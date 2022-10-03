4 arrested after counterfeit bill used at West Lafayette grocery store

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police in West Lafayette arrested four people after they were alerted of a woman trying to use a counterfeit bill at a local grocery store.

According to the West Lafayette Police Department (WLPD), a woman tried to make a purchase with the fake money at an Aldi store on Sagamore Parkway around 6:40 p.m. Sunday.

Police spotted the vehicle the woman was seen leaving in as it left the parking lot and pulled the driver over.

A search of the vehicle uncovered 70 counterfeit $100 bills, says WLPD.

They identified the woman in the store, 27-year-old Shakilf Jenkins of Chicago, Illinois, as a passenger in the backseat of the vehicle.

Three other people in the the car were also searched after police say they detected the odor of marijuana during the traffic stop.

Shakilf S. Jenkins, 27: Conspiracy to Commit Counterfeiting/Forgery, Fraud

Trevon Green, 27: Conspiracy to Commit Counterfeiting/Forgery, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Operating While Never Receiving a License, Illinois warrant.

Kayeon Conner, 27: Conspiracy to Commit Counterfeiting/Forgery, False Identity Statement, Kosciusko County, Indiana warrant.

Randi Taylor, 35: Conspiracy to Commit Counterfeiting/Forgery, Fraud, Possession of a Controlled Substance

The driver, 27-year-old Trevon Green of North Chicago, Illinois was found to be in possession of several pills which were presumptively identified as Oxycontin. He had also never received a valid driver’s license and was wanted on an active Illinois arrest warrant.

A male passenger, Kayeon Conner of Macomb, Illinois was arrested on active warrant out of Kosciusko County.

Police say a female passenger, Randi Taylor of Chicago, Illinois, was found to be in possession of several pills which were presumptively identified as Ecstasy/MDMA.

All four are also facing preliminary charges of conspiracy to commit counterfeiting/forgery.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.