Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield Now

KCSO searching for couple accused of shooting at car

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in identifying two suspects wanted for an assault with a deadly weapon. The department said on August 25, 2022, the male suspect got in a physical altercation with the victim at Autozone on Niles Street in east Bakersfield.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

BPD searching for man wanted for theft

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community’s help in identifying a man wanted for two theft offenses. Police said on two separate occasions, the suspect caused about $3,000 in damage to a vending machine at the Mister Car Wash, located at 2619 Mount Vernon Avenue.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
KGET

Trial postponed for accused killers of Kason Guyton

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A trial date for two men charged with murder and other offenses in the shooting death of 5-year-old Kason Guyton has been postponed to early next year. Jonathan Knight, 33, and Jeremy King, 29, are now scheduled for trial Jan. 9. They were previously scheduled to stand trial later this month […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 peopled killed in N. Chester motorcycle crash identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified a man and woman killed in the Oct. 4 motorcycle crash in Oildale. Thomas David Porter, Jr., 50, was the motorcyclist and Rebecca Hurst Carberry, 55, was the passenger of the motorcycle that collided with a Subaru at the intersection of North Chester Avenue […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Fire destroys safe haven for unhoused

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A home created by Victory Outreach Bakersfield Southwest to provide shelter for the homeless was destroyed by fire Wednesday night. The tragedy at what it called the “Victory House” altered the lives of all who lived there, leaving them without shelter again. The Castaneda family, a family of three who led the house, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Tow truck driver dies clearing a crash in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A tow truck driver who was called to tow away a crashed vehicle died Tuesday evening, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Officers were dispatched to Coffee Road just north of Stockdale Highway at about 5:22 p.m. for a minor injury crash, the police department said. A tow truck driver who […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man allegedly assaulted firefighter, brandished pellet gun

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A city firefighter was assaulted Sunday in south Bakersfield after being dispatched to a call reporting an overdose, police said. A firefighter engineer was assaulted at a home on Pacheco Road, between South Union Avenue and Eve Street, by 28-year-old John Luna, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Luna then brandished […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

