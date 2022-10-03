Spartanburg Christian's Jenkins is the Spartanburg Herald-Journal football Athlete of the Week

After putting up an incredible performance against Carolina Academy, where he ran for 171 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries, Spartanburg Christian's Asante Jenkins has been selected as Week 6's Spartanburg Herald-Journal football Athlete of the Week with 54% of the overall vote.

Chapman athlete Devin Roe finished second with 16% of the vote after scoring three touchdowns, including a 21-yard pick six, and Broome running back Jaylen McGill rounded out the podium with 10% of the vote after rushing for 131 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries.

Jaylen McGill, Broome: McGill rushed for 131 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries. He also caught one pass for 16 yards.

Coleman Gray, Chapman: Gray threw three touchdowns in Chapman's 42-0 win over Carolina.

Devin Roe, Chapman: Roe did it all for Chapman, scoring a 67-yard rushing touchdown, catching a 59-yard touchdown pass, and returning an interception 21-yards for a touchdown.

Hudson Talley, Dorman: Talley threw for 220 yards and three touchdowns on 11-of-13 passing.

Colton Link, Landrum: Link ran for 219 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries for an average of 12.2 yards per rush.

