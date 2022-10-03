Read full article on original website
Related
KEVN
Eliminating graffiti in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Western Dakota Tech criminal justice students gave back to the community with just a paint roller and a little elbow grease. The Rapid City Police Department partnered with students in an effort to wipe out graffiti in communities. “It’s beneficial to the community and...
newscenter1.tv
Fentanyl growing increasingly common in South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D.- A recent car crash involving a fentanyl overdose has brought increasing attention to the growing amounts of fentanyl seizures and overdoses in Rapid City. The Unified Narcotics Enforcement Team (UNET), led by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, has members from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Rapid City Police Department, South Dakota Highway Patrol and South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation who are all working to dismantle fentanyl distribution groups.
KEVN
Recent traffic shift leads the MPO to ask for highway recommendations
The Western Dakota Tech criminal justice students gave back to the community with just a paint roller and a little elbow grease. South Dakota among top states for disasterous weather. Updated: 7 hours ago. From floods to fires and hail to blizzards, South Dakota has its fair share of weather...
KEVN
HealthWatch-Finding a medical home
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Children are prone to getting sick, and the illnesses can range from a simple common cold to something more serious. To make sure their children are getting consistent proper care, parents should find a medical home. “A medical home is a home base per say...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KEVN
Suspects in Surfwood Drive murders plead not guilty
The Western Dakota Tech criminal justice students gave back to the community with just a paint roller and a little elbow grease. South Dakota among top states for disasterous weather. Updated: 7 hours ago. From floods to fires and hail to blizzards, South Dakota has its fair share of weather...
KEVN
Annual summit works to revitalize the Oceti Sakowin language and culture
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The annual language summit is being held at the Monument, Thursday through Saturday in Rapid City. For the 11th year, the Lakota, Dakota, Nakota Language Summit has met to unite the Oceti Sakowin people to support, teach, and share language resources. The summit was created...
KEVN
Area Law Enforcement sees a rise in Fentanyl Abuse
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Fentanyl use across the country is an epidemic, and it’s not just a Big City problem, as law enforcement in Pennington County has seen a drastic increase in the amount of the deadly drug they’ve taken off the streets. in 2020, the United...
KELOLAND TV
10-year-old missing boy located safely
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 10-year-old boy was last seen at about 8 a.m. today (Oct. 6) on the 1100 block of Wambli Drive in Rapid City, Police said. Louis Rondeau was reported missing at 10 a.m. today. Police said numerous locations have been checked but the boy has not been located. The public’s help is needed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kotatv.com
Don’t crowd the plow this winter season
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The dropping temperatures mean the potential for snow is getting closer. And for some people that means it’s time to think about winter driving. When snowplows are on the road, drivers need to be more cautious of their surroundings. While it is not illegal to pass a plow, drivers should be aware of the dangers that come with the action.
KEVN
Big Ol’ Fish-Brian Ames
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -This week’s Big Ol’ Fish is a 24 inch walleye caught by Brian Ames. Congrats on your Big Ol’ Fish!!!!
newscenter1.tv
FIGHTING BACK: Community-led patrols have positive impact on violent crime in North Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Residents who live on-edge in a North Rapid City neighborhood that was riddled with violence over the summer are now starting to sleep a little easier thanks to one group of volunteers. The group of anywhere from 15 to 25 people have gathered seven nights...
kotatv.com
Albany Farms ships out its first batch of ramen noodles
BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (KOTA) - The million-dollar ramen noodle plant in Belle Fourche is now operational. Albany Farms is the only ramen noddle plant in South Dakota and is shipping out its first truckload of noodles. The shipment is proof of the work that has gone into getting the plant...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KEVN
5th annual “Remembering the Children” memorial walk set to happen on Native American Day
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The upcoming annual “Remembering the Children” memorial walk recognizes the children who died while attending the Rapid City Indian boarding school. “The memorial is intended to be a place of prayer, gathering, and remembrance,” said Kibbe Brown and Amy Sazue, organizers of the...
kotatv.com
Study shows Rapid City growth will continue
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The population around Rapid City is projected to see significant growth over the next eight years. At Monday night’s city council meeting, Elevate Rapid City presented a study focusing on potential population growth in and around the Rapid City metropolitan area by the year 2030.
KEVN
Expect less ‘elbow room’ as Rapid City area grows
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The population around Rapid City is projected to see significant growth over the next eight years. At Monday night’s city council meeting, Elevate Rapid City presented a study focusing on potential population growth in and around the Rapid City metropolitan area by the year 2030.
Black Hills Pioneer
Noem highlights significance of tatanka at 57th annual roundup
CUSTER — It was a dry, dusty day in Custer State Park, as Gov. Kristi Noem gathered with her family and other state officials at the newly constructed Bison Center near the corals after the 57th annual Buffalo Roundup, Friday. “I think it’s great. It gives us an opportunity...
kotatv.com
Interstate closure planned Wednesday in Sturgis
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced that the westbound on-ramp at exit 37 will close at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The ramp will be closed to allow crews to construct a new, longer ramp in its place. The ramp is expected to remain closed until Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Traffic using Pleasant Valley Road to access westbound I-90 will be detoured to eastbound I-90 to exit 44, where they will exit and access the westbound lanes of I-90.
newscenter1.tv
UPDATE: Missing 10-year old Louis Rondeau found safely
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The RCPD is currently seeking the public’s help to locate 10-year-old Louis Rondeau. Police have checked numerous locations since he was reported missing at around 10:00 a.m. He was last seen at around 8:00 a.m. in the 1100 block of Wambli Drive wearing blue...
kotatv.com
RCAS board votes to get rid of controversial books
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Area Schools’ Board of Education voted Tuesday night to sell three book titles back to the book seller. The decision comes after it’s content was deemed “inappropriate” --- by some school administrators. The three titles were “How Beautiful...
KEVN
Rapid City to receive $2 million Department of Justice grant
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The U.S. Department of Justice announced Rapid City will receive a $2 million grant. That’s a portion of $100 million awarded nationwide. Part of the Safer Communities Act, the grant is called the Community Violence Intervention and Prevention Initiative. It is designed to bring resources together to address issues such as homelessness, crime, and other types of crisis.
Comments / 0