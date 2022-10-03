ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, NY

iheartoswego.com

Natalie Fitch – October 1, 2022

Natalie Fitch, 97, of Hannibal, and a former resident of Towpath Towers in Fulton, died Saturday October 1, 2022 in Sodus Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Mrs. Fitch was born in Lake Placid, NY the daughter of the late Ovid and Lucy Wilcox. She was a former employee of Nestle’s Co....
HANNIBAL, NY
Oswego County Today

Cop Logs: Fulton PD – 9/26/2 – 10/3/22

14:45:10 – 09/27/22 VTL0509.01 I0 (3183) – MV LICENSE VIOL:NO LICENSE. 14:45:10 – 09/27/22 VTL0511.01 UM3 (5568) – AGGRAVATED UNLIC OPER MV-3RD 14:45:10 – 09/27/22 VTL1163.0A I0 (5763) – UNSAFE TURN/FAIL TO SIGNAL. 14:45:10 – 09/27/22 VTL0306.B I0 (3059) OPER MV W/O INSPECT CERTIFICAT...
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 9/30/22 – 10/3/22

On 10/01/2022 at approximately 03:00 p.m., Timothy R. Bonner was arrested for Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree following a complaint where he did enter a building that he was previously trespassed from. Bonner was later released on an appearance ticket with a return court date of 10/20/2022 at 09:30 a.m. in Oswego City Court.
OSWEGO, NY
iheartoswego.com

OCO Presents October 2022 15-Year Longevity Awards

Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) presented longevity awards to employees with 15 years of loyal service to OCO and its consumers. Pictured above from left are OCO Executive Director Diane Cooper-Currier, Head Start Cook Belinda Viola; Transit Supervisor Danielle Cantello, Head Start Cook Kimberlee Minard and Coordinator of Homeless Services Jill Brzuszkiewicz.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Super DIRT Week celebrates 50th anniversary

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Super DIRT Week in Oswego attracts thousands of people each year and many showed up for the parade on Wednesday, October 5. Mason Trauschold came from Roscoe, New York with his family and he grew up with racing. “It’s like a mix of emotions,” Trauschold says. “It’s...
OSWEGO, NY
WKTV

Car Carrier on Fire in Oneonta

ONEONTA, N.Y. – Shortly after 6 p.m. on Oct. 4. New York State Police responded to reports of a car carrier being on fire on Interstate 88, in Oneonta. The accident was westbound near Exit 13. Members of the Fire Department extinguished the fire, damage was primarily around the passenger side.
ONEONTA, NY
#Riverside Cemetery
95.3 Big Kat

15 Halloween Attractions To Check Out In Upstate New York

Halloween season is almost here in Utica, Rome, Syracuse, and the rest of Central and Upstate New York. Where can you find the best Halloween attractions?. We decided to highlight at least 15 different places for you to see in the area. If you have any we should add to the list, text us on our app:
UTICA, NY
Oswego County Today

Mayor Barlow: Statement Of Micron Coming To CNY

OSWEGO – City of Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow has issued the following statement on the announcement of Micron coming to Central New York. “The announcement of Micron investing in Onondaga County is a huge win for Central New York, including Oswego,” Barlow said. “Micron will provide long term, good paying jobs for residents in Oswego County and brings a new dynamic to the economy of our region. I applaud the leaders at all levels of government who came together to make this project happen and look forward to working with them in the future to position Oswego to share in the prosperity this development will surely bring to the area.”
OSWEGO, NY
NewsBreak
Obituaries
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland police heads to receive 5-figure pay raise

The Cortland Common Council unanimously voted in favor of a couple of city police heads receiving 5-figure pay raises at Tuesday’s meeting. City police chief Paul Sandy, who currently has a salary of $117,415, will receive a $11,279 pay raise ($128,694). Deputy chief David Guerrera, currently making $99,037, will receive a $14,657 raise ($113,694).
CORTLAND, NY
104.5 The Team

Upstate New York Casino Adds Country Legend To Concert Lineup

Time to add another great show to the Upstate New York Country concert calendar. Now that our Luke Combs weekend in Albany has passed, for the time being, the schedule of the huge arena and amphitheater shows is slowing up. But the great news here is the concert schedule itself is showing now signs of slowing down as we get into the season of great theater, club, and casino shows.
ALBANY, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Little Falls Antique Center has new tenant

Katherine Jantz and Kyle June pose in their new business space, Doodles and Dragons. If you haven’t noticed, there is a door on the east side of the Little Falls Antique Center, and it’s a very cool space that now houses Doodles and Dragons. Kyle June and Katherine Jantz opened the business during the Garlic Festival.
LITTLE FALLS, NY

