WCAX
Police in New York are investigating a homicide in Malone
The candidates vying for Vermont's top job duked it out in the WCAX News studio on Thursday. Our Calvin Cutler breaks down the debate. Fall Maple Open House final weekend begins tomorrow. Updated: 5 hours ago. Maple syrup doesn’t taste any less delicious off-season and during this downtime, sugarhouses across...
WCAX
Police investigating North Country homicide
MALONE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a homicide in Northern New York. Police were called to the vicinity of 215 Elm Street in the village of Malone at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday for a possible homicide. They say their investigation is still in the early stages but there is...
mynbc5.com
Homicide investigation underway in Malone, NY
MALONE, N.Y. — New York State Police tell us they're investigating a homicide in the town of Malone. State police tell us the incident happened Thursday night near Elm Street in downtown Malone. Police haven't released the identity of the victim or if a suspect is in custody. Right...
wwnytv.com
Man accused of driving drunk with children in vehicle
TOWN OF POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County man is accused of driving drunk with children in the vehicle. State police said they found 52-year-old Joey D. Griffin of Russell unconscious in the driver’s seat of his vehicle late Tuesday morning at the Potsdam Walmart. Two children were in the vehicle, troopers said.
wwnytv.com
Animal shelter with high kill rate attracts local and state attention
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As Ogdensburg goes over its proposed city budget, money to the St. Lawrence Valley SPCA will be scrutinized. City Manager Stephen Jellie says he was shocked by our recent report that the animal shelter kills nearly 90 percent of the pets it takes in. Ogdensburg...
informnny.com
Canton man arrested on strangulation charges
CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Canton man was arrested on charges related to an alleged physical domestic dispute, according to a press release from New York State Police. Quinton Lancto, 32, was allegedly involved in an argument with an individual in the town of Canton on October 1, in which he accused of placing his hands around the person’s neck, preventing them from being able to breathe, according to an initial investigation by police.
flackbroadcasting.com
North Country resident arrested for felony rape in LeRay, State Police say
LERAY- A North Country resident is accused of felony rape, investigators say. Viniciuc Cafer, 32, of Fort Drum, NY was arrested by the New York State Police in Lowville shortly after 7:00 a.m. Monday. Cafer is officially charged with one felony count of rape in the third-degree (w/out consent). According...
wwnytv.com
Troopers: Man fires rifle near victim
MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg man was allegedly intoxicated when he fired a rifle during a domestic incident in the town of Morristown Sunday. Troopers say 58-year-old Michael Farrell grabbed a rifle during an argument at a Gilmour Road home around 8:30 p.m. and fired off rounds near the victim.
wwnytv.com
3 Massena residents accused of possessing, selling drugs
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - The Massena Police Department recently arrested three village residents on felony drug charges. According to the department’s Facebook page, the following people were arrested:. - 52-year-old Gerald Dissottle Sr. - 42-year-old Paul Smith Jr. - 57-year-old Julia Larock. It’s unclear if the arrests are...
WCAX
Campaign Countdown: Candidates for New York’s 115th Assembly District
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - We are taking a look at the candidates in the race to represent New York’s North Country in the state’s 115th Assembly District, which is comprised of Clinton and Franklin counties and part of Essex County. On the ballot is incumbent Democratic Assemblyman Billy...
wwnytv.com
Rensselaer Falls man arrested on 8 charges after domestic dispute
RENSSELAER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - A 32-year-old Rensselaer Falls man faces eight charges including criminal obstruction of breathing, child endangerment, and criminal contempt. The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says Jordan Halladay was involved in a domestic dispute on Saturday on King Street. Halladay is accused of obstructing...
informnny.com
‘One Chip Challenge’ causes concern in North Country schools
PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new social media challenge has hit the North Country. This is called the “One Chip Challenge,” according to a letter sent out by the Indian River Central School District. The district’s health services department said the challenge involves students trying to eat...
northcountrynow.com
Conservative BBQ in Waddington
116th Assembly candidate Susan Duffy held a rally barbecue fundraiser Saturday at Tiernan’s Pavilion. Bill Tiernan and St. Lawrence County Conservative Party Chairman Hank Ford sponsored the event. There was music orchestrated by DJ Denny Barr. Barr also submitted the above photo of Susan Duffy with Lisa Criscitello. Photo submitted by Two Guys and a Camera.
