mymotherlode.com
Update: Fire In Valley Springs
Update at 4:55 p.m.: Air and ground resources have stopped the forward spread of a vegetation fire north of Toyon Middle School in Calaveras County. The flames ignite in the grass in the 1700 block of Highway 26, between Highway 12 and Beal Ranch Road. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that the fire’s forward rate was stopped at a quarter acre in size. Crews will work toward full containment and then mop up. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
Roseville Parkway widening project to help improve traffic near the Westfield Galleria mall
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Traffic around the Westfield Galleria and Fountains at Roseville is something mallgoers are familiar with, but there could be some relief for congestion in the area. Roseville spokesperson Helen Dyda says the city is planning improvements for the stretch of Roseville Parkway between Creekside Ridge Drive...
mymotherlode.com
Forest Reminder: Due To Fire Danger Firing Gun Prohibited
Sonora, CA — With temporary fire restrictions still in place in high- and moderate-fire hazard areas, the Stanislaus National Forest reminds the public that discharging a firearm is prohibited in those areas. “Fire restrictions are put in place to reduce fire risk and prevent human-caused wildfires during times of...
KCRA.com
PG&E faces second lawsuit in connection with Mosquito Fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Pacific Gas & Electric Co. faces a second lawsuit in connection with a wildfire that destroyed homes and forced thousands in Placer and El Dorado counties to evacuate. The lawsuit, filed on Sept. 29 to the California Superior Court in San Francisco by Frantz Law Group,...
KCRA.com
Here's why gas prices vary from gas station to gas station
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There are two gas stations at the intersection of Arden Way and Eastern Avenue in the Arden-Arcade area of Sacramento County. Their gas prices vary. One gas station sells a regular gallon of gas for $6.29, while it's $5.91 at the other station. A woman who...
The hidden winemaking region in California’s Sierra foothills
Vineyards in Napa and Sonoma may be more famous, but the Sierra foothills area is regaining its identity as a premier winemaking destination.
goldcountrymedia.com
Accident closes Westbound Iron Point Point Road in Folsom at Rowberry
Folsom Police and Fire Personnel are on the scene of a serious traffic collision that has closed down a portion of Iron Point Road for several hours. According to Folsom Police personnel, both of the westbound lanes of Iron Point Road are closed between Rowberry Drive and Oak Avenue Parkway due to what is being being reported as an injury accident.
Roseville officer involved in motorcycle vs vehicle crash
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department said that one of their officers was involved in a crash Wednesday morning. At 8:58 a.m., an officer on a motorcycle was involved in a crash with another vehicle along northbound Foothills Boulevard, according to police. The officer was sent to an area hospital with non-life threatening […]
Mountain Democrat
Leaky Silver Lake Dam to be replaced
Complete replacement of the Silver Lake Dam has been penciled in five years from now. That is the plan agreed to between El Dorado Irrigation District, the Federal Energy Regulatory Agency and the state Division of Safety of Dams. Silver Lake Dam no longer meets current dam safety standards, wrote...
KCRA.com
Explore Outdoors: Oasis in middle of Lincoln highlights salmon run
LINCOLN, Calif. — If you take a walk throughAuburn Ravine Park in the city of Lincoln, you'll find the dog park is a central highlight of this 10-acre spot. However, keep walking among the trees and let your ears guide you to a somewhat hidden gem just a few steps away from the barking, panting and playing dogs.
kubaradio.com
HWY 20 Fatal in Foothills Sunday Night
(Nevada County, CA) – CHP / Grass Valley reports alcohol impairment is a suspected factor in a HWY 20 fatal Sunday night in Nevada County. Investigators say a 47-year-old Grass Valley man – whose name has not been released – was driving west near Slack’s Ravine at a high rate of speed and “due to unsafe driving” crossed into the eastbound lanes and collided head-on with a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by 35-year-old Anthony Burgan of Smartsville, who sustained moderate injuries and a passenger, 25-year-old Alyssa Brown of Yuba City, sustained major injuries.
KCRA.com
'We hit a tipping point': Community packs Carmichael public safety meeting, pleads for action
CARMICHAEL, Calif. — People packed inside Carmichael's Mission Oaks Community Center Thursday night – devastated by the recent death of one of their neighbors and pleading for action from Sacramento County leaders. "We hit a tipping point, and this is where we're at," said meeting attendee Lorie Moreno.
mymotherlode.com
Chicken Ranch Rancheria’s New Casino And Resort Construction On Schedule
Jamestown, CA — Wednesday was a significant milestone in the construction of a new casino and resort off Highway 108 near Jamestown. The Chicken Ranch Rancheria, along with the General Contractor Suffolk, took part in a “topping off ceremony.” It is the ceremonial process of placing the final beam during construction. It was signed by members of the crew and tribal elders.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Motor Vehicle Collision in Rocklin Leads to Pedestrian Fatality
Pedestrian Fatality Occurs at Stanford Ranch Road Intersection. A pedestrian fatality happened in Rocklin on October 2 when the walker was struck by a vehicle. Officers with the Rocklin Police Department responded to the accident, which occurred at the Stanford Ranch Road intersection with Harvest Road. Although few details about the accident were released, the pedestrian was said to have died from injuries suffered in the fatal collision. Fault in the accident and how it occurred is under investigation by Rocklin police.
Police Officer Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Roseville (Roseville, CA)
According to the Roseville Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Wednesday. The officials stated that the crash happened at around 9 a.m. on Foothills [..]
KCRA.com
Crews respond to fire at Elk Grove school
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Crews responded to a fire at an Elk Grove school on Wednesday morning. (Video above: Top headlines for Oct. 5) The fire was at Zehner Ranch Elementary School, the Cosumnes Fire Department said. Officials said there were no reported injuries in connection with the fire...
“Special” missing diamond found in Placer County
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A diamond ring was found in a Colfax business parking lot and the Placer County Sheriff’s Office is looking to return it to its rightful owner. The sheriff’s office said on Thursday that this “special” diamond eternity ring has a distinguishing characteristic on it that only the owner would know. […]
Mountain Democrat
Diamond Springs needs a new road
Diamond Springs Community Park meets many programmatic needs in the El Dorado County Parks Master Plan — preserved, passive recreation, ball fields, soccer fields, picnic areas, playgrounds for the young and a basketball court. This proposed park is 29 acres adjacent to Charles Brown School and near Union Mine High School.
goldcountrymedia.com
Loomis and Rocklin settle Costco dispute
After two years of litigation, the Loomis Town Council approved a settlement with the city of Rocklin on Oct. 6, paving the way for a Loomis Costco on Sierra College Boulevard. Loomis officials approved the negotiated settlement during a special meeting Oct. 6. Loomis Town Manager Sean Rabé said the...
sacramentocityexpress.com
The City’s updated sidewalk ordinance has gone into effect. How will it be enforced?
The City of Sacramento’s updated sidewalk ordinance, which protects people’s rights to safely travel along sidewalks and enter and exit buildings, went into effect Sept. 23. The updated ordinance, which the City Council amended in August, requires at least four feet of space on sidewalks to remain clear...
