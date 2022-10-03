Read full article on original website
Natalie Fitch – October 1, 2022
Natalie Fitch, 97, of Hannibal, and a former resident of Towpath Towers in Fulton, died Saturday October 1, 2022 in Sodus Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Mrs. Fitch was born in Lake Placid, NY the daughter of the late Ovid and Lucy Wilcox. She was a former employee of Nestle’s Co....
Cop Logs: Fulton PD – 9/26/2 – 10/3/22
14:45:10 – 09/27/22 VTL0509.01 I0 (3183) – MV LICENSE VIOL:NO LICENSE. 14:45:10 – 09/27/22 VTL0511.01 UM3 (5568) – AGGRAVATED UNLIC OPER MV-3RD 14:45:10 – 09/27/22 VTL1163.0A I0 (5763) – UNSAFE TURN/FAIL TO SIGNAL. 14:45:10 – 09/27/22 VTL0306.B I0 (3059) OPER MV W/O INSPECT CERTIFICAT...
Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 9/30/22 – 10/3/22
On 10/01/2022 at approximately 03:00 p.m., Timothy R. Bonner was arrested for Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree following a complaint where he did enter a building that he was previously trespassed from. Bonner was later released on an appearance ticket with a return court date of 10/20/2022 at 09:30 a.m. in Oswego City Court.
Update: power restored in Clay, N Syracuse, Cicero, still out in Baldwinsville
Update as of 9:50: Power is restored in Clay, Cicero and North Syracuse after a power line was repaired, said Jared Paventi, a spokesperson for National Grid. Power is still out in the Village of Baldwinsville and is expected to be restored by midday, Paventi said. Cicero, N.Y. — Over...
OCO Presents October 2022 15-Year Longevity Awards
Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) presented longevity awards to employees with 15 years of loyal service to OCO and its consumers. Pictured above from left are OCO Executive Director Diane Cooper-Currier, Head Start Cook Belinda Viola; Transit Supervisor Danielle Cantello, Head Start Cook Kimberlee Minard and Coordinator of Homeless Services Jill Brzuszkiewicz.
Super DIRT Week celebrates 50th anniversary
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Super DIRT Week in Oswego attracts thousands of people each year and many showed up for the parade on Wednesday, October 5. Mason Trauschold came from Roscoe, New York with his family and he grew up with racing. “It’s like a mix of emotions,” Trauschold says. “It’s...
Look Around The Stunning Former Mackenzie-Childs Estate On Cayuga Lake
In July of 1848, the Seneca Falls Convention, the first women’s rights convention ever to be held in the United States was held in Seneca Falls, New York. That convention would change the course of history for women's rights, including being the foundation of the fight for women to be given the right to vote.
Car Carrier on Fire in Oneonta
ONEONTA, N.Y. – Shortly after 6 p.m. on Oct. 4. New York State Police responded to reports of a car carrier being on fire on Interstate 88, in Oneonta. The accident was westbound near Exit 13. Members of the Fire Department extinguished the fire, damage was primarily around the passenger side.
RPD: No suspicion of criminal intent after pedestrian dies on Brown St. in Rochester
Fire department members began performing life-saving measures but were ultimately unsuccessful in their attempts to save the man.
One of the Oldest Bowling Alleys in the U.S. is in Central New York
Bowling is one of the oldest past times in human history, with evidence of primitive gameplay going as far back as ancient Egyptian times. Knocking things over with a ball is just good, clean fun. And when you add some beer, food and friends to the mix, it's easy to see why bowling has remained so popular all these years.
15 Halloween Attractions To Check Out In Upstate New York
Halloween season is almost here in Utica, Rome, Syracuse, and the rest of Central and Upstate New York. Where can you find the best Halloween attractions?. We decided to highlight at least 15 different places for you to see in the area. If you have any we should add to the list, text us on our app:
Mayor Barlow: Statement Of Micron Coming To CNY
OSWEGO – City of Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow has issued the following statement on the announcement of Micron coming to Central New York. “The announcement of Micron investing in Onondaga County is a huge win for Central New York, including Oswego,” Barlow said. “Micron will provide long term, good paying jobs for residents in Oswego County and brings a new dynamic to the economy of our region. I applaud the leaders at all levels of government who came together to make this project happen and look forward to working with them in the future to position Oswego to share in the prosperity this development will surely bring to the area.”
Cortland police heads to receive 5-figure pay raise
The Cortland Common Council unanimously voted in favor of a couple of city police heads receiving 5-figure pay raises at Tuesday’s meeting. City police chief Paul Sandy, who currently has a salary of $117,415, will receive a $11,279 pay raise ($128,694). Deputy chief David Guerrera, currently making $99,037, will receive a $14,657 raise ($113,694).
Rochester man has ‘life-altering injuries’ after shooting at drug house on Austin St.
After making forced entry, officers located the 38-year-old city resident suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body.
Upstate New York Casino Adds Country Legend To Concert Lineup
Time to add another great show to the Upstate New York Country concert calendar. Now that our Luke Combs weekend in Albany has passed, for the time being, the schedule of the huge arena and amphitheater shows is slowing up. But the great news here is the concert schedule itself is showing now signs of slowing down as we get into the season of great theater, club, and casino shows.
Madison Co. Bar Association accepts resignation of Bradley Moses
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Members of the Madison County Bar Association accepted the resignation of Bradley Moses on Monday, October 3. Moses was President of the association and it was a unanimous vote of those who were in attendance to accept his resignation. Furthermore, after discussions and motions, members of the association voted by a […]
NYS lawmakers: Cicero man repeatedly arrested is a danger to himself, community
New York — State lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are weighing in on New York's bail laws, and how a Cicero man’s repeated arrests for a string of alleged crimes raises public safety concerns. 32 year-old Kevin Somers faces charges in Onondaga and Oswego counties after several arrests in the last few weeks.
Little Falls Antique Center has new tenant
Katherine Jantz and Kyle June pose in their new business space, Doodles and Dragons. If you haven’t noticed, there is a door on the east side of the Little Falls Antique Center, and it’s a very cool space that now houses Doodles and Dragons. Kyle June and Katherine Jantz opened the business during the Garlic Festival.
Rochester man hospitalized after shooting on Champlain St.
There are several leads that officers are following up on at the scene.
Say Goodbye! Famous CNY Steakhouse Closing After More Than 50 Years
Say goodbye to another family-run restaurant. A famous steakhouse that once had several locations in Central New York, is closing after more than 50 years, leaving just one restaurant remaining. Kirby's Grill and Taphouse opened in October 1972 as Mr. Steak in Fayetteville, New York. On Sunday, October 9 the...
