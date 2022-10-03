Read full article on original website
Related
Crop Report: Apples, dairy, poultry slammed by drought, grapes and cannabis up
Hard times for ranchers. Soaring feed costs slamming some local ag sectors photo credit: In spite of crushing drought, Sonoma County's farms, ranches, orchards and vineyards delivered crops and products worth nearly a fifth more than last year. But the county's latest annual crop report is far from universally sunny. Ag is in flux, with some traditionally strong sectors floundering under drought and lower wholesale prices for certain crops. Andrew Smith is Sonoma County's agricultural commissioner. "Overall, our county's total agricultural production value saw an increase of nineteen point two percent, from 2020, our wine grape value was...
12 People Who Love Dining Out Shared Their Tips For Saving A Few Bucks At Restaurants
"I sometimes order takeout from the restaurant instead of dining in to avoid having to tip."
Comments / 0