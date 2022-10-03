ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

ncwlife.com

Reporter denied entry to controversial Seattle homeless shelter

(The Center Square) – When one journalist attempted to join a media tour of a homeless shelter in South Downtown Seattle, he was barred from entry, which has raised concerns of government restriction of the press. Jonathan Choe, a journalist and senior fellow at the Discovery Institute's Center on...
SEATTLE, WA
Crosscut

WA offers $4K bonuses to combat homeless-service worker crisis

Ashleigh Desvigne’s work has never been easy. She’s the lead family advocate with YWCA's Project Reunite, a program that provides supportive housing and classes for parents experiencing homelessness and drug addiction in order to get them stabilized and reunited with their children. But the pandemic has made things...
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Mothers Gather in Olympia to Receive First Birth Certificates for Stillborn Babies

OLYMPIA — Twenty-one years ago, Candy Wright received a death certificate for her daughter, Sarah Elizabeth, but she never received a birth certificate. Wright, from Vancouver, Washington, had been pregnant with Sarah Elizabeth for a full term, but when she went into labor, there was no heartbeat. The umbilical cord had wrapped around her daughter twice, and the result was a stillbirth.
OLYMPIA, WA
foodpoisonjournal.com

Torero’s Mexican Restaurant in Renton linked to E. coli Outbreak

Public Health is investigating an outbreak of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (also known as STEC) associated with diarrhea and abdominal pain at Torero’s Mexican Restaurant in Renton. The investigation is ongoing. At this time, we have not identified how STEC was spread within the restaurant. This is not uncommon...
RENTON, WA
MyNorthwest

Seattle minimum wage increases to $18.69 an hour

Seattle announced its new minimum wage will be $18.69 an hour for most workers, a $1.42 increase over the current wage. It will take effect Jan 1, 2023. An annual increase to the minimum wage is required by the Minimum Wage Ordinance, which was set by Initiative 1433 and requires the wage to be adjusted for inflation.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden to visit western Washington this weekend

SEATTLE — First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will visit western Washington this weekend. On Friday, Oct. 7 around 4:15 p.m., the first lady will visit Bates Technical College in Tacoma to highlight its workforce development programs. The programs connect current high school and postsecondary students to resources and opportunities.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Washington Faces an Epidemic of Inaccessible Sidewalks

The Tacoma apartment was listed as wheelchair accessible, but it didn't matter, because Krystal Monteros couldn't get there in the first place. When the bus dropped her at the closest stop, Monteros, a wheelchair user, found herself on a small concrete island with only gravel "sidewalks" to either side. The building she wanted to visit was to the south, but her path to get there ended with a 6-inch drop and no ramp. The four-lane road didn't have any crossings.
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

October marks start of 'Move Ahead Washington' legislation impacts

SEATTLE — Several measures took effect on October 1 that will impact drivers and public transit users in Washington state. Some were tied to the passage of "Move Ahead Washington," a transportation package that invests $16.9 billion over 16 years in projects statewide. Starting October 1, children and teens...
SEATTLE, WA

