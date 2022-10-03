Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
NFL Field Trespasser Files Police Report Against NFL Player Who Tackled HimNews Breaking LIVESanta Clara, CA
California Woman Selling Novelty Gifts Gets Scammed on Zelle, Scammer Taunts her and Wells Fargo Denies her ClaimZack LoveSan Jose, CA
The 27th Annual Campbell, Ca Oktoberfest Festival Is Upon UsJames PatrickCampbell, CA
UNLV vs. San Jose State Prediction: First Place in the Division on the Line in Mountain West Matchup
Our college football experts predict, pick and preview the UNLV Rebels vs. San Jose State Spartans (SJSU) Mountain West game, with kickoff time, TV channel and spread.
SEC still afraid to show NIL data, Ohio State/Big Ten more forthright
The Ohio State football program has been pretty vocal about the fact that the new NIL rules are a good thing for its players. They also haven’t been shy in terms of saying that their players have a number of NIL deals. It’s not just the football program either; it’s all Ohio State sports.
49ers can’t overlook Talanoa Hufanga comparison to Troy Polamalu
49ers fans have been witnessing it a lot this season, as second-year safety Talanoa Hufanga has budded into a Troy Polamalu-type of player. Heading into the 2022 season, it might have been something of a small laugh to point out how San Francisco 49ers second-year safety Talanoa Hufanga was the second coming of Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Fame legend Troy Polamalu.
Trae Young, NBA Twitter reacts in shock to Draymond Green practice fight
TMZ released footage of the Draymond Green-Jordan Poole fight at practice, and NBA Twitter reacted to the clip. The focus of the NBA has been on the Golden State Warriors. Not just because they are the defending NBA champions, but because of the reported altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole during practice on Wednesday. It was reported that the two had gotten chest-to-chest, shoved each other, leading to Green throwing a punch at him.
3 Great Seafood Places in Nevada
If you live in Nevada or wish to travel there soon, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Nevada that are known for serving high-quality food and that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces 4th temple in Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints has announced it will build a fourth temple in the state of Nevada. It will be the second temple in the Las Vegas valley and will be built in the northwest Lone Mountain area along Alexander Road and Grand Canyon Drive. The […]
Fox5 KVVU
Members-only indoor golf club to open in southwest Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new members-only indoor golf club will open its doors in the southwest Las Vegas Valley, developers announced Wednesday. According to a news release, the facility, dubbed Chip Shots, will open its flagship location late spring 2023 near West Flamingo and the 215. Developers say...
1oaklasvegas.com
Las Vegas Hotel Deals for Locals (2022 Update)
Las Vegas is a city that exists for the tourist dollar, but if you’re a Nevada local, there are also plenty of promotions available that allow you to enjoy some of the best Sin City has to offer for less. This includes promotional room rates in many hotels as...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Nevada
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Nevada using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Lombardo distances himself from Trump at Reno debate
Nevada's Republican gubernatorial candidate, Joe Lombardo, sought in a debate on Sunday to distance himself from former President Donald Trump over his lies about the 2020 election, but said Trump's policies were better than those under the Biden administration, which he blames for inflation and rising interest rates.
Confidential source informed Las Vegas-area prison staff about inmate days after escape
Nevada prison staff learned about the escape of a convicted murderer from a confidential source, according to an internal memo obtained by the 8 News Now Investigators.
Fox5 KVVU
NV Energy raising rates starting in October
‘Hybrid’ hotel planned for Las Vegas Arts District, caters to working tourists and young professiona. Clark County School District sued by pro-life students over alleged First Amendment violations. Recaptured convicted killer now in Nevada maximum-security prison. Ranters sound off on various topics. Animal Foundation pauses adoptions after 16 dogs...
2news.com
More than 9,400 Nevadans enrolled in digital ArrayRx prescription discount card
As of Sept. 30, more than 9,400 Nevadans have enrolled for the digital ArrayRx prescription discount card announced by Governor Steve Sisolak in late September. Currently, the digital card is accepted at almost 94% of Nevada pharmacies and 11 counties have 100% retail pharmacy participation in the program intended to save consumers money on their prescriptions. The digital savings card, available to all Nevadans, is a partnership between Oregon, Washington and Nevada, originally announced by the Governor in his State of the State address.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Police Union endorses Catherine Cortez Masto
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Police Union has endorsed Senator Catherine Cortez Masto in her re-election bid. The NPU represents approximately 700 law enforcement officers in the state of Nevada. “The Nevada Police Union stands with Senator Catherine Cortez Masto because she stands up for Nevada police,” said...
NEW: COVID-19 hospitalizations rise in Clark County as case average increases
Hospitals are reporting more COVID-19 patients over the past week, and cases have risen in Clark County, according to data reported by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.
Nevada Appeal
Nevada Day Treasure Hunt Clue No. 1
Once the treasure hunt medallion is found, please bring it to the Nevada Appeal office at 580 Mallory Way between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. For rules go here: https://www.nevadaappeal.com/news/2022/oct/03/nevada-day-treasure-hunt-starts-tuesday/
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada gets nearly $9 million under new gun law
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada will be getting nearly $9 million from the Biden administration under its new gun control act. These funds are part of awards being distributed by the Department of Education totaling nearly $1 billion. The administration hopes these grants will provide “safe and supportive learning opportunities and environments that are critical for their success.”
Fox5 KVVU
Another inmate alerted officers of escaped convict at Nevada prison
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The now acting director of the Nevada Department of Corrections held a virtual meeting with wardens across the state. FOX5 obtained audio from the meeting that sheds more light on the escape at a southern Nevada prison. It was revealed that another inmate alerted officers...
FOX Reno
Traffic stop in eastern Nevada leads to discovery of more than 20 pounds of meth, cocaine
ELY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A traffic stop in eastern Nevada lead to the discovery of more than 20 pounds of methamphetamine and cocaine. The Nevada State Police made a traffic stop on a car on US-6 at mile marker 37 in White Pine County for a speeding violation.
news3lv.com
Separation agreement allows former NDOC warden to stay on the payroll
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A former Nevada Department of Corrections warden signed a separation agreement following his resignation in July which allowed him to continue collecting a paycheck and benefits according to NDOC. William Hutchings stepped down from his position at Southern Desert Correctional Center on July 15. His...
