Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s Sweetest Moments: See Their Relationship Timeline
Us Weekly shares Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's sweetest relationship moments since their romance began in 2015 — check it out here
Wynonna Judd recalls the last words she said to mom Naomi
If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources. In a candid interview, Wynonna Judd...
Hilary Swank, 48, reveals she's pregnant with twins
A representative for the Oscar winner confirmed to NBC News that the 48-year-old is pregnant and expecting twins with her husband, Philip Schneider. Swank and Schneider have been married for four years, tying the knot in a secret ceremony in Carmel, California. She told Vogue at the time it was a "dream come true." The two met on a blind date in 2016 and were engaged a year and a half later.
Jennifer Hudson nails ‘signature’ riffs of Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey and more
Jennifer Hudson is pointing out an undeniable truth about iconic singers. When powerhouse vocalists add melismatic moments to their songs, belting out notes in a way that isn’t written on any sheet music, they each have their own incomparable way of doing it. During a recent episode of Hudson’s...
Christine and Kody Brown's daughters weigh in on parents' divorce in 'Sister Wives' exclusive
Two of Christine and Kody Brown's six children share their thoughts on their parent's divorce in the upcoming episode of Season 17 of "Sister Wives," out Oct. 9. The former couple, who publicly announced their split in November 2021, gets together with their extended family to celebrate their daughter Ysabel's 18th birthday and high school graduation in the episode, titled "The Last Family Gathering."
Stand-up star Judy Tenuta dies at 72
Judy Tenuta, the quirky performer who rose to fame during the 1980s with her stand-up comedy, has died in Los Angeles at age 72.Oct. 7, 2022.
Hilary Swank reveals the sweet significance of her twins’ due date
Hilary Swank’s baby news is double the surprise we thought it was!. A day after announcing that she is expecting twins, a sneak peek of Swank’s upcoming appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show” was shared on Instagram on Oct. 6. At the top of the clip, host Drew Barrymore noted that Swank had recently marked the first anniversary of her father Stephen Swank’s death.
Hilaria Baldwin shares first full family pic with all 7 kids: ‘Dream team’
On Oct. 4, Hilaria Baldwin shared the first family photo of her and husband Alec Baldwin with all seven of their kids, including newborn daughter Ilaria, who was born in September. “Our first photo with the smallest Baldwins! What a Baldwinito dream team. Ireland, you are missed and loved,” she...
Serena Williams shares hilarious video of daughter Olympia mistaking tampon for cat toy
Serena Williams' daughter Olympia gave her cat a "toy" that she snagged from her mom's bathroom. On Oct. 4, the 41-year-old tennis icon shared a hilarious TikTok video of her 5-year-old daughter unwrapping a tampon. "What's that?" asked Williams. "A cat toy for Karma," Olympia answered in a matter-of-fact tone.
Here are the 23 funniest parents on social media this week
There's a chill in the air, and that can only mean one thing: It's almost time for your kid to declare exactly which expensive costume they want for Halloween, only to change their mind again on October 28!. Grab a handful of something pumpkin spiced and a latte. It's time...
The advice Bette Midler gave the actor playing young Winifred in ‘Hocus Pocus 2’
If there’s anyone who benefited from watching “Hocus Pocus” on repeat over the years— like so many of us have — it’s Taylor Paige Henderson, the teenaged actress cast as young Winifred "Winnie" Sanderson in “Hocus Pocus 2” now streaming on Disney+.
Dylan Dreyer posts cute wedding pics for 10th anniversary with husband Brian Fichera
It’s double digits for Dylan Dreyer and her husband, Brian Fichera. The TODAY meteorologist celebrated her 10th wedding anniversary Oct. 6 with a series of photos on Instagram, featuring the couple on their wedding day as well as with their three kids all these years later. “Marry this man...
Valerie Bertinelli is encouraging fans to start a walking routine with inspirational video
Welcome to the Start TODAY Walking Challenge sponsored by Easy Spirit. Sign up for our free Start TODAY newsletter to join the challenge with Al Roker and receive daily inspiration sent to your inbox. Then, join us on the Start TODAY Facebook group for tips and motivation, to connect with others following the plan — and to get real-time advice from trainer Stephanie Mansour!
Here’s the story of the ‘Brady Bunch’ brothers wowing on ‘The Masked Singer’
The identities of the Mummies were revealed on the Oct. 5 episode of “The Masked Singer” as the former boys of the “Brady Bunch.”. Barry Williams, 68, Christopher Knight, 64, and Mike Lookinland, 61, played Greg, Peter and Bobby in the classic sitcom, which ran from 1969 to 1974.
Hoda Kotb earns spot on Forbes’ 50 Over 50 list for 2022
Co-host of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Mika Brzezinski joins TODAY to celebrate the unveiling of Forbes’ second annual “50 Over 50" list -- and reveals Hoda Kotb earned a spot on the coveted list of women who found success later in life.Oct. 6, 2022.
People are obsessed with Kim Kardashian asking what tortellini is while in Italy
There’s a rich world of culinary delights out there, so anyone would be forgiven for not knowing about the latest gastronomical offerings. But when it comes to the stars of “The Kardashians,” it’s not just obscure delicacies that cause them confusion. As Kim Kardashian proved in the third episode of the second season of the Hulu streaming hit, even a very common pasta can be a conundrum.
'White Lotus' Season 2: Everything to know
"The White Lotus" is about to blossom again on HBO, and we can't wait to see the new twisted, tangled stories at the luxury resort — set this time in Sicily, Italy — with some of our favorite cast members returning from Season One and a whole slew of newcomers.
Jessica Knoll on the true story that inspired 'Luckiest Girl Alive'
Warning: The story contains spoilers for the movie "Luckiest Girl Alive." In case you're not already aware, the title of "Luckiest Girl Alive," a 2015 book by Jessica Knoll turned into a 2022 Netflix movie, is meant to be taken ironically. On the surface, Ani Fanelli (Mila Kunis) to have...
This Italian singer released a gibberish song in the 1970s meant to sound like English. It was a hit
In 1972, Italian singer Adriano Celentano created a hit song that made no sense. Upon first listen, anyone might mistake Celentano’s vocalization of “Prisencolinensinainciusol” for the voice of an American rocker the likes of James Brown. Ultimately though, the song was performed not in Italian or even in English but entirely in gibberish, however, with the intent of sounding like it was 100% American.
When Loretta Lynn told Jenna Bush Hager how to use her middle finger
Jenna Bush Hager remembers the life and legacy of the “hilarious” Loretta Lynn, recalling a memory where the singer told her to use her middle finger to help her play guitar. “I’ve used that once or twice before,” Bush Hager says she joked.Oct. 5, 2022.
