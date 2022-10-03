ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King Charles makes joke about ‘temperamental’ pens after viral incident

By Brooke Steinberg
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AA6Q6_0iKJYAS600

King Charles III knows how to laugh at himself.

The 73-year-old King quietly made a joke Monday about unreliable pens — in an apparent callback to a previous viral incident involving a faulty writing instrument.

The monarch made the wisecrack as he signed a guest book at a council meeting in Scotland and then handed the pen to his wife, Camilla, Queen consort, a video showed .

“These things are so temperamental,” he joked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nXFkA_0iKJYAS600
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, sign a visitor’s book as they attend an official council meeting at the City Chambers in Dunfermline, Scotland, October 3, 2022.
Andrew Milligan – Pool/Getty Images

There was also a light-hearted moment where we think the king jokingly referred to pen-gate, remarking how ‘temperamental’ these writing implements can be 😉 pic.twitter.com/P6jMCoGzY4

— Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) October 3, 2022

Considering he’s had multiple viral incidents with defective pens, it appears the King is in on the joke.

When he was at a signing ceremony at Northern Ireland’s Hillsborough Castle on September 13, a few days after his ascension to the throne , his pen started to leak ink.

“Oh God, I hate this,” he said at the time, handing the pen to his wife.

“Oh look, it’s going everywhere,” Camilla replied.

“I can’t bear this bloody thing what they do, every stinking time,” the King said, before storming out of the room.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ppU81_0iKJYAS600
King Charles asked his aides to remove a pen box and an inkwell from his desk.
Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HLwHV_0iKJYAS600
King Charles was frustrated by a faulty pen during a signing ceremony at Northern Ireland’s Hillsborough Castle.
Twitter/@abcnews

Charles had yet another writing utensil moment go viral in the first moments of his monarchy, just before signing the Accession Proclamation, involving a pen box and an inkwell. The items were seemingly in the way, and the King frantically asked his aides to move them.

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla appeared in Scotland Monday during their first public appearance as a couple since Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

New York Post

