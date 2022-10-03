Read full article on original website
4 arrested, 1 at large for suspected murder after victim remains found in Arizona
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thursday, a body was found in the desert outside of Fort Mohave, Arizona. Officials with the Bakersfield Police Department, the Fort Mohave Sheriff’s Office and Crime Scene said they believe it to be the remains of a murder victim killed on Sept. 23 in Bakersfield. On Sept. 23 around 1:48 a.m., […]
KCSO searching for couple accused of shooting at car
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in identifying two suspects wanted for an assault with a deadly weapon. The department said on August 25, 2022, the male suspect got in a physical altercation with the victim at Autozone on Niles Street in east Bakersfield.
Body of man killed in Bakersfield found in AZ desert, suspect still being sought
Fort Mojave deputies, along with Bakersfield Police, located the body of a Bakersfield man who died in a drug deal gone bad on Real Road in a desert area outside Fort Mojave, Arizona.
BPD searching for man wanted for theft
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community’s help in identifying a man wanted for two theft offenses. Police said on two separate occasions, the suspect caused about $3,000 in damage to a vending machine at the Mister Car Wash, located at 2619 Mount Vernon Avenue.
4 arrested, 1 at large for drug-related murder in Bakersfield
The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) is warning the community of an armed and dangerous murder suspect at large.
Trial postponed for accused killers of Kason Guyton
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A trial date for two men charged with murder and other offenses in the shooting death of 5-year-old Kason Guyton has been postponed to early next year. Jonathan Knight, 33, and Jeremy King, 29, are now scheduled for trial Jan. 9. They were previously scheduled to stand trial later this month […]
2 peopled killed in N. Chester motorcycle crash identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified a man and woman killed in the Oct. 4 motorcycle crash in Oildale. Thomas David Porter, Jr., 50, was the motorcyclist and Rebecca Hurst Carberry, 55, was the passenger of the motorcycle that collided with a Subaru at the intersection of North Chester Avenue […]
Surveillance video captures crash involving Hall ambulance in central Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A crash between a white car and a Hall ambulance at a busy intersection left some injured in central Bakersfield Tuesday morning. According to a Hall spokesperson, the ambulance was responding to a call with lights and sirens when it was involved in a crash.
Preliminary hearing begins for man accused of killing corrections counselor
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man he knows as “AWOL” said he needed money to get back to “the hood,” a man testified Wednesday. He said they saw a man charging his electric vehicle in the parking lot of the Target on Stockdale Highway. “AWOL” told him the man probably had money. The man identified […]
Woman pleads not guilty to charges filed in alleged DUI crash that injured multiple people
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 26-year-old woman pleaded not guilty Thursday to three felony charges filed in connection with an alleged drunken driving crash that injured multiple people, including a toddler. Madison Williams is charged with two DUI-related offenses and a charge of causing a home to burn. She’s due back in court in December. […]
Fire destroys safe haven for unhoused
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A home created by Victory Outreach Bakersfield Southwest to provide shelter for the homeless was destroyed by fire Wednesday night. The tragedy at what it called the “Victory House” altered the lives of all who lived there, leaving them without shelter again. The Castaneda family, a family of three who led the house, […]
Accused drunken driver in crash that killed 77-year-old picks up another case
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman accused of driving under the influence in a crash that killed a 77-year-old woman has picked up another case, according to court records. Arianna Hernandez, 21, last month made what’s called an “open plea” — pleading no contest to all charges filed against her, including gross vehicular manslaughter, in […]
Tow truck driver dies clearing a crash in southwest Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A tow truck driver who was called to tow away a crashed vehicle died Tuesday evening, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Officers were dispatched to Coffee Road just north of Stockdale Highway at about 5:22 p.m. for a minor injury crash, the police department said. A tow truck driver who […]
Men responsible for the killing of Major Sutton sentenced
Two men accused in the shooting of three-year-old Major Sutton were sentenced Wednesday. Both men escaped Lerdo jail in 2021.
Lisa Core: Judge denies motion to suppress blood evidence in double-fatal crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County judge on Thursday denied a motion to suppress blood evidence taken without a warrant from an accused impaired driver involved in a crash that killed two siblings. Defense attorney Roxane Bukowski argued police had staff at Kern Medical draw the blood of Lisa Core without first obtaining a […]
1 Person Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the Bakersfield Police Department, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Bakersfield on Tuesday. The crash happened on Coffee Road just north of Stockdale Highway at [..]
A Victory Outreach Church Home Burns in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: Around 8:51 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, a call came out for a structure fire on Real Road and Micheli Court in the city of Bakersfield. Bakersfield Fire Department quickly achieved knockdown of the flames. The structure was unoccupied and no injuries were reported. The house is...
FOUND: Christina Villalobos, 15
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing at-risk teen.
Man allegedly assaulted firefighter, brandished pellet gun
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A city firefighter was assaulted Sunday in south Bakersfield after being dispatched to a call reporting an overdose, police said. A firefighter engineer was assaulted at a home on Pacheco Road, between South Union Avenue and Eve Street, by 28-year-old John Luna, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Luna then brandished […]
Person taken into custody following apparent standoff in south Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An apparent standoff in south Bakersfield between someone inside a home and police ended with one person being led away in handcuffs on Sunday night. Police officers were called to a home on Bora Bora Lane on Sunday at around 4 p.m. and surrounded a house. Video from the scene showed […]
