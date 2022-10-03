TMZ released footage of the Draymond Green-Jordan Poole fight at practice, and NBA Twitter reacted to the clip. The focus of the NBA has been on the Golden State Warriors. Not just because they are the defending NBA champions, but because of the reported altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole during practice on Wednesday. It was reported that the two had gotten chest-to-chest, shoved each other, leading to Green throwing a punch at him.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO