Softball: Bend’s Addisen Fisher commits to UCLA
Bend Lava Bears’ pitcher Addisen Fisher has committed to playing for the UCLA Bruins, she announced on Twitter Monday evening.
The Last Blockbuster Video Store is in Bend, Oregon
I have an uneven relationship with Netflix. I remember when I signed up for my account over ten years ago; I had just graduated high school and my mind was blown by how many movies and television shows were just waiting for me to stream. After the dust had settled a few years later, I started to build my personal movie collection.
KTVZ
Bend’s Giving Plate struggles with sharp rise in need
The rising cost of food isn't just hurting families, but organizations trying to help those in need. The Giving Plate in Bend is seeing record numbers, and with supplies not rising, it's having to cut back on how much each family gets per visit.
centraloregondaily.com
Gas price surge in Oregon, Bend slows at it approaches record highs
The dramatic rise in gas prices in Bend and across Oregon over the past two weeks have slowed, but they remain at near-record highs. Industry experts blame refinery problems on the West Coast. The statewide average for regular unleaded in Oregon is up 31 cents in the past week as...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 3 Bend-La Pine teachers face termination Tuesday over COVID vaccine status
Central Oregon Daily News is at the termination hearing and we’ll update this story when we hear an outcome. Three Bend-La Pine School District teachers are facing termination Tuesday over failure to show proof of vaccination for COVID-19. The teachers were first placed on leave in October 2021. The...
bendsource.com
A Reopening for Little Pizza Paradise
Several weeks ago, we reported on the temporary closure of Little Pizza Paradise in the Cascade Village Shopping Center due to staffing challenges. Owner Pete Wojda said he's reopening the restaurant as of Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 4pm. Little Pizza Paradise is open Tuesday through Saturday from 4 to 8pm.
A river runs through it: A look at the Crooked River Basin in the face of drought
Reflections from professionals on water history of the Crooked River water Basin, and current effects of the drought on irrigation, recreation, fish, and surface water. The relationship of watershed management and health, recreation, irrigation, groundwater, and drought are all intertwined in the current state of drought in the Deschutes River Basin. With record low water input in the Crooked River Basin, and subsequent much lower-than-normal water levels in the Crooked River following the recent decrease flow rates from Prineville Reservoir, the outcomes have impacted irrigation and recreational activities. Multiple years of drought conditions is the major contributing factor affecting...
KTVZ
Attack mode: Lori Chavez-DeRemer, Jamie McLeod-Skinner square off in combative KTVZ debate
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – In a closely watched race some analysts call a toss-up, Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer and Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner traded accusations as much as views on issues during a combative hour-long debate on KTVZ Monday evening. The newly drawn Fifth Congressional District has nearly equal voter groups...
Oregon Dept. of Forestry ends regulated-use closures in much of C.O. district on Friday
The Oregon Department of Forestry's Central Oregon District will terminate Regulated-Use Closure on the Prineville and The Dalles units as of 12:01 a.m. on Friday, allowing campfires and warming fires again thanks to recent rain, cooler temperatures and higher humidity. The post Oregon Dept. of Forestry ends regulated-use closures in much of C.O. district on Friday appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
ODOT clears out a camp on Bend Parkway near Reed Market Road
For safety reasons, ODOT cleared out a campsite near Reed Market Road Wednesday. Officials try to help the campers get the social services they need. Personal items recovered are stored at ODOT for 30 days.
Oregon State Police seek help identifying elk poachers in Deschutes County
The Oregon Police Fish and Wildlife Division is asking for the public’s help locating two suspects believed to be responsible for poaching two elks on private property in Deschutes County on Sept. 26 between the hours of 5 a.m. and 6:10 a.m.
Young Prineville entrepreneur turning up the heat in creative welding
Rose Waibel began her own independent business, High Desert Creative Minds, two years ago and continues to build on her welding creations Some individuals simply inspire and intrigue others with their resourcefulness, persistence and talent. Local resident, Rose Waibel, started her own welding business approximately two years ago called High Desert Creative Minds. The young welder developed a love for the craft during her freshman year of high school. "I just wanted to try and see what it was like, so I took the class. After I took the beginning class, I really liked it, so I then took...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘Tragic’: Redmond food cart owners face 2nd business fire of the year
The Westside Taco Co. food cart at The Vault in Redmond caught fire Sunday night. This is the second time the owners have had to deal with a fire this year. “The only think we can control at this point is the way that we feel and the way that we act,” said Westside Taco Co. co-owner Amber Amos. “So we’re going to be as positive and determined as we can. It’s one more hurdle, you know, and that’s what we can control.”
KTVZ
New NE Bend store, Mariposa, says it helps women look and feel good
There's a new store opening this week in the Forum Shopping Center on Bend's Eastside. Mariposa says it's more than a makeup store, as it provides prosthetics, wigs, and Merle Norman cosmetics. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive...
kbnd.com
Slow Building Permit Process in Deschutes County
BEND,OR --Deschutes County is the fastest growing county in Oregon. Brian Fratzke with Fratzke Commercial says time slows down when it comes to getting a permit, “So we had a client that applied for permit, so he submitted his permits on July 22nd, on September 14th he was contacted by the entity that said the first review we will get to on your permits will be April of 2023. Nine months before they get back to him on his permits”.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Brosterhous Road at railroad crossing closed until end of December
Brosterhous Road in Bend, a road used by students traveling to and from Caldera High School, is closed at the railroad crossing for safety improvements for the next three months. The roadway is narrow. It’s surrounded by neighborhoods and the school. Some students are forced to walk on the road...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Women, children prioritized for new Bend 20-unit outdoor shelter
The Bend City Council has approved a three-year agreement with Central Oregon Villages to develop and operate a 20-unit temporary outdoor pallet shelter on Bend’s eastside. The City announced the move late Wednesday night on Twitter. The shelter will be located at the corner of Bear Creek Road and...
Shots Fired Result In Arrest After Standoff In La Pine Area
On Tuesday, October 4th, 2022 at approximately 5:30 pm Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 153000 block of Derri CT near LaPine, on a report of a shooting. A local resident reported that he and his neighbor engaged in an argument and as a result the neighbor shot at him.
kptv.com
Oregon trooper pulls over driver, finds enough fentanyl to kill over 3 million people
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were arrested after multiple pounds of powdered fentanyl was found during a traffic stop last week in Jefferson County, according to Oregon State Police. The traffic stop happened in Madras on Sept. 28, at about 10:11 p.m. During the stop, the trooper developed...
Fire destroys NE Bend home; officials say it was up for sale
A fire Tuesday morning apparently destroyed a northeast Bend home that was unoccupied and up for sale, officials said. The post Fire destroys NE Bend home; officials say it was up for sale appeared first on KTVZ.
