A New Study Said This City Is the “Best Foodie City” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: PPS joins other school districts in nationwide lawsuit against Juul and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Woman accused of killing boyfriend 2 months ago remains at largeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: OHA says masks still required in health care settings despite updated CDC guidanceEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: 3 suspects arraigned for homicides over weekend and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Portland ranked as the country’s best foodie city
Portland is the overall best food city in America, according to a new study released by WalletHub. To compile the ranking, WalletHub looked at 180 U.S. cities and measured them by affordability, number of restaurants per capita, accessibility of gourmet and specialty foods, craft beers, wineries and more. The study also looked at the mix of dining options available – the ratio of full-service restaurants to fast food – as well as the number of food trucks and food festivals per capita.
Celebrate Loretta Lynn by listening to her song ‘Portland, Oregon’
Country music fans are mourning legendary performer Loretta Lynn, who died Tuesday at the age of 90. Lynn’s impact on culture can’t really be underestimated. She was a country music fixture since the 1960s and never shied away from talking about real issues. Just take a listen to her song called “The Pill” about the power of birth control.
Hard-to-find Oaxacan dishes, classic French bistro fare and more Portland restaurant news for October 2022a
Last month, we focused on some of Portland’s most beloved restaurants — those on wheels — by publishing our annual guide to the city’s best new food carts. In addition to ranking the 10 best new food carts of 2022, we named our favorite new cart pods, rounded up 10 delicious new cart dishes for under $10 and introduced our readers to what might be the best gas station-adjacent taquitos in America (I then took a döner kebab-fueled trip to Berlin, but that’s a longer story). If you’re looking for a way to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15-Oct. 15), know that five of this year’s top 10 carts — and each of the top four — are Mexican-American-owned.
WWEEK
As John “Elvis” Schroder Celebrates 60th With a Vegas Visit. WW Looks Back on a Most Unlikely Reign.
Directly following his 60th birthday celebration on Oct. 1, John “Elvis” Schroeder at long last left the building, the city and the state for a whirlwind tour of Sin City’s glitzier attractions accompanied by the most-trusted capos of our local Memphis Mafia (Old Town Oligarchy?) equivalent. Musician...
hereisoregon.com
Kid friendly outdoor fall events for this October
The cooling temperatures make it so comfortable to be outside (not to mention the bugs aren’t as bad as they are during the summer). If you’re like us and love experiencing all of the wonders that fall brings, we want to share with you our favorite things to do with our kids in Oregon in the fall.
Guero Bird Club keeps bird watching fun: Peak Northwest podcast
That’s the philosophy at Guero Bird Club, a Portland bird watching group run by local torta restaurant Guero, which for the last year has been leading regular bird walks for beginners and experts alike. On today’s episode of Peak Northwest, we talk to Audrey Tawdry, co-founder of the Guero...
Portland chef Sarah Pliner, killed while riding bicycle Tuesday, remembered as ‘force of nature’
One day after she was struck and killed while riding her bike to work in Southeast Portland, colleagues remembered chef Sarah Pliner as a “force of nature” in the Portland restaurant industry. Pliner, who was best known for bringing a fine-dining sensibility to Northeast Alberta Street through her...
multco.us
Hundreds turn out for final Reclaiming Black Joy event of the summer at Dawson Park
Hundreds of people turned out Friday, Sept. 30, for the final “Reclaiming Black Joy” event of the summer. (Making Ourselves Resilient Everyday), the summer series at Dawson Park in North Portland was the culmination of dozens of partnerships to celebrate Black community, togetherness, food, music, people, smiles, healing and reclaiming Black joy.
thereflector.com
First Clark County Roadster Show to be hosted in Ridgefield
The Clark County Event Center in Ridgefield will host the first Clark County Roadster Show on Oct. 8 and Oct. 9. Organizer Patrick Haynes has a love for cars and is excited to see what the community has to show off. “(People can expect) some of the coolest hot rods...
kptv.com
NE Portland neighborhood frustrated by nonstop illegal dumping
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) — Illegal trash dumping is a problem that doesn’t seem to be getting any better for one northeast Portland neighborhood. Rodney Robbins lives in the Montavilla neighborhood and said trash in the street has been a problem for months, but recently, it’s gotten worse.
Portland sees hazy skies Friday, temperatures in the low 80s
What was likely to be a record-setting warm weekend has fizzled a bit as forecasters from the National Weather Service say they expect smoke or haze from fires burning in eastern Washington to move westward into the metro area Friday. The weather service says that easterly winds will bring some...
Deadly shooting in downtown Portland continues spate of violence in autumn
Portland police are investigating what appears to be a homicide in downtown Portland. Officers responded just after 2 a.m. Friday to reports of a shooting at Southwest 4th Avenue and Washington Street. They arrived to find a man dead, the Portland Police Bureau said in a statement. The identity of...
Portland coffee shop’s windows smashed after advertising ‘Coffee with a Cop’ event
Six masked vandals smashed up a coffee shop about 3 a.m. Wednesday in apparent retaliation for a planned “Coffee with a Cop” event that had drawn angry online comments, according to the proprietor. Alerted to the damage by neighbors immediately afterward, Bison Coffeehouse owner Loretta Guzman said she...
WWEEK
Popular Columbia River Gorge Sternwheeler Cruises Appear to Be Coming to an End Under Their Current Operator
The iconic Columbia River Sternwheeler may take its final cruise at the end of this year—at least under its current operators. Today, the general manager of Portland Spirit announced in a subscriber email that the business would no longer handle the vessel as of Jan. 1, 2023. The beloved...
KGW
Man vacationing in the Caribbean finds message in a bottle penned by Portland resident
Clint Buffington is from Utah, and he hunts for bottled messages. Now he’s trying to track down “Jim,” one of two letter-writers who launched a note in Florida.
psuvanguard.com
Cars or people?
With the installation of the Blumenauer Bicycle Bridge, I have to ask if perhaps some of Portland’s more pressing issues could have been addressed with the tax money spent on it?. For context, the Blumenauer Bicycle Bridge allows for an easy crossing from the Lloyd Center to Eastside Portland....
tinyhousetalk.com
Why They Think Their $90K THOW Was Worth the Investment
Bre & Destiny wanted to own something before turning 30, but a $500,000 home in the Portland area just wasn’t in the cards for them. That’s when they started looking into tiny homes and realized the $90K price tag was far more manageable. At the moment, they spend...
Trail Blazers rest key players, breeze past Maccabi Ra’anana 138-85: Live updates recap
The Portland Trail Blazers rested most of their key players Thursday night and still breezed to a lopsided win, defeating Maccabi Ra’anana 138-85 in an exhibition matchup at the Moda Center. Rookie Shaedon Sharpe scored 27 points on 10-for-13 shooting and Keon Johnson added 18 points and 11 assists...
Soccer Made in Portland podcast: Bill Oram on Merritt Paulson, the U.S. Soccer investigation and the future
It’s been one of the most remarkable weeks in Portland Timbers and Thorns history and it’s not yet Friday. On the latest episode of Soccer Made in Portland, Ryan chats with The Oregonian/OregonLive’s sports columnist, Bill Oram. They addressed the U.S. Soccer investigation, the fallout and where...
WWEEK
Mobile Butcher Sea Breeze Farm Has Begun Parking in Northwest Portland One Night a Week
The Sea Breeze Farm butcher truck—a “camion boucherie”—appeared like an apparition one late summer night on a familiar Northwest Portland street corner. From a distance, driving by, it was hard to tell what culinary drama might be unfolding under the truck’s awning, the space drenched in come-hither white light. Clearly, something special was afoot, but what could it be? Passersby, myself included, were irresistibly drawn to the strange new spectacle.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
