woman has been charged in the fatal shooting of a Pennsauken woman on January 9, 2022, announced Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Pennsauken Acting Police Chief Philip Olivo. After thorough investigation, Iyonna Flowers, 28, of Camden,...
CAMDEN, NJ
NewsBreak
Public Safety
firststateupdate.com

Bullets Fly In Newark, Four Area Crime Scenes Reportedly Connected

Several Police agencies are investigating four separate crime scenes that are believed to be connected. Earlier today Newark High School was placed on lockdown after there were reports that a student was possibly armed in the school. As the lockdown was underway multiple parents contacted FSU reporting that their children were on a code-red lockdown. Multiple officers responded to the school and found that it was likely that the student had left the school.
NEWARK, DE
Rock 104.1

Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Man Admits Role in Heroin Distribution Scheme

A man from Egg Harbor Township has admitted his role in a heroin distribution scheme and now potentially faces life in prison and a $10 million fine. U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger says 36-year-old Christopher Gonzalez pleaded guilty on Wednesday to conspiring to distribute over one kilogram of heroin and possession with intent to distribute over one kilogram of heroin.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Pedrick Town Man Charged in Connection With Mother’s Death in Camden

A Pedricktown man has been charged in connection to the death of his mother in Camden in June of this year reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez. On the morning of Monday, May 23, 2022, Gary Richman, 36, and his mother Sandra...
CAMDEN, NJ
nccpdnews.com

COLD CASE SQUAD VIDEO RELEASE: KELVIN POWERS HOMICIDE (2015)

(New Castle, DE 19720) Detectives from the New Castle Division of Police Cold Case Squad are releasing surveillance footage from a 2015 homicide to help generate additional leads. On February 11, 2015, at 6:55 PM officers were dispatched to Amstel Drive – William Penn Village Apartments in reference to a...
NEW CASTLE, DE
NJ.com

Officials identify homicide victim as 55-year-old N.J. man

A 55-year-old man was shot and killed late Tuesday in Pleasantville, according to authorities. Craig Wyatt was discovered unresponsive outside a residence on Hendricks Street after police were summoned to reports of a shooting around 10:50 p.m. from the city’s gunfire detection system ShotSpotter, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
ABOUT

Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

