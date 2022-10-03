ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Portland ranked as the country’s best foodie city

Portland is the overall best food city in America, according to a new study released by WalletHub. To compile the ranking, WalletHub looked at 180 U.S. cities and measured them by affordability, number of restaurants per capita, accessibility of gourmet and specialty foods, craft beers, wineries and more. The study also looked at the mix of dining options available – the ratio of full-service restaurants to fast food – as well as the number of food trucks and food festivals per capita.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Hard-to-find Oaxacan dishes, classic French bistro fare and more Portland restaurant news for October 2022a

Last month, we focused on some of Portland’s most beloved restaurants — those on wheels — by publishing our annual guide to the city’s best new food carts. In addition to ranking the 10 best new food carts of 2022, we named our favorite new cart pods, rounded up 10 delicious new cart dishes for under $10 and introduced our readers to what might be the best gas station-adjacent taquitos in America (I then took a döner kebab-fueled trip to Berlin, but that’s a longer story). If you’re looking for a way to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15-Oct. 15), know that five of this year’s top 10 carts — and each of the top four — are Mexican-American-owned.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland, OR
Entertainment
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Entertainment
State
Washington State
hereisoregon.com

Kid friendly outdoor fall events for this October

The cooling temperatures make it so comfortable to be outside (not to mention the bugs aren’t as bad as they are during the summer). If you’re like us and love experiencing all of the wonders that fall brings, we want to share with you our favorite things to do with our kids in Oregon in the fall.
BORING, OR
multco.us

Hundreds turn out for final Reclaiming Black Joy event of the summer at Dawson Park

Hundreds of people turned out Friday, Sept. 30, for the final “Reclaiming Black Joy” event of the summer. (Making Ourselves Resilient Everyday), the summer series at Dawson Park in North Portland was the culmination of dozens of partnerships to celebrate Black community, togetherness, food, music, people, smiles, healing and reclaiming Black joy.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandi Carlile
thereflector.com

First Clark County Roadster Show to be hosted in Ridgefield

The Clark County Event Center in Ridgefield will host the first Clark County Roadster Show on Oct. 8 and Oct. 9. Organizer Patrick Haynes has a love for cars and is excited to see what the community has to show off. “(People can expect) some of the coolest hot rods...
RIDGEFIELD, WA
kptv.com

NE Portland neighborhood frustrated by nonstop illegal dumping

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) — Illegal trash dumping is a problem that doesn’t seem to be getting any better for one northeast Portland neighborhood. Rodney Robbins lives in the Montavilla neighborhood and said trash in the street has been a problem for months, but recently, it’s gotten worse.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Moda Center#Ticketmaster#Stubhub#Oregonlive Com
psuvanguard.com

Cars or people?

With the installation of the Blumenauer Bicycle Bridge, I have to ask if perhaps some of Portland’s more pressing issues could have been addressed with the tax money spent on it?. For context, the Blumenauer Bicycle Bridge allows for an easy crossing from the Lloyd Center to Eastside Portland....
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Celebrities
tinyhousetalk.com

Why They Think Their $90K THOW Was Worth the Investment

Bre & Destiny wanted to own something before turning 30, but a $500,000 home in the Portland area just wasn’t in the cards for them. That’s when they started looking into tiny homes and realized the $90K price tag was far more manageable. At the moment, they spend...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Mobile Butcher Sea Breeze Farm Has Begun Parking in Northwest Portland One Night a Week

The Sea Breeze Farm butcher truck—a “camion boucherie”—appeared like an apparition one late summer night on a familiar Northwest Portland street corner. From a distance, driving by, it was hard to tell what culinary drama might be unfolding under the truck’s awning, the space drenched in come-hither white light. Clearly, something special was afoot, but what could it be? Passersby, myself included, were irresistibly drawn to the strange new spectacle.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
85K+
Followers
48K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy