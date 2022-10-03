Dolphins Rule Out Tua Tagovailoa From Week 5 Game vs. Jets

The third-year signal-caller suffered a significant head injury in last Thursday’s game against the Bengals.

The Dolphins already ruled out quarterback Tua Tagovailoa from this Sunday’s upcoming game against the Jets, coach Mike McDaniel announced Monday .

Tagovailoa, who suffered head and neck injuries in last Thursday’s game against the Bengals, remains in the concussion protocol. The third-year quarterback left the contest in Cincinnati on a stretcher after his head hit the ground on a sack by Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou.

McDaniel said Monday he was “confident” Tagovailoa would miss the Week 5 game against New York, but it was too early to place any further timeline on the signal-caller’s return. The Dolphins have added depth at the position, signing free agent quarterback Reid Sinnett to their practice squad, according to NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe.

The injury to Tagovailoa has been the talk of the NFL, with the Dolphins finding themselves as the target of scrutiny. The team cleared the quarterback of a concussion after a concerning fall against the Bills in Week 3, though the quarterback later said it was a back injury. Despite Tagovailoa clearing the team’s protocol during the game against Buffalo, he stumbled on the field after hitting his head on the ground, sparking concern about his condition.

Following the events of the past week, the NFL and NFL players association have agreed to modify the rules surrounding the league’s concussion protocol. The NFLPA also fired the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who was involved in Tagovailoa’s evaluation last Sunday during the Bills game after it was found the doctor made “several mistakes,” a source told ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques .

An NFLPA-launched investigation into the situation regarding Tagovailoa remains ongoing.

The quarterback, who was discharged and allowed to fly back to Miami with the team after the game in Cincinnati, said in a statement that he is “feeling much better” and focused on his recovery.

“I want to thank everyone for all of their prayers and support since the game last night,” the statement read. “It was difficult to not be able to finish the game and be there with my teammates, but I am grateful for the support and care I’ve received from the Dolphins, my friends and family, and all the people who have reached out.”

