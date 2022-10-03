Read full article on original website
Related
No. 1-ranked Elba rolls over Georgiana behind huge performance by Alvin Henderson
Alvin Henderson made sure Class 1A, No. 1-ranked Elba stayed undefeated this season. The uncommitted sophomore, who already has dozens of college offers, carried 22 times for 412 yards and six touchdowns in Thursday’s 62-28 road victory over Georgiana. Henderson scored on runs of 31, 12, 6, 31, 65 and 90 yards, as Georgiana suffered its second straight loss.
Williamson defense shuts down Citronelle in 20-0 victory
Ellis McGaskin rushed for a pair of scores to lead Williamson over Citronelle 20-0 on Thursday night at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. McGaskin rushed for 81 yards and scored a pair of second-half touchdowns on runs of 4 and 3 yards. The Lions defense, which gave up 51 points to Gulf Shores...
Kolton Nero helps Foley hold off Alma Bryant in 7A, Region 1 game
Kolton Nero scored four touchdowns — three coming in the pivotal second half — as Foley withstood a gallant effort by Christian Mose and his Alma Bryant teammates and defeated the Hurricanes 55-32 in a Class 7A, Region 1 battle at Hurricane Stadium on Thursday night. Nero scored...
This week in HS sports: Class 4A No. 3 Andalusia enjoying a dominating journey so far in 2022
This is an opinion piece. Trent Taylor saw something special building in his eighth Andalusia football team as early as last February. “I told the kids then that, ‘Hey, I really like your approach. I like the way you are handling your business,’” Taylor said. “At that point, there was no discussion about this year. It was just about getting better.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New school, auction surprise, Saban-Fisher: Down in Alabama
Plans are moving ahead for a second public high school in Auburn. A woman bought at auction the contents of a storage unit in Mobile, and got a surprise at some of the contents. Fisher vs. Saban is Saturday. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to...
‘Liar,’ ‘Boondoggle,’ ‘Strong-arm’: Rhetoric heats up over bridge project to Alabama’s beaches
As Alabama state officials mull over two bids to build a new two-lane bridge leading to the state’s beaches, disagreements continue among Baldwin County leaders over whether the project will be worthwhile in alleviating congestion. The rhetoric is growing heated, with some name-calling, in debates over the best way...
Alabama still has no builder for new prison year after plan approved
One year ago, Gov. Kay Ivey and the Legislature approved a $1.3 billion plan to build two 4,000-bed prisons, a project the governor and lawmakers said would begin to reverse decades of neglect of Alabama’s overcrowded, decaying system. But since the projects were approved, the Alabama Department of Corrections...
Fugitive wanted for double homicide in Alabama, Florida captured by authorities
An Alabama fugitive wanted in the July double homicide of a couple found slain in Florida was captured by federal and local authorities Tuesday in Dothan and charged with capital murder. Davanta Laquae Williams, 32, of Dothan, was captured by U.S. Marshals and Dothan police in the 700 block of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bacon is Bill E’s business, and business is good
From the outside there’s a tendency to think: If you get the bacon right, the business will just take care of itself. Bill E. Stitt has been making killer bacon in Fairhope for years. Bacon that TasteofHome.com picked as the best bacon in Alabama. Bacon that food writer Scott Gold, “America’s Bacon Critic,” once ranked as one of the four best bacons in the nation. Bacon that chefs all over the central Gulf Coast use to add an explosive top note of flavor to already-rich dishes. Bacon that ships nationwide.
Walmart shooting, Jan. 6 conviction, unemployment suit: Down in Alabama
A deadly shooting inside the Walmart in Enterprise. The conviction of a Hokes Bluff man related to the Jan. 6, 2020 rioting at the U.S. Capitol. The court case over the Alabama Dept. of Labor’s handling of COVID-related unemployment benefits. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free....
This Mediterranean restaurant chain is expanding in Alabama
Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant chain Cava opened its first location in Montgomery last month. Weeks later, the chain opened a storefront in Birmingham at Brook Highland Plaza along the U.S. 280 corridor. The restaurant replaced the former Zoe’s Kitchen, which closed over the summer, reported the Birmingham Business Journal. Founded...
Gulf Shores’ Shrimp Festival gets off to strong start after 2-year hiatus: ‘We really missed it’
If there were any doubts about the anticipation level for the return of the National Shrimp Festival to Gulf Shores, they vanished Thursday morning. “We opened at 10,” said Andrew Hart, chair of the committee that organizes the event under the auspices of the Coastal Business Chamber. “At 9 a.m. people were here, ready to go. We’re thrilled with the turnout.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cremated remains of 13 people reportedly found in auctioned Alabama storage unit; state investigating
Alabama officials are waiting for complaints to be filed after the cremated remains of 13 people were reportedly found in a Mobile storage unit. According to WKRG TV reports, a woman from Baldwin County purchased the contents of a storage unit at auction in Mobile only to discover the cremated remains of 13 people in the unit, with cremation dates ranging from 1992 to 2019.
Alabama policeman can’t be sued for shooting and killing neighbor, judge rules
A federal judge ruled that the assistant police chief of a small Alabama town cannot be sued for shooting and killing his unarmed neighbor two years ago. U.S. District Judge Emily C. Marks last week ruled that Mason Adcock, the assistant chief in Luverne, is entitled to qualified immunity. She made the ruling in an opinion and order dismissing a federal lawsuit filed by the family of Channing Spivey.
Mobile man arrested for making terrorist threat to school
A 19-year-old man was arrested Wednesday and booked into Mobile Metro Jail on a charge of making a terrorist threat to a charter school. Terrence A. Morrissette was taken to the jail after police officers responded around 7:30 a.m. to ACCEL Academy, 3725 Airport Boulevard, in reference to a terrorist threat to the school. ACCEL Academy is Alabama’s first tuition-free public charter school for students in grades 6-7, and high school.
Man killed in wreck with tractor-trailer Wednesday near Montgomery, authorities say
A 60-year-old man died early Wednesday morning after the vehicle he was driving got in an accident involving a tractor-trailer near Montgomery, authorities said Wednesday night. William D. Feagin, 60, of Andalusia, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Highway 31 near the 172-mile marker, about five...
Gunfight inside Alabama Walmart leaves 1 dead, 1 in custody
An argument at an Alabama Walmart left one person dead and another in custody. Enterprise police officers responded at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday to the store in on Boll Weevil Circle. Authorities said a verbal altercation between two people started in the parking lot and continued inside the store. The altercation...
Student taken to hospital after being stabbed Tuesday at Mobile high school
A student was taken to the hospital after being stabbed Tuesday at a Mobile high school, authorities said. Mobile fire personnel responded to LeFlore High School around 1 p.m. Tuesday on a call of a person assaulted, said fire department spokesman Steven Millhouse. The victim, a student, was found stabbed...
Alabama Walmart shooting that left 1 dead may have been self-defense, police say
Authorities have released the name of a man shot to death in an Alabama Walmart and said the deadly shooting may have been in self-defense. Enterprise police on Thursday identified the slain man as Richard Matthew Smith. He was 43 and lived in New Brockton. Police initially said both men...
Mobile to say farewell to Carnival – for now
Mobile will participate in a celebration Monday with Carnival Cruise Line ahead of the final voyage of the Ecstasy cruise ship – and maybe the last cruise voyage from the port for at least a year. The city will have banners flying, and the Azalea Trail Maids will be...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
199K+
Followers
59K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0