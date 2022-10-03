Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Brittney Griner's wife tells CBS Mornings that she is terrified of the WNBA star's Russian prison sentence
Brittney Griner is serving a 9 1/2-year prison sentence in Russia after being found guilty on drug charges. Since she was originally detained on Feb. 17, the situation has felt like an unreal experience for her wife Cherelle, in a nightmarish kind of way, as she told CBS Mornings. In...
Brittney Griner is a "hostage," wife says in first interview since sentencing
In her first interview since her wife, Brittney Griner, was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for drug possession, Cherelle Griner told "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King that she is terrified of the WNBA star's fate. "It's like a movie for me. I'm like, 'In no world did I ever thought, you know, our president and a foreign nation president would be sitting down having to discuss the freedom of my wife.' And so to me, as much as everybody's telling me a different definition of what B.G. is, it feels to me as if she's a hostage," Cherelle said. "That...
Brittney Griner’s Wife Cherelle Speaks On WNBA Star’s 9-Year Sentence
It has been two months since WNBA player, Brittney Griner, was sentenced to nine and a half years for pleading guilty to Russian drug possession charges. Now, the 31-year-old’s wife has spoken publicly for the first time about the verdict. In a clip from the CBS Mornings interview, Cherelle Griner told Gayle King that Brittney’s imprisonment feels like “she’s a hostage.” More from VIBE.comBrittney Griner's Legal Team Files Appeal In Russian Drug CaseTiffany Jackson, Retired WNBA Star, Dead At 37WNBA Players Refusing To Play In Russia In Protest Of Brittney Griner's Imprisonment She added, “I’m like, in no world did I ever thought, you know, our president...
thecomeback.com
Brittney Griner’s wife details “most disturbing call” with Griner
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner has been held in Russian custody since February 17 when authorities claim they found vape cartridges containing cannabis oil inside her luggage. Griner was put on trial – which most experts considered to be a sham – found guilty, and is now serving a nine-year sentence for drug smuggling and possession charges, even though the cannabis had been prescribed to her.
Brittney Griner Appeal Set for October 25, Wife Says WNBA Star Fears She’ll Be Forgotten
Brittney Griner has to wait a little longer at her chance to get released from Russian custody. On Monday, the Russian court gave the WNBA star an appeal date for October 25, according to ESPN. The appeal is an effort to overturn Griner’s nine-year prison sentence for drug possession following her August 4 conviction.
Brittney Griner's Wife Is Terrified: Sports World Reacts
The wife of WNBA star Brittney Griner admitted in an interview with CBS that she is "terrified" for her spouse, who remains imprisoned in Russia. Cherelle Griner told CBS' Gayle King that she is worried about her wife, who has been locked up in Russia since her February arrest on drug charges. Brittney Griner pleaded guilty during the summer and was sentence to a 9 1/2-year sentence.
Cherelle Griner: Brittney Griner 'at her absolute weakest moment' ahead of appeal
Cherelle Griner’s most recent call with her wife, Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner, left her distraught. Brittney is still in prison in Russia awaiting an appeal hearing after she was first arrested in February. After Cherelle spoke with her recently, she told that she cried for "two, three days straight."
