Troy, AL

AL.com

No. 1-ranked Elba rolls over Georgiana behind huge performance by Alvin Henderson

Alvin Henderson made sure Class 1A, No. 1-ranked Elba stayed undefeated this season. The uncommitted sophomore, who already has dozens of college offers, carried 22 times for 412 yards and six touchdowns in Thursday’s 62-28 road victory over Georgiana. Henderson scored on runs of 31, 12, 6, 31, 65 and 90 yards, as Georgiana suffered its second straight loss.
ELBA, AL
Williamson defense shuts down Citronelle in 20-0 victory

Ellis McGaskin rushed for a pair of scores to lead Williamson over Citronelle 20-0 on Thursday night at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. McGaskin rushed for 81 yards and scored a pair of second-half touchdowns on runs of 4 and 3 yards. The Lions defense, which gave up 51 points to Gulf Shores...
CITRONELLE, AL
This week in HS sports: Class 4A No. 3 Andalusia enjoying a dominating journey so far in 2022

This is an opinion piece. Trent Taylor saw something special building in his eighth Andalusia football team as early as last February. “I told the kids then that, ‘Hey, I really like your approach. I like the way you are handling your business,’” Taylor said. “At that point, there was no discussion about this year. It was just about getting better.”
ANDALUSIA, AL
New school, auction surprise, Saban-Fisher: Down in Alabama

Plans are moving ahead for a second public high school in Auburn. A woman bought at auction the contents of a storage unit in Mobile, and got a surprise at some of the contents. Fisher vs. Saban is Saturday. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to...
AUBURN, AL
Bacon is Bill E’s business, and business is good

From the outside there’s a tendency to think: If you get the bacon right, the business will just take care of itself. Bill E. Stitt has been making killer bacon in Fairhope for years. Bacon that TasteofHome.com picked as the best bacon in Alabama. Bacon that food writer Scott Gold, “America’s Bacon Critic,” once ranked as one of the four best bacons in the nation. Bacon that chefs all over the central Gulf Coast use to add an explosive top note of flavor to already-rich dishes. Bacon that ships nationwide.
FAIRHOPE, AL
This Mediterranean restaurant chain is expanding in Alabama

Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant chain Cava opened its first location in Montgomery last month. Weeks later, the chain opened a storefront in Birmingham at Brook Highland Plaza along the U.S. 280 corridor. The restaurant replaced the former Zoe’s Kitchen, which closed over the summer, reported the Birmingham Business Journal. Founded...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Gulf Shores’ Shrimp Festival gets off to strong start after 2-year hiatus: ‘We really missed it’

If there were any doubts about the anticipation level for the return of the National Shrimp Festival to Gulf Shores, they vanished Thursday morning. “We opened at 10,” said Andrew Hart, chair of the committee that organizes the event under the auspices of the Coastal Business Chamber. “At 9 a.m. people were here, ready to go. We’re thrilled with the turnout.”
GULF SHORES, AL
Cremated remains of 13 people reportedly found in auctioned Alabama storage unit; state investigating

Alabama officials are waiting for complaints to be filed after the cremated remains of 13 people were reportedly found in a Mobile storage unit. According to WKRG TV reports, a woman from Baldwin County purchased the contents of a storage unit at auction in Mobile only to discover the cremated remains of 13 people in the unit, with cremation dates ranging from 1992 to 2019.
MOBILE, AL
Alabama policeman can’t be sued for shooting and killing neighbor, judge rules

A federal judge ruled that the assistant police chief of a small Alabama town cannot be sued for shooting and killing his unarmed neighbor two years ago. U.S. District Judge Emily C. Marks last week ruled that Mason Adcock, the assistant chief in Luverne, is entitled to qualified immunity. She made the ruling in an opinion and order dismissing a federal lawsuit filed by the family of Channing Spivey.
LUVERNE, AL
Mobile man arrested for making terrorist threat to school

A 19-year-old man was arrested Wednesday and booked into Mobile Metro Jail on a charge of making a terrorist threat to a charter school. Terrence A. Morrissette was taken to the jail after police officers responded around 7:30 a.m. to ACCEL Academy, 3725 Airport Boulevard, in reference to a terrorist threat to the school. ACCEL Academy is Alabama’s first tuition-free public charter school for students in grades 6-7, and high school.
MOBILE, AL
Gunfight inside Alabama Walmart leaves 1 dead, 1 in custody

An argument at an Alabama Walmart left one person dead and another in custody. Enterprise police officers responded at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday to the store in on Boll Weevil Circle. Authorities said a verbal altercation between two people started in the parking lot and continued inside the store. The altercation...
ENTERPRISE, AL
Mobile to say farewell to Carnival – for now

Mobile will participate in a celebration Monday with Carnival Cruise Line ahead of the final voyage of the Ecstasy cruise ship – and maybe the last cruise voyage from the port for at least a year. The city will have banners flying, and the Azalea Trail Maids will be...
MOBILE, AL
