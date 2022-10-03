Read full article on original website
Cyberattack on Virginia Mason Franciscan Health impacts patients, records
TACOMA, Wash. — Virginia Mason Franciscan Health’s (VMFH) parent company, CommonSpirit Health, was targeted in a cyberattack. Officials with VMFH said the attack is impacting some of its facilities nationwide, including at least one in Pierce County. Information is still limited on how the cyberattack happened. But as...
ncwlife.com
Reporter denied entry to controversial Seattle homeless shelter
(The Center Square) – When one journalist attempted to join a media tour of a homeless shelter in South Downtown Seattle, he was barred from entry, which has raised concerns of government restriction of the press. Jonathan Choe, a journalist and senior fellow at the Discovery Institute's Center on...
WA offers $4K bonuses to combat homeless-service worker crisis
Ashleigh Desvigne’s work has never been easy. She’s the lead family advocate with YWCA's Project Reunite, a program that provides supportive housing and classes for parents experiencing homelessness and drug addiction in order to get them stabilized and reunited with their children. But the pandemic has made things...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: King County uses ‘Antifa tactics’ against reporter covering homeless shelter expansion
With emotions already running high in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District over King County’s plans to expand an existing shelter into a “megaplex” of homeless, mental health, and addiction services, one of the region’s most recognized reporters on these issues was banned from Tuesday morning’s media tour of the site.
arizonasuntimes.com
Washington’s Largest County Fails to Meet Goals After Spending over $230 Million in Taxpayer Dollars on Homeless Housing
King County, Seattle, has poured $230 million into homeless housing projects in the area since 2020, but half of those properties are vacant and they have yet to meet even half their goal of housing 1,600 homeless people, according to The Seattle Times. The county is still buying up hotels...
Chronicle
Mothers Gather in Olympia to Receive First Birth Certificates for Stillborn Babies
OLYMPIA — Twenty-one years ago, Candy Wright received a death certificate for her daughter, Sarah Elizabeth, but she never received a birth certificate. Wright, from Vancouver, Washington, had been pregnant with Sarah Elizabeth for a full term, but when she went into labor, there was no heartbeat. The umbilical cord had wrapped around her daughter twice, and the result was a stillbirth.
Experts warn of King County COVID surge, say few people have gotten updated booster
SEATTLE — As October begins, health experts are warning about a COVID-19 surge this fall and winter. King County Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin said a surge is likely, but it is not known how severe it will be. Duchin is urging people to get the new booster shot....
foodpoisonjournal.com
Torero’s Mexican Restaurant in Renton linked to E. coli Outbreak
Public Health is investigating an outbreak of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (also known as STEC) associated with diarrhea and abdominal pain at Torero’s Mexican Restaurant in Renton. The investigation is ongoing. At this time, we have not identified how STEC was spread within the restaurant. This is not uncommon...
q13fox.com
Wildfire smoke a growing concern as locals breathe in 'moderate'-quality air for weeks
KENMORE, Wash. - Wildfire smoke can expose individuals to dangerous levels of fine particulate matter, which can lodge itself in our lungs and even into our bloodstream. Locals are becoming familiarized with the onslaught of threats brought on by wildfire smoke. On Monday, Kenmore Middle School became one of the...
Seattle minimum wage increases to $18.69 an hour
Seattle announced its new minimum wage will be $18.69 an hour for most workers, a $1.42 increase over the current wage. It will take effect Jan 1, 2023. An annual increase to the minimum wage is required by the Minimum Wage Ordinance, which was set by Initiative 1433 and requires the wage to be adjusted for inflation.
KOMO News
Green River encampment is still an issue after it was cleared this summer, Kent mayor says
The notorious Green River encampment in unincorporated King County continues to cause problems in surrounding neighborhoods, according to Kent mayor Dana Ralph. The camp between Auburn and Kent was cleared back in July, but Ralph says the county has since let campers return. “We are asking [county officials] every single...
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden to visit western Washington this weekend
SEATTLE — First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will visit western Washington this weekend. On Friday, Oct. 7 around 4:15 p.m., the first lady will visit Bates Technical College in Tacoma to highlight its workforce development programs. The programs connect current high school and postsecondary students to resources and opportunities.
UW students left shaken after weekend of violence in U-District
SEATTLE — The University of Washington community is reeling after two shootings that happened over the weekend in the U-District. The shooting that happened Sunday morning around 1 a.m. put four UW students in the hospital. Paul Garces was out with his friends when he says shots rang out.
Chronicle
Washington Faces an Epidemic of Inaccessible Sidewalks
The Tacoma apartment was listed as wheelchair accessible, but it didn't matter, because Krystal Monteros couldn't get there in the first place. When the bus dropped her at the closest stop, Monteros, a wheelchair user, found herself on a small concrete island with only gravel "sidewalks" to either side. The building she wanted to visit was to the south, but her path to get there ended with a 6-inch drop and no ramp. The four-lane road didn't have any crossings.
WTGS
Washington state to receive $518 million after AG's settlement with opioid distributors
SEATTLE (KOMO) — Washington state will receive $518 million, $476 million of which will go toward the state's opioid epidemic, after Attorney General Bob Ferguson's settlement with three opioid distributors. Ferguson announced the resolution at a press conference in Seattle on Monday. He said 125 local government jurisdictions unanimously...
KING-5
Made in Washington: The popular pancake mix that comes from the Pacific Northwest
KENT, Wash. — A blue cardboard box of Krusteaz Buttermilk Pancake mix means 'pancakes for breakfast' for millions of people. And they fly off the factory floor right here in the Pacific Northwest, in Kent. And company headquarters is located right next door in Tukwila. "Krusteaz Company was started...
Improved air quality on the way to western Washington
It was another weekend with hazy skies due to wildfire smoke, with some areas of western Washington being “unhealthy for sensitive groups” according to the Washington Smoke blog, leaving many to ask – when will it rain enough to put out the wildfires and stop the smoke?
Human Caused Raging Wildfire In Western Washington, Officials Say
The Bolt Creek fire has forced hundreds of people to evacuate and caused air quality to plummet near the Seattle area.
Former Seattle tech engineer convicted of stealing data from more than 100M people sentenced
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Former Amazon Web Services engineer Paige Thompson, who was convicted of stealing data from more than 100 million people, was sentenced on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Seattle. Thompson, 37, was sentenced to time served and five years of probation, including location and computer...
October marks start of 'Move Ahead Washington' legislation impacts
SEATTLE — Several measures took effect on October 1 that will impact drivers and public transit users in Washington state. Some were tied to the passage of "Move Ahead Washington," a transportation package that invests $16.9 billion over 16 years in projects statewide. Starting October 1, children and teens...
