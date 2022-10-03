Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Whitman Fall Carnival Announces Free Admission, Live Entertainment & More!Dianna CarneyWhitman, MA
The Most Incredible Places to Get Bagels in BostonThe Daily ScoopBoston, MA
This Free Fall Harvest Celebration Promises Pumpkin Decorating, Face Painting & More!Dianna CarneyFoxborough, MA
Northeastern Employee Arrested in Texas over Campus Bomb HoaxLarry LeaseBoston, MA
Investigation into students involved in ‘racially motivated incident’ is ongoingThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Related
Tri-City Herald
Thunder Blowout Adelaide Behind Mann’s Big Game
The game went about as expected when comparing teams on paper. Oklahoma City dismantled the Adelaide 36ers in their third preseason game of the season. The Thunder left the Paycom Center with a 131-98 win. The Thunder jumped on Josh Giddey’s former NBL team early and never turned back. OKC...
Tri-City Herald
Dallas Mavs at OKC Thunder GAMEDAY: Preview, Betting Odds, Injury Report
At long last, the Dallas Mavericks will play NBA basketball again on Wednesday night for the first time since falling to the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals. Albeit, it's just a preseason game ... but after what seemed like an extra-long offseason, Mavs fans will be happy to soak in any game action they can with the regular-season opener two weeks away.
Tri-City Herald
Rockets Coach Enters Health & Safety Protocols, Ruled Out vs. Raptors
The Houston Rockets will have a former Toronto Raptors player manning the sideline Friday night in the third preseason game of the season. View the original article to see embedded media. John Lucas III, the 39-year-old former Raptors guard who played in 63 games for Toronto in the 2012-13 season,...
Tri-City Herald
Miami Heat’s Nikola Jovic Has Yet To Earn High School Diploma
Miami Heat rookie Nikola Jovic is so young he's yet to earn his high school diploma. Head coach Erik Spolestra touched on it a little after Thursday night's victory against the Brooklyn Nets. "To put it in perspective,” Spoelstra said. “He's still waiting to do his final exam to graduate...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: South Bay Lakers Trade For Two 2022 Picks, Rights To Jon Teske
Your Los Angeles Lakers' El Segundo-based NBA G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, are making moves. The team announced in a press release that it has sent out the returning player rights to small forward Jemerrio Jones, plus its 2022 third-round G League draft selection (via the Salt Lake City Stars) to the Orlando Magic's NBAGL club, the Lakeland Magic. In exchange, Lakeland is sending South Bay the returning player rights to 7'1" center Jon Teske, as well as its 2022 first- and second-round G League draft picks.
Tri-City Herald
‘Inspiring’ Falcons RBs Tyler Allgeier, Caleb Huntley Poised for Big Role
The Atlanta Falcons entered their Week 4 contest against the Cleveland Browns with the NFL's fifth-best rushing attack, spearheaded largely by the efforts of Cordarrelle Patterson, the team's leader in all-purpose yards. Atlanta defeated Cleveland 23-20 and rushed for over 200 yards, but Patterson, the reigning NFC Offensive Player of...
Tri-City Herald
LeBron James to Own Las Vegas? Lakers Star’s Message to Adam Silver
DALLAS - Oh, it was an "exhibition,'' alright. LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers this week played a preseason game in Las Vegas - a 119-115 loss to the Phoenix Suns, not a surprise given the state of the Lakers - and following LeBron putting on a show ... He put...
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: How Long Will Crypto.com Be Able To Sponsor Crypto.com Arena?
Are the Lakers' new arena sponsors Crypto.com, a cryptocurrency exchange platform, already in trouble?. Less than a year after Crypto.com shelled out an estimated $700 million for the naming rights to the home venue for the Lakers, Clippers, Sparks and Kings in downtown Los Angeles, it appears that the company is facing a tenuous long-term future.
RELATED PEOPLE
Tri-City Herald
REPORT: Former Wolverine And Spartan In Physical Altercation
According to a report published by The Athletic on Wednesday night, there was a physical altercation between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green during a Warriors practice on Wednesday morning. Green and Poole reportedly had a heated interaction that began as some pushing and shoving, when Green 'forcefully struck' Poole. According...
NBA・
Tri-City Herald
Tom Brady Confirms He Will Play, Gives Shoulder Update
View the original article to see embedded media. Less than a day after a lingering right shoulder issue kept him off the practice field, Tom Brady addressed his playing status ahead of the Buccaneers’ Week 5 matchup with the Falcons. Brady entered the week with a number of questions...
Tri-City Herald
Atlanta Hawks Defeat Milwaukee Bucks 123-113
View the original article to see embedded media. It is usually unwise to make sweeping judgments based on one NBA preseason game. However, there is no denying that the new-look Atlanta Hawks are markedly better than last season. The Milwaukee Bucks had no answer for the two-headed monster in the...
Tri-City Herald
Q&A: Lions Chris Board Has Unique Linebacker Skills
Veteran linebacker Chris Board went undrafted after playing collegiately at North Dakota State. After signing with the Baltimore Ravens in 2018, Board steadily earned more playing time on defense, while earning a stellar reputation for excelling on special teams. Last season, he earned a PFF special teams of 83.5. Now...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tri-City Herald
Four Giants Starters Don’t Make Trip to London to Play Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The New York Giants will be without at least four starters for Sunday’s game in London against the Green Bay Packers. Receivers Kenny Golladay (knee) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring), outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (calf) and cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (calf) did not join their teammates on the flight to London on Thursday.
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys at Rams: Bobby Wagner Scouts Ezekiel Elliott & Dallas Run Game
Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner is no stranger to stopping the run. The eight-time Pro Bowler is a tackling machine and will need to play one of his best games of the season in order to contain Dallas Cowboys' running backs, Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. After suffering a...
Tri-City Herald
Week 5 Power Rankings: Falcons Flying High After Win vs. Browns?
The Atlanta Falcons (2-2) are looking to keep their winning streak intact this weekend as they travel to the Sunshine State to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-2). The winner of Sunday's game will take sole possession of first place in the NFC South, which should garner each of the teams respect going into the game.
Tri-City Herald
Two Key Members of the Bengals’ Defense Cleared to Practice
CINCINNATI — The Bengals cleared defensive end Khalid Kareem and rookie cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt for practice on Wednesday morning. Both players are eligible to practice for the next 21 days, without counting against Cincinnati's 53-man roster. They can be activated any time in that window. The Bengals currently have...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tri-City Herald
Breakout Candidates in the Central Division
Every year, players break out all over the NHL. Sometimes, it’s young players making the jump to full-time NHL status and scoring at the rate expected of them. Other times, it's under-the-radar players who just find themselves in an opportune position with a new team. These aren’t rookies vying for the Calder – rather, they're players looking to prove they belong in their respective club’s plans.
NHL・
Tri-City Herald
BREAKING: Short-Handed Colts Lose RB on 1st Drive
With Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor inactive for Thursday night's game, the last thing the Colts needed was something to happen to Nyheim Hines. The worst came true on the first drive of the night as Hines was tackled on a 3rd down and got up wobbly. The new concussion protocols put in place after Tua Tagovailoa was seriously injured last week almost guarantee Hines won't return.
Tri-City Herald
What Does Tom Brady Say About ‘Very Different’ Falcons?
Tom Brady will always have a connection to the Atlanta Falcons, but that feels like ancient history. A new chapter between Brady and the Falcons began when the undisputed greatest quarterback of all-time signed with the NFC South rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers two years ago, but even that feels like it was way too long ago.
Tri-City Herald
Play ball! Live updates of The News Tribune’s coverage of the Seattle Mariners’ playoff run
The drought is over, the Mariners are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2001, and the moment is finally here. Seattle opens its postseason run with a wild-card series against the Blue Jays on Friday afternoon. The best-of-three series will be played in its entirety at Rogers...
Comments / 0