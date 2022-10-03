Andrews man gets 20 years in solicitation

Photo via the Texas Tribune

An Andrews married father of two who erroneously thought he was meeting a 14-year-old girl for anal sex and who had six grams of methamphetamine in his wallet was sentenced to 20 years in prison Monday.

Judge Justin Low of the 161st Ector County District Court told Dakota Beal, 25, his decision was heavily influenced by the fact his phone records indicated that one week before he arranged to meet an undercover officer posing as an underage girl he was researching extremely violent content pertaining to forced anal sex. The judge said he is convinced if Beal had actually met an underage girl that night in January he would be facing a first-degree felony charge.

Dakota Beal

Beal’s attorneys, Kelsey Robbins and Ben Florey, had asked Low to place their client on probation noting he had no prior criminal history, family support and a steady work history. Beal testified he was willing to undergo any sex offender treatment or drug treatment required by the probation department.

“I was in a dark place, I can’t really tell you why,” Beal told the judge. “I am very sorry. It’s not something a normal person would do. It’s not something a good person would do.”

Beal was arrested Jan. 12 by DPS special agents and Odessa Police Department officers who were part of a sting operation designed to catch human traffickers and sexual predators.

The jury took an hour Friday before convicting Beal on one count of online solicitation of a minor and one count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He was facing two to 20 years on the solicitation count and five to 99 years on the drug charge. The judge gave him 20 years in each count, but had to run the sentences concurrently under Texas law.

According to evidence presented by Assistant Ector County District Attorneys Rikki Earnest and Kortney Williams, Beal responded to an adult female profile set up on the dating app MeetMe by an undercover special agent. A short time later, the special agent and Beal began texting each other and continued their conversation even after the special agent told Beal he was a 14-year-old girl.

Jurors were given copies of the texts which showed that as soon as the agent said he was a 14-year-old girl, the conversation turned explicit with discussions of meeting and what acts Beal wanted to perform. Beal also sent the agent a photo of an erect penis.

Beal was arrested that night after officers observed him driving near Crockett Middle School where the two had arranged to meet. Officers found more than 4 grams of methamphetamine in his wallet under the seat of his car.

Texas Department of Public Safety Special Agent Erich Whaples testified Monday he reviewed a month’s worth of Internet searches and text messages on Beal’s phones around the time of Beal’s arrest. He said the vast majority of the searches and texts pertained to anal sex with Beal offering prostitutes $150-$200 for the act.

In arguing for 20-year terms, Earnest argued she has no doubt Beal would’ve had unprotected anal sex with an underage girl Jan. 12 thinking that he’d “gotten a bargain.” He texted the undercover officer he’d give her $20 for waiting for him, she reminded the judge.

Beal told the judge that until he heard all of the evidence against him he had convinced himself he wasn’t guilty. Beal also told the judge he made plans to meet with escorts and prostitutes, but never actually met them.