Hard times for ranchers. Soaring feed costs slamming some local ag sectors photo credit: In spite of crushing drought, Sonoma County's farms, ranches, orchards and vineyards delivered crops and products worth nearly a fifth more than last year. But the county's latest annual crop report is far from universally sunny. Ag is in flux, with some traditionally strong sectors floundering under drought and lower wholesale prices for certain crops. Andrew Smith is Sonoma County's agricultural commissioner. "Overall, our county's total agricultural production value saw an increase of nineteen point two percent, from 2020, our wine grape value was...

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 5 MINUTES AGO