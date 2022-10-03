Pedestrian Fatality Occurs at Stanford Ranch Road Intersection. A pedestrian fatality happened in Rocklin on October 2 when the walker was struck by a vehicle. Officers with the Rocklin Police Department responded to the accident, which occurred at the Stanford Ranch Road intersection with Harvest Road. Although few details about the accident were released, the pedestrian was said to have died from injuries suffered in the fatal collision. Fault in the accident and how it occurred is under investigation by Rocklin police.

ROCKLIN, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO