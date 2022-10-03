ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Gas prices dip below $3.50 in RI, Mass.

By Allison Shinskey
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gas prices in Rhode Island and Massachusetts remained lower than the national average this week, according to the latest survey from AAA Northeast .

The average price of gas in Rhode Island is $3.32 per gallon, 11 cents lower than last week.

Gas in Massachusetts is averaging $3.49, which is 8 cents lower than last week.

The national average increased for the second straight week to $3.79 per gallon.

“The regional differences in gas prices are stark at the moment,” AAA Northeast spokesperson Diana Gugliotta said. “At least six California refineries are undergoing maintenance, and there is limited pipeline supply to the West Coast from locations east of the Rockies.”

Gugliotta added that concerns about negotiations between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and Russian oil refineries could also drive prices up.

