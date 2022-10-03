ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Sacramento

Brittney Griner is a "hostage," wife says in first interview since sentencing

In her first interview since her wife, Brittney Griner, was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for drug possession, Cherelle Griner told "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King that she is terrified of the WNBA star's fate. "It's like a movie for me. I'm like, 'In no world did I ever thought, you know, our president and a foreign nation president would be sitting down having to discuss the freedom of my wife.' And so to me, as much as everybody's telling me a different definition of what B.G. is, it feels to me as if she's a hostage," Cherelle said.  "That...
NBA
Vibe

Brittney Griner’s Wife Cherelle Speaks On WNBA Star’s 9-Year Sentence

It has been two months since WNBA player, Brittney Griner, was sentenced to nine and a half years for pleading guilty to Russian drug possession charges. Now, the 31-year-old’s wife has spoken publicly for the first time about the verdict. In a clip from the CBS Mornings interview, Cherelle Griner told Gayle King that Brittney’s imprisonment feels like “she’s a hostage.” More from VIBE.comBrittney Griner's Legal Team Files Appeal In Russian Drug CaseTiffany Jackson, Retired WNBA Star, Dead At 37WNBA Players Refusing To Play In Russia In Protest Of Brittney Griner's Imprisonment She added, “I’m like, in no world did I ever thought, you know, our president...
BASKETBALL
thecomeback.com

Brittney Griner’s wife details “most disturbing call” with Griner

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner has been held in Russian custody since February 17 when authorities claim they found vape cartridges containing cannabis oil inside her luggage. Griner was put on trial – which most experts considered to be a sham – found guilty, and is now serving a nine-year sentence for drug smuggling and possession charges, even though the cannabis had been prescribed to her.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brittney Griner
The Spun

Brittney Griner's Wife Is Terrified: Sports World Reacts

The wife of WNBA star Brittney Griner admitted in an interview with CBS that she is "terrified" for her spouse, who remains imprisoned in Russia. Cherelle Griner told CBS' Gayle King that she is worried about her wife, who has been locked up in Russia since her February arrest on drug charges. Brittney Griner pleaded guilty during the summer and was sentence to a 9 1/2-year sentence.
BASKETBALL
NBC News

NBC News

510K+
Followers
57K+
Post
319M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy