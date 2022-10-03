ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandeville, LA

Mandeville area teen arrested after classmate reports threat to 'blow the school up'

By Chris Miller
 4 days ago

A 14-year-old student at Monteleone Junior High School has been arrested after admitting he told another student he planned to blow up the school, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said Monday.

A sheriff's office spokesperson said deputies were investigating rumors that a student had made threats to "shoot up" his school, when the student in question said he told another student he was going to "blow the school up."

According to investigators, the 14-year-old says he was just joking.

The child was issued a summons for misdemeanor menacing and was released to the custody of a family member.

"We will continue to take threats like this very seriously," said St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith. "Parents, please talk to your children and explain the seriousness of making comments like this, even in a joking manner."

