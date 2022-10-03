ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Othello, WA

Comments / 0

Related
98.3 The KEY

Body Found in Columbia Identified, Cops Now Say It’s a Homicide

The body found in the Columbia River on Tuesday, September 27th is that of 34-year-old Brandy Ebanez. Kennewick Police say it's a homicide investigation now. A fisherman found the human remains floating in the river on Tuesday, just south and east of the Cable Bridge. The Benton County Sheriff's Department and other agencies assisted in retrieving the remains.
KENNEWICK, WA
ifiberone.com

Deputies searching for suspect in Othello-area robbery

OTHELLO — Adams County deputies are searching for a suspect involved in a robbery in the Othello area. The incident occurred on Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Marco Antonio Martinez, is wanted for first-degree robbery, second-degree assault and third-degree theft. Few details...
OTHELLO, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Reardan-Edwall schools go into lockdown due to dad potentially violating no-contact order

REARDAN, Wash. — Reardan-Edwall schools went into lockdown on Thursday due to a father potentially violating a no-contact order with his kids. According to Reardan Police, two estranged parents have three children going to Reardan schools, and the mother has a no-contact protection order against the father. The mother told Spokane County deputies that the Dad threatened to go to...
REARDAN, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Othello, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Adams County, WA
Crime & Safety
Othello, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Home, WA
County
Adams County, WA
ncwlife.com

Ephrata man injured after his motorcycle collides with car

A motorcyclist was hospitalized this morning after a collision with a car outside Moses Lake. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the wreck at the intersection of Road E Northeast and Road 4 Northwest happened at 7:38 a.m. A 2013 Kia Rio being driven by a juvenile was southbound...
EPHRATA, WA
ifiberone.com

Moses Lake man sentenced to 2 years in prison on fourth DUI conviction

MOSES LAKE — A Moses Lake man has been sentenced to two years in prison after his third DUI conviction in the past three years and fourth overall. Dale C. Briley pleaded guilty in Grant County Superior Court to felony DUI, hit-and-run and operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device in connection to a July arrest.
MOSES LAKE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Camera#Acso
nbcrightnow.com

Series of crashes blocks traffic on I-82 for several hours

BENTON CITY, Wash. - UPDATE: 8:24 p.m. Traffic is back to normal on I-82, according to Trooper Clasen. Several crashes occurred on I-82 the evening of October 5. No serious injuries were reported, according to Trooper Chris Thorson with WSP. The worst of it, an injured hand. An original crash...
BENTON CITY, WA
ifiberone.com

Four people injured in wreck Tuesday afternoon on SR 17 near Warden

WARDEN — Four people were taken to the hospital following a Tuesday afternoon wreck on state Route 17 west of Warden. Javier Sanchez-Zepeda, a 27-year-year-old Othello man, was driving a semi-truck north on SR 17 when he reportedly collided with the back of a 2008 Subaru Outback as the driver had slowed for traffic, according to the Washington State patrol.
WARDEN, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Security Cameras
98.3 The KEY

Is it Legal to Wear Earbuds While Driving in Washington?

I was driving on the 240 Bypass in Richland yesterday and saw a dude one car over with earbuds in. I thought it was against the law! My father always told me that it was illegal to drive with headphones on. He said it's important to hear everything around you, emergency vehicles, oncoming traffic, etc. And so, I always thought it was illegal to drive with earbuds everywhere. I had to do some investigating.
WASHINGTON STATE
ncwlife.com

Active shooter drill in Moses Lake will mean lots of emergency vehicles

An active shooter drill Saturday morning will mean a heavy presence of emergency vehicles at a pair of health care facilities in Moses Lake. Confluence Health’s Moses Lake Clinic and Samaritan Hospital are both participating in the drill with extensive emergency activities at both facilities. The Grant County Sheriff’s...
MOSES LAKE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Benton County masseuse's license suspended amid reports of misconduct

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — A masseuse in Benton County has had his license suspended following accusations of inappropriately touching his patients. A law health judge, Presiding Officer Joslyn K. N. Sibling, suspended Kyle Stephen Pierce’s credentials at a motion on September 28, 2022, after reviewing the evidence, according to the Summary Action order from the Washington State Department of Health.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

Residents say they need more than a new street network in Southwest Spokane neighborhoods

The Spokane City Council recently approved a six-month moratorium pausing most development in the Latah, Grandview and Thorpe neighborhoods southwest of downtown. Those areas are missing key infrastructure, which residents and state transportation officials said is causing safety problems and congestion. Molly Marshall’s house in the Grandview neighborhood is hard...
SPOKANE, WA
98.3 The KEY

98.3 The KEY

Pasco WA
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy