ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

49ers can’t overlook Talanoa Hufanga comparison to Troy Polamalu

49ers fans have been witnessing it a lot this season, as second-year safety Talanoa Hufanga has budded into a Troy Polamalu-type of player. Heading into the 2022 season, it might have been something of a small laugh to point out how San Francisco 49ers second-year safety Talanoa Hufanga was the second coming of Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Fame legend Troy Polamalu.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

Trae Young, NBA Twitter reacts in shock to Draymond Green practice fight

TMZ released footage of the Draymond Green-Jordan Poole fight at practice, and NBA Twitter reacted to the clip. The focus of the NBA has been on the Golden State Warriors. Not just because they are the defending NBA champions, but because of the reported altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole during practice on Wednesday. It was reported that the two had gotten chest-to-chest, shoved each other, leading to Green throwing a punch at him.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
State
New Mexico State
Nevada State
Nevada Football
San Jose, CA
Sports
San Jose, CA
Football
City
San Jose, CA
Local
California Football
Local
California College Sports
San Jose, CA
College Sports
Local
Nevada College Sports
Local
California Sports
City
Paradise, NV
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Nevada

If you live in Nevada or wish to travel there soon, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Nevada that are known for serving high-quality food and that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Members-only indoor golf club to open in southwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new members-only indoor golf club will open its doors in the southwest Las Vegas Valley, developers announced Wednesday. According to a news release, the facility, dubbed Chip Shots, will open its flagship location late spring 2023 near West Flamingo and the 215. Developers say...
LAS VEGAS, NV
1oaklasvegas.com

Las Vegas Hotel Deals for Locals (2022 Update)

Las Vegas is a city that exists for the tourist dollar, but if you’re a Nevada local, there are also plenty of promotions available that allow you to enjoy some of the best Sin City has to offer for less. This includes promotional room rates in many hotels as...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miles Kendrick
8 News Now

Lombardo distances himself from Trump at Reno debate

Nevada's Republican gubernatorial candidate, Joe Lombardo, sought in a debate on Sunday to distance himself from former President Donald Trump over his lies about the 2020 election, but said Trump's policies were better than those under the Biden administration, which he blames for inflation and rising interest rates.
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

NV Energy raising rates starting in October

‘Hybrid’ hotel planned for Las Vegas Arts District, caters to working tourists and young professiona. Clark County School District sued by pro-life students over alleged First Amendment violations. Recaptured convicted killer now in Nevada maximum-security prison. Ranters sound off on various topics. Animal Foundation pauses adoptions after 16 dogs...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Jose State#Unlv#College Football#American Football#West Division
2news.com

More than 9,400 Nevadans enrolled in digital ArrayRx prescription discount card

As of Sept. 30, more than 9,400 Nevadans have enrolled for the digital ArrayRx prescription discount card announced by Governor Steve Sisolak in late September. Currently, the digital card is accepted at almost 94% of Nevada pharmacies and 11 counties have 100% retail pharmacy participation in the program intended to save consumers money on their prescriptions. The digital savings card, available to all Nevadans, is a partnership between Oregon, Washington and Nevada, originally announced by the Governor in his State of the State address.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada Police Union endorses Catherine Cortez Masto

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Police Union has endorsed Senator Catherine Cortez Masto in her re-election bid. The NPU represents approximately 700 law enforcement officers in the state of Nevada. “The Nevada Police Union stands with Senator Catherine Cortez Masto because she stands up for Nevada police,” said...
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Appeal

Nevada Day Treasure Hunt Clue No. 1

Once the treasure hunt medallion is found, please bring it to the Nevada Appeal office at 580 Mallory Way between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. For rules go here: https://www.nevadaappeal.com/news/2022/oct/03/nevada-day-treasure-hunt-starts-tuesday/
NEVADA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada gets nearly $9 million under new gun law

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada will be getting nearly $9 million from the Biden administration under its new gun control act. These funds are part of awards being distributed by the Department of Education totaling nearly $1 billion. The administration hopes these grants will provide “safe and supportive learning opportunities and environments that are critical for their success.”
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Another inmate alerted officers of escaped convict at Nevada prison

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The now acting director of the Nevada Department of Corrections held a virtual meeting with wardens across the state. FOX5 obtained audio from the meeting that sheds more light on the escape at a southern Nevada prison. It was revealed that another inmate alerted officers...
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Separation agreement allows former NDOC warden to stay on the payroll

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A former Nevada Department of Corrections warden signed a separation agreement following his resignation in July which allowed him to continue collecting a paycheck and benefits according to NDOC. William Hutchings stepped down from his position at Southern Desert Correctional Center on July 15. His...
NEVADA STATE
FanSided

FanSided

289K+
Followers
547K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy