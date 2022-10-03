Several Police agencies are investigating four separate crime scenes that are believed to be connected. Earlier today Newark High School was placed on lockdown after there were reports that a student was possibly armed in the school. As the lockdown was underway multiple parents contacted FSU reporting that their children were on a code-red lockdown. Multiple officers responded to the school and found that it was likely that the student had left the school.

NEWARK, DE ・ 22 HOURS AGO