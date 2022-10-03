ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wynonna Judd recalls the last words she said to mom Naomi

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources. In a candid interview, Wynonna Judd...
Hilary Swank, 48, reveals she's pregnant with twins

A representative for the Oscar winner confirmed to NBC News that the 48-year-old is pregnant and expecting twins with her husband, Philip Schneider. Swank and Schneider have been married for four years, tying the knot in a secret ceremony in Carmel, California. She told Vogue at the time it was a "dream come true." The two met on a blind date in 2016 and were engaged a year and a half later.
Christine and Kody Brown's daughters weigh in on parents' divorce in 'Sister Wives' exclusive

Two of Christine and Kody Brown's six children share their thoughts on their parent's divorce in the upcoming episode of Season 17 of "Sister Wives," out Oct. 9. The former couple, who publicly announced their split in November 2021, gets together with their extended family to celebrate their daughter Ysabel's 18th birthday and high school graduation in the episode, titled "The Last Family Gathering."
Hilary Swank reveals the sweet significance of her twins’ due date

Hilary Swank’s baby news is double the surprise we thought it was!. A day after announcing that she is expecting twins, a sneak peek of Swank’s upcoming appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show” was shared on Instagram on Oct. 6. At the top of the clip, host Drew Barrymore noted that Swank had recently marked the first anniversary of her father Stephen Swank’s death.
Here are the 23 funniest parents on social media this week

There's a chill in the air, and that can only mean one thing: It's almost time for your kid to declare exactly which expensive costume they want for Halloween, only to change their mind again on October 28!. Grab a handful of something pumpkin spiced and a latte. It's time...
Valerie Bertinelli is encouraging fans to start a walking routine with inspirational video

Welcome to the Start TODAY Walking Challenge sponsored by Easy Spirit. Sign up for our free Start TODAY newsletter to join the challenge with Al Roker and receive daily inspiration sent to your inbox. Then, join us on the Start TODAY Facebook group for tips and motivation, to connect with others following the plan — and to get real-time advice from trainer Stephanie Mansour!
Hoda Kotb earns spot on Forbes’ 50 Over 50 list for 2022

Co-host of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Mika Brzezinski joins TODAY to celebrate the unveiling of Forbes’ second annual “50 Over 50" list -- and reveals Hoda Kotb earned a spot on the coveted list of women who found success later in life.Oct. 6, 2022.
People are obsessed with Kim Kardashian asking what tortellini is while in Italy

There’s a rich world of culinary delights out there, so anyone would be forgiven for not knowing about the latest gastronomical offerings. But when it comes to the stars of “The Kardashians,” it’s not just obscure delicacies that cause them confusion. As Kim Kardashian proved in the third episode of the second season of the Hulu streaming hit, even a very common pasta can be a conundrum.
'White Lotus' Season 2: Everything to know

"The White Lotus" is about to blossom again on HBO, and we can't wait to see the new twisted, tangled stories at the luxury resort — set this time in Sicily, Italy — with some of our favorite cast members returning from Season One and a whole slew of newcomers.
Jessica Knoll on the true story that inspired 'Luckiest Girl Alive'

Warning: The story contains spoilers for the movie "Luckiest Girl Alive." In case you're not already aware, the title of "Luckiest Girl Alive," a 2015 book by Jessica Knoll turned into a 2022 Netflix movie, is meant to be taken ironically. On the surface, Ani Fanelli (Mila Kunis) to have...
This Italian singer released a gibberish song in the 1970s meant to sound like English. It was a hit

In 1972, Italian singer Adriano Celentano created a hit song that made no sense. Upon first listen, anyone might mistake Celentano’s vocalization of “Prisencolinensinainciusol” for the voice of an American rocker the likes of James Brown. Ultimately though, the song was performed not in Italian or even in English but entirely in gibberish, however, with the intent of sounding like it was 100% American.
