Legendary Radio Station Shuts Down SuddenlyNews Breaking LIVESan Francisco, CA
The Most Dangerous Bridges in AmericaTerry MansfieldSan Francisco, CA
The Wave Organ is A Must-See in San FranciscoThe Daily ScoopSan Francisco, CA
NFL Field Trespasser Files Police Report Against NFL Player Who Tackled HimNews Breaking LIVESanta Clara, CA
Fine-dining restaurant for dogs opens in San Francisco, offering $75 tasting menuJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Where to watch the Blue Angels fly over S.F. during Fleet Week
Fleet Week, which honors the contributions of the men and women of the U.S. Navy, begins Oct. 3 in San Francisco. Roughly one million people are expected to visit The City and view Fleet Week's festivities. Whether it be during the Blue Angels' air show or the parade of ships, here are the best spots in The City to catch all of Fleet Week's offerings. Aquatic Park ...
The Wave Organ is A Must-See in San Francisco
(Creative Commons/Koocheekoo) The Wave Organ is a unique and magical experience located in Golden Gate Park. It's a large organ that creates amazing shapes on the water as it plays music. This is a great activity for kids, but also a fantastic activity for couples who want to spend time together The Wave Organ is one of the most unique and beautiful places in all of San Francisco. Situated on a pier in the Embarcadero, this public artwork uses the waves of the bay to create music. The Wave Organ is the perfect place to enjoy a summer day or evening, with a gorgeous view of the Bay Bridge and the city skyline.
Eater
A New Chinatown Lounge Is Reviving the Historic Cathay House With Baijiu and Smoked Cocktails
It was a “happy accident” that landed Derrick Li behind the stick at spots such as Cold Drinks Bar at China Live and Sushi Sato (where he’s now bar director) over the years. He was a graphic designer back in China, but when he immigrated to San Francisco, he was just looking for an opportunity in the new city. He went to Chinatown to take classes offered to newcomers to the states, and what he first thought would be a place to learn about becoming a server, instead turned out to be a 10-week bartending school, he says. But the new skills stuck, and Li enjoyed mixing and pairing flavors together. He even found similarities to his former job. “That reflects the creativity about everything,” he says.
TravelSkills 10-05-22 How a 600-acre private property became a SF day-trip gem
Plus: The tiny Bay Area town modern life forgot, 'Everybody hated us': a bike event that turns SF into Amsterdam, Universal Studios Florida flooded from Hurricane Ian and Facing survivor's guilt as Hurricane Ian strands me in SF.
sfstandard.com
Popular San Francisco Bar Will Shut Down Forever This Month
A popular gastropub in the heart of the Tenderloin is set to close its doors forever this October. Mikkeller Bar San Francisco was the second to open in the U.S. from the Danish brewer. “That place means something very special to us, and it is of course very sad to...
Legendary KGO 810 radio says goodbye to SF Bay Area after 80 years
"On Monday, 810AM begins a new era."
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Native Makes History En Route to International Space Station
Nicole Mann on Wednesday became the first Native American woman to go to space and the first woman to command a NASA commercial spacecraft. Mann, a North Bay native, and three others lifted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, Wednesday morning for the International Space Station. "You’ve got three rookies that...
viatravelers.com
25 Best Day Trips from San Francisco, California
Known for its tasty bread, steep streets, and iconic Golden Gate Bridge, the great city of San Francisco has been on the radar of California visitors for a long time. This West Coast metropolis has seen an explosion of tech startups, real estate values, and tourists in recent years. But...
Smitten Ice Cream is down to two Bay Area stores after Oakland store closure
The company also shuttered two of its SF stores earlier this year.
Scott’s Chowder House Making Palo Alto Debut
The award-winning chowder house announces on its website that a new location is coming to Town & Country Village. It's currently in the permitting phase.
Paradise Post
KGO 810, legendary long-time Bay Area talk radio station, ends format, leaves cryptic message
The Bay Area’s legendary KGO 810 AM radio station, which sat atop the ratings for decades with its talk-show format, abruptly ended that programming Thursday morning, issuing only a cryptic message and replacing the local shows with pop music and promotions teasing an upcoming format change. “It’s a terrible...
NFL・
Eater
This New Travelling Dinner Series Wants to Serve Up Incredible Food and New Friends
Public gathering spaces, like former churches turned into free food halls, are fascinating. Or at least, they are to Anand Upender and Netta Wang. The two are food enthusiasts who’ve lived in San Francisco co-ops for a number of years, all the while building a strong love for nontraditional meet-ups. Upender started a coffee pop-up out of his garage called York Street (eponymously, as he lives on said street) in October 2021. Then in August 2022, he and Wang teamed up for a new pop-up dinner series called Just Some Folks. “I felt a creative ceiling in coffee,” Upender says. “Netta and I can explore community gathering via food and our identities with this experimental playground.”
matadornetwork.com
This Sonoma Hotel Is the Perfect Blend of Luxury, Adventure, and Wine
A trip to the AAA Four-Diamond Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa feels like a transformative journey into an unparalleled state of relaxation. This California wine country resort boasts a myriad of luxurious amenities in addition to a 40,000-square-foot state-of-the-art spa. We hope you love the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn...
Eater
Andytown Coffee Is Opening in the Richmond District With It’s-It Affogato
If all the stars align, a new Andytown Coffee location will open at 800 Great Highway by early November. The owner and co-founder of the Outer Sunset coffee business, Lauren Crabbe, says their fifth location — and first in the Richmond District — will be an ode to the historic Playland at the Beach. The old amusement park was housed at the westernmost edge of Golden Gate Park, right where the new shop will take up residence. Importantly, the park was the birthplace of San Francisco’s major contribution to frozen treats, the It’s-It, and Crabbe says Andytown will be paying homage to that dessert in a big way: an It’s-It affogato. “It’s basically the best thing ever,” Crabbe says.
sonomamag.com
Late Chef’s Legacy Lives on at Hana Japanese Restaurant
Each day Keita Tominaga opens the doors of Hana Japanese restaurant, he faces a challenging prospect — stepping into his late father’s shoes. In May, the 31-year-old chef took up the reins of the venerated Japanese restaurant in Rohnert Park and PABU Izakaya in San Francisco, following the untimely death of his father, Kenichi “Ken” Tominaga, at age 61.
NBC Bay Area
This Bay Area City Saw The Biggest Spike in Homelessness During the COVID-19 Pandemic, Data Shows
Recent federal data compiled by the Associated Press shows changes in homelessness during the COVID-19 pandemic across some of the biggest U.S. cities — and while San Francisco saw a slight decrease over the last two years, another Bay Area city saw the second-largest spike in the state. Oakland...
How the logo for SF's House of Prime Rib ended up on a customer's leg
"To me, it's a silly tattoo. But I genuinely just love the House of Prime Rib."
NBC Bay Area
Noe Valley Institution Saved From Closing by Loyal Customer
Hannah Seyfert says her motives were, at the start, purely selfish. When Seyfert learned this summer that Lehr’s German Specialties in San Francisco’s Noe Valley was closing, she was mainly concerned about where she was going to find a place to buy the kind of dumplings and other German foods that reminded her of home in Hannover, Germany.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco Fleet Week 2022: here’s what you need to know
San Francisco's famed Fleet Week is back. In a matter of days, Marina Green will be transformed as the Bay Area watches five Navy ships sail into the San Francisco Bay, and planes take to the air. Activities and celebrations start up on Monday Oct. 3 and run through Sunday Oct. 9.
Gao’s Crab & Kabob to Debut in San Francisco
Serving "mouth-watering charcoal-grilled kabobs and Cajun-style seafood boils," Gao’s Crab & Kabob will open its first West Coast location.
