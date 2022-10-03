ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers’ Matt Rhule Addresses Baker Mayfield’s Status as Starter

By Daniel Chavkin
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29u43v_0iKJXk4L00

Carolina is 1-3 to begin the season, and Sam Darnold is eligible to return from injured reserve.

Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield has gotten off to a slow start this season, but it appears that he will get the chance to bounce back. Carolina coach Matt Rhule said Mayfield will remain the team’s starting quarterback for the time being.

“I think Baker’s our quarterback,” Rhule said during his Monday press conference. “We have to continue to find ways to help him and help the other guys.”

Through four games, Mayfield has accumulated 747 passing yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions. But he also has a substandard 54.7% completion percentage and leads the league in tipped passes.

Carolina’s quarterback depth chart took a hit before the season began, as veteran backup Sam Darnold and third-round rookie Matt Corral both suffered serious injuries. Corral is out for the season, and even though Darnold is now eligible to return from injured reserve, he is not yet healed from the high ankle sprain.

“Sam’s not cleared right now,” Rhule said. “[He’s] not close right now.”

The Panthers’ current backup quarterback is P.J. Walker, who played for Rhule at Temple University. Over the past two seasons with Carolina, Walker has played in nine games and recorded 730 passing yards with two touchdowns and eight interceptions.

In the next three weeks, the Panthers are facing three games against teams that made the playoffs last year, starting with the 49ers at home next week. Carolina travels to play the Rams in Week 6 and is slated to host the Buccaneers in Week 7.

Watch the Panthers with fuboTV. Start your free trial today.

More NFL Coverage:

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Husband of Dallas Cowboys reporter catches Aaron Judge HR ball

The husband of a Dallas Cowboys and Mavericks reporter caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball. Judge homered to lead off Tuesday’s game between his New York Yankees and the Texas Rangers. The ball went into the stands beyond the left field wall at Globe Life Field in Arlington, and Cory Youmans reached over and made the catch in front of several others.
DALLAS, TX
Us Weekly

Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow and Girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher’s Relationship Timeline

College sweethearts! Joe Burrow started dating girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher years before the Cincinnati Bengals played the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI. The football player met Holzmacher while attending The Ohio State University. While the pair both kicked off their time as Buckeyes in 2015, they didn’t start dating until 2017. “10/10 … 1 […]
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Corral
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Buccaneers#American Football#Carolina#Temple University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

101K+
Followers
40K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy