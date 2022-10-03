ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Spartanburg Christian's Jenkins is the Spartanburg Herald-Journal football Athlete of the Week

By Sam Albuquerque, Herald-Journal
Spartanburg Herald-Journal
Spartanburg Herald-Journal
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GfM3B_0iKJXS8900

After putting up an incredible performance against Carolina Academy, where he ran for 171 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries, Spartanburg Christian's Asante Jenkins has been selected as Week 6's Spartanburg Herald-Journal football Athlete of the Week with 54% of the overall vote.

Chapman athlete Devin Roe finished second with 16% of the vote after scoring three touchdowns, including a 21-yard pick six, and Broome running back Jaylen McGill rounded out the podium with 10% of the vote after rushing for 131 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries.

BATTLE TESTED: Spartanburg proves their record is just a number after Byrnes win

ROUNDUP: Spartanburg area high school football roundup, Week 6: Spartanburg, Dorman win region openers

TOP PERFORMERS: Here are the Spartanburg area high school football top performers from Week 6

Jaylen McGill, Broome: McGill rushed for 131 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries. He also caught one pass for 16 yards.

Coleman Gray, Chapman: Gray threw three touchdowns in Chapman's 42-0 win over Carolina.

Devin Roe, Chapman: Roe did it all for Chapman, scoring a 67-yard rushing touchdown, catching a 59-yard touchdown pass, and returning an interception 21-yards for a touchdown.

Hudson Talley, Dorman: Talley threw for 220 yards and three touchdowns on 11-of-13 passing.

Colton Link, Landrum: Link ran for 219 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries for an average of 12.2 yards per rush.

Asante Jenkins, Spartanburg Christian: Jenkins ran for 171 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: Spartanburg Christian's Jenkins is the Spartanburg Herald-Journal football Athlete of the Week

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

GAME OF THE WEEK: Gaffney beats Spartanburg 26-20 in overtime

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Gaffney picked up a 26-20 win in overtime against Spartanburg. The Indians led 12-3 at the end of the first half, Spartanburg quarterback Raheim Jeter ran in a goal line touchdown to cut it to a two-point lead. Then a blocked punt was picked up and returned by the Vikings Christian Roberts for a touchdown giving the Vikings their first lead of the game, up 17-12.
GAFFNEY, SC
spartanburgsportsradio.com

Week 7 Picks

Week seven is here. The weeks just keep marching along faster and faster. The first week of region play was good and the second week promises to be just as exciting. Both teams got off to 0-1 starts in region play. Boiling Springs lost a one-sided affair to Dorman while Byrnes lost a close one to Spartanburg at Viking Stadium.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

A Hero’s Welcome

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Ahead of kickoff Friday in Gaffney, Brayden Shy received a surprise of a lifetime. A huge hug from his dad, Technical Sergeant Kyle Shy. Shy had been serving overseas in Europe for the past six months. Brayden was being honored before the game but had...
GAFFNEY, SC
golaurens.com

Munyan crowned 2022 LDHS Homecoming Queen

Laurens District 55 High School recognized the 2022 Homecoming Court on Friday night at halftime of the Raiders game versus Riverside. Kauree Munyan was crowned Homecoming Queen. Princesses were as follows: Freshman Princess- Zykeria Bobo, Sophomore Princess- Zakhia Davenport, Junior Princess- I'Nailyne Darby and Senior Princess- Marcelina Barcenas. (Photos by...
LAURENS, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spartanburg, SC
Football
Inman, SC
Sports
City
Spartanburg, SC
City
Landrum, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Sports
City
Inman, SC
FOX Carolina

Dogs attack residents in Greer neighborhood

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A neighbor reached out to FOX Carolina, begging for help, because he says the dogs from down the street have been attacking people in his neighborhood. He sent us video of the attack. The dogs appear to have left bite and scratch marks on the...
GREER, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Christian#American Football#Carolina Academy
WSPA 7News

Lanes reopen on I-85S in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – All lanes have reopened following a crash on I-85 in Chesnee. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on the southbound side close to mile marker 79 near Gossett Road. As of 6:50 a.m., all lanes were blocked while first responders worked to clear the […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing teen in Anderson County

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen who was last seen on Friday. According to deputies, 16-year-old Desiree Crew was last seen along Green Tree Road in Anderson. If anyone has information about her location, call the sheriff’s office or...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WKRG News 5

Pastor accused of shoplifting from South Carolina gun store

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pastor was charged with shoplifting Wednesday in Greenville County. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested 63-year-old Waddy Talley, of Mauldin. According to the arrest warrant, Talley stole merchandise from Palmetto State Armory located at 1040 Woodruff Road without paying for it. Agents were able to identify Talley based […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
abcnews4.com

Restaurant Impossible filming dates in upstate South Carolina

The hit food network Restaurant Impossible is making two stops in upstate South Carolina for filming, construction, and dining for those who make reservations. Big Cliff's BBQ in Central on 302b E Main Street. (Dining) Lunch on Saturday, October 22nd at 11 a.m. Dinner on Sunday, October 23rd at 7...
CENTRAL, SC
WSPA 7News

Suspects arrested in Anderson Co. for the murder of GA football player

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two arrests were made Thursday in Anderson County in connection to a Georgia high school football player’s murder. The Gwinnett Police Department has charged 19-year-old Zion Chandler Richardson and 18-year-old Kemare Bryan with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Crash on I-26 in Newberry County

The shrimping boat that washed ashore in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian is expected to be removed Tuesday afternoon. For $2.8 million, the iconic Castle on Keowee could be yours. What's new? 10/4. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Highlighting what's new in our area including Rocket Fizz Greenville, Farm Fresh...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Pedestrian dies in crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian died Wednesday night in a crash in Spartanburg. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 9:45 p.m. on Highway 296 near Smith Road. Troopers said a Ford Mustang was traveling west when it hit a pedestrian in the roadway. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office has […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

GETTING ANSWERS: Highway 101 follow-up

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We returned to Highway 101 to follow up on the South Carolina Department of Transportation’s promised work. The highway runs through Greenville, Spartanburg, and Laurens Counties. However, the main issues were in Spartanburg County, in Woodruff. In May 2021, the SCDOT assured they’d...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate pastor stole from gun store, SLED says

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said an Upstate pastor was arrested after he stole from Palmetto State Armory. The incident occurred on July 21 and was captured on surveillance video. SLED said Waddy Talley left the store with merchandise valued at approximately $105. He...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Two students injured after crash involving school bus

CHESNEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two students were injured after a crash on Friday, according to Spartanburg County District 2. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a crash happened at 4 p.m. on Buck Creed Road near Davis Trading Post Road after a school bus collided with a Jeep. According...
CHESNEE, SC
spartanburg.com

The Spartanburg Soaring! International Kite Festival Returns This Saturday

The 2022 Spartanburg Soaring! International Kite Festival will be held at Barnet Park on Saturday, October 8, 2022, from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm. A free festival in downtown Spartanburg, the Spartanburg Soaring! International Kite Festival, presented by Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, will feature live music by local musicians, performing acts/artists, tasty food trucks, local arts and crafters at a makers market, an interactive kids zone with activities for all ages, and so much more!
SPARTANBURG, SC
Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Spartanburg Herald-Journal

3K+
Followers
643
Post
457K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Spartanburg, SC from the Spartanburg Herald-Journal at GoUpstate.com.

 http://goupstate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy